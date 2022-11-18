ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dropping temperatures lead to Code Blue in Albany

By Jessie House
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) is calling a Code Blue for Friday, November 18 through Wednesday, November 23. Temperatures are reported to be dropping into the 20s.

Code Blue is a cold weather program designed to reduce barriers for homeless people seeking shelter. Code Blue is called when temperatures are expected to be 32 degrees or less, including wind chill.

Homeless residents of Albany County in need of shelter can go to the Capital City Rescue Mission at 259 South Pearl Street, the Emergency Overflow Shelter at 646 State Street 12206 (Lutheran Church), or the IPH Safe Haven at 26 South Swan Street 12210. People in need can also call the HATAS Homeless Hotline at 5184632124 . If you see someone located in your NY County in need of assistance, please contact your local homeless providers for more information.

