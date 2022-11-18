ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrests at Penn Station Thwart ‘Developing Threat' to NYC Jewish Community: NYPD

A pair of arrests at New York City's Penn Station prevented a "developing threat" to the Jewish community, the head of the NYPD announced Saturday. Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer were stopped at the bustling transit hub overnight, the former suspected of posting online threats, two senior law enforcement sources told News 4. The sources also said Brown was in possession of a swastika armband.
Water Main Break Floods NYC Subway Station, Suspends Service

Subway trains were still being diverted Sunday afternoon in parts of Manhattan after a morning water main break flooded a station. Water flooded the tracks of the Canal Street Station after a nearby water main break sent water pouring into the lower Manhattan stop. Trains on the 1/2/3 line were skipping a number of stops as a result.
Group Sought for Violent Robbery Pattern in Grand Central

Police are searching for a group it says is connected to a violent robbery pattern in Grand Central. According to the NYPD, on Nov. 8 at around 1:50 a.m., a 28-year-old man was walking toward the entrance to the Vanderbilt Avenue and East 42 Street station when a group, consisting of four males, approached him from behind and began to assault him, repeatedly punching and kicking him.
Teen Hit in Face With Belt During Fight on Queens Subway Station Platform: Police

A teenager involved in a dispute with two others was smacked in the face with a belt while on a subway platform in Queens, according to police. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the Metropolitan Avenue station in Middle Village, police said. The 18-year-old got into an argument with two other people, which then escalated into a fight.
