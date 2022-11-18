Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Arrests at Penn Station Thwart ‘Developing Threat' to NYC Jewish Community: NYPD
A pair of arrests at New York City's Penn Station prevented a "developing threat" to the Jewish community, the head of the NYPD announced Saturday. Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer were stopped at the bustling transit hub overnight, the former suspected of posting online threats, two senior law enforcement sources told News 4. The sources also said Brown was in possession of a swastika armband.
NBC New York
NY Man Allegedly Tweeted Threats to Shoot Up Synagogue: ‘Big Moves Being Made on Friday'
The Long Island man allegedly behind a series of threats where he described wanting to "shoot up" a Manhattan synagogue admitting to being part of an online white supremacist group, prosecutors said in court documents. Law enforcement officials declared Saturday the arrests of two New York men at Penn Station...
NBC New York
Water Main Break Floods NYC Subway Station, Suspends Service
Subway trains were still being diverted Sunday afternoon in parts of Manhattan after a morning water main break flooded a station. Water flooded the tracks of the Canal Street Station after a nearby water main break sent water pouring into the lower Manhattan stop. Trains on the 1/2/3 line were skipping a number of stops as a result.
NBC New York
Group Sought for Violent Robbery Pattern in Grand Central
Police are searching for a group it says is connected to a violent robbery pattern in Grand Central. According to the NYPD, on Nov. 8 at around 1:50 a.m., a 28-year-old man was walking toward the entrance to the Vanderbilt Avenue and East 42 Street station when a group, consisting of four males, approached him from behind and began to assault him, repeatedly punching and kicking him.
NBC New York
New Video Shows Man Moments After He Allegedly Threw Bricks at NYC Gay Bar's Window
Police are getting a better look at the suspect believed to be responsible for a spate of attacks against a gay bar in Manhattan after the same person threw bricks the business' front window -- acts which are now being investigated as possible hate crimes. New video released Monday evening...
NBC New York
Teen Hit in Face With Belt During Fight on Queens Subway Station Platform: Police
A teenager involved in a dispute with two others was smacked in the face with a belt while on a subway platform in Queens, according to police. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the Metropolitan Avenue station in Middle Village, police said. The 18-year-old got into an argument with two other people, which then escalated into a fight.
NBC New York
Undercover Drug Sting Leaves 1 Dead After Shootout in Manhattan Apartment
An undercover drug buy in Manhattan turned sour when a shootout between law enforcement and the sellers left one of the suspects dead and the second in handcuffs, sources told News 4. The drug sting was being conducted by the NYPD, New York State Police and members of the DEA...
NBC New York
2 Drivers Dead After Being Shot, Involved in Rollover Crashes in Separate Incidents: Police
A man died after rolling his car over and smashing into several others in the Bronx, police said, but it may not have been the crash that killed him: He was shot in the chest shortly beforehand. The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. in the Kingsbridge neighborhood, leaving behind...
