Local LGBTQ organizations concerned after Colorado club shooting
Activists said the community feels targeted - and blames anti-LGBTQ rhetoric for these attacks and other intimidating tactics.
Police: 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub shooting
Breaking down charges of driver who lost control of truck in Raleigh Christmas Parade
Virginia court records show 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass had a number of non-moving violation tickets on his record, including four tickets for failure to have a vehicle inspected, with the most recent on Oct. 30.
Editorial Roundup: Kansas
Kansas City Star. November 15, 2022. Editorial: A question for the GOP in Kansas, Missouri and beyond: Are we still the Party of Trump?. For many Americans, Donald Trump’s decision to run for president means two more years of the mercurial former president’s exhausting approach to politics: exaggerations, falsehoods, crude language and disregard for the law.
Lindberg insurance companies to be liquidated, NC court rules
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina judge approved a request from state regulators to liquidate a pair of insurance companies linked to Greg Lindberg, a North Carolina businessman accused of funneling cash his insurance companies needed to pay out annuities and other benefits into a host of other companies he owned.
Wisconsin GOP leaders to push for 'long term' tax cuts
MADISON, WIS. — Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders said Tuesday they want to tap the state's projected record-high $6.6 billion budget surplus to make "transformational" and once-a-generation tax law changes, including eliminating a tax paid by businesses and lowering income taxes for the most wealthy filers.
Memorial grows for 11-year-old killed in Christmas parade, driver charged
Virginia court records show 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass had a number of non-moving violation tickets on his record, including four tickets for failure to have a vehicle inspected, with the most recent on October 30.
249 United Methodist churches disaffiliate due to LGBTQIA+ policies
Over the weekend, 249 United Methodist Churches in eastern North Carolina were allowed to disaffiliate themselves from the church headquarters -- due to conflicting ideas on same-sex relationships.
LG Chem to build $3.2B battery cathode plant in Tennessee
CLARKSVILLE, TENN. — Tennessee officials on Monday announced plans to invest $3.2 billion to develop a cathode materials plant for electric vehicle batteries. The manufacturing facility will be built in Clarksville and create more than 850 jobs, according to a memorandum of understanding signed by the state of Tennessee and South Korea-based LG Chem.
