Police are searching for a group it says is connected to a violent robbery pattern in Grand Central. According to the NYPD, on Nov. 8 at around 1:50 a.m., a 28-year-old man was walking toward the entrance to the Vanderbilt Avenue and East 42 Street station when a group, consisting of four males, approached him from behind and began to assault him, repeatedly punching and kicking him.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO