Oklahoma City, OK

Thunder vs. Grizzlies: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Friday

By Clemente Almanza
 4 days ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Thunder (7-8) were able to help give Shai Gilgeous-Alexander his first MVP moment against the Washington Wizards when he hit the game-winning stepback three-pointer that made the rounds on NBA Twitter.

On the season, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.3 points on 54.6 percent shooting, 5.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies (9-6) have hit a mini-slump with a two-game losing streak. The Grizzlies have had a middling start to their season, ranking 16th in net rating at exactly zero.

On the season, Ja Morant is averaging 29.3 points on 48 percent shooting, 6.8 assists and 6.2 assists.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Friday, Nov. 18
  • Time: 7 p.m. CT
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Probable starting lineups

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
  • Josh Giddey
  • Lu Dort
  • Aleksej Pokusevski
  • Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Memphis Grizzlies

  • Ja Morant
  • John Konchar
  • Dillion Brooks
  • Jaren Jackson Jr.
  • Steven Adams

Thunder at Grizzlies notable injuries

Thunder: Chet Holmgren is out due to foot surgery. Darius Bazley is out due to an ankle sprain. Tre Mann is out due to back soreness.

Grizzlies: Desmond Bane is out due to a toe sprain. Danny Green is out due to knee surgery recovery. Ziaire Williams is out due to patellar tendinitis.

