Syracuse basketball box score vs. Richmond
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 74-71 overtime victory against Richmond on Monday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Richmond_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Girard nets 31,...
How to Watch Syracuse vs Richmond
Matchup: Syracuse (2-1) vs Richmond (2-2) Location: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY) Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Monday, November 21st. Television: ESPN2 Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Dave O'Brien, Jon Crispin Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Odds: Syracuse -3.5. Over/Under 139.5. ESPN Matchup ...
Where to Watch: Syracuse vs. St. John’s
NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After going to overtime Monday night against Richmond, the Orange is back in action Tuesday night against the St. John’s Red Storm. Tip time Tuesday night at the Barclays Center in NYC is 9 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN2.
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. St. John’s: Empire Classic time, TV channel, live stream
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team wraps up play Tuesday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn against the St. John’s Red Storm in the 2022 Empire Classic. The game between the two former Big East affiliates will air nationwide on ESPN2 at approximately 9 p.m., following the conclusion of the first game in Tuesday’s double-header at the Barclays Center between Richmond and Temple. The SU-St. John’s can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services.
Back-to-back games in Boston? Syracuse will get a bowl invite, but will fans be excited?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse will finish among a glut of six- or seven-win teams in the ACC, but the optics of the school’s first bowl season in four years hinge on the outcome of Saturday’s game at Boston College. While the Eagles (3-8, 2-5 ACC) play out...
thedp.com
Men's soccer season comes to an end after 2-1 defeat at Syracuse
The Red and Blue offense was no match for a wall of Orange and Blue defense Sunday afternoon. In what could have been a crushing blowout to conclude Penn’s (13-3-2, 6-1 Ivy) season, an impressive defensive performance limited the damage. When the final whistle sounded, though, No. 3 seed Syracuse (15-2-4) celebrated its 2-1 victory over the Quakers in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Chris Bell breaks out of his shell: Syracuse freshman scores 11 in win over Richmond
Brooklyn, N.Y. – The questions kept coming and Chris Bell, his head bowed, kept up a mechanical patter of short, simple answers. Syracuse’s freshman forward had just scored 11 points on 4-of-8 overall shooting. He took five shots from the 3-point line and made three of them.
Axe: This is as good as it will get for Syracuse football under Dino Babers
Syracuse, N.Y. — So it has come down to this. The Syracuse University football team has to defeat Boston College on Saturday night to avoid a six-game free fall to end the 2022 season with a 6-6 record after starting 6-0.
Late-season collapses are nothing new for Syracuse football (what they’re saying)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 6-5 after a 45-35 loss at Wake Forest on Saturday night at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The Orange is mired in a five-game losing streak after a 6-0 start and heads to Boston College trying to avoid a historic collapse against the 3-8 Eagles.
Dino Babers isn’t concerned for the future by Syracuse’s depth: ‘We’re right there still on track’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers turned to numbers Monday when addressing questions following Syracuse football’s fifth-straight loss. That included the numbers on how many of his players have suffered injuries this season, a factor that’s undeniably contributed to the losing slump SU has experienced since starting the year 6-0.
Section III rejects latest offer from hockey officials as games postponements loom
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Section III’s board of directors on Monday morning rejected the latest proposal from its high school hockey officials that would have resolved a contract dispute and ensured an uninterrupted start to the season. As of now, it’s uncertain how many of the upcoming slate of games...
High school boys basketball poll: Section III preseason rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly boys basketball poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, boys basketball polls will be published on Tuesdays.
1045theteam.com
Former Syracuse Player & NBA Trainor Arrested
Rob McClanaghan always seemed like a go-getter. He was a walk-on for Jim Boeheim at Syracuse and later took his learned skills to becoming a trainer for some of the NBA’s biggest stars. Now McClanaghan is being accused of a horrific crime that allegedly occurred at a Boston hotel last week.
Rob McClanaghan, former SU basketball walk-on who trains NBA stars, arrested on rape and drugging charges
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Rob McClanaghan, a former Syracuse basketball walk-on who has become a trainer for some of the NBA’s biggest stars, was arrested Friday on charges of rape and drugging, according to police and media reports. McClanaghan, who lives in Warwick, Rhode Island, was arrested in East...
Section III football all-stars dominate Section IV in Big 44 Classic (50 photos)
Section III’s football all-stars (Team Little) shut out the Section IV team (Team Davis), 29-0, in the inaugural Big 44 All-Star Game on Sunday at Liverpool High School. Team Little took the opening kickoff and drove the ball down the field for a 1-yard touchdown run by Utica Proctor quarterback Todd Abraham with Marcellus’ Eliott Austin kicking the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
Mikel Jones injury update: Dino Babers talks linebacker’s status, impact on Orange defense
Winston-Salem, N.C. — Syracuse football played most of its fifth loss of the season without its star linebacker Mikel Jones, the “heartbeat” of the team. Jones left the game midway through the first quarter with a lower-leg injury. He had to be helped off the field and was in and out of the sideline medical tent for the remainder of the half.
SYR Reading Runway unveiled at Syracuse Hancock
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Hancock International Airport and the Onondaga County Public Library unveiled the SYR Reading Runway, a children’s library located at the airport. Christian Zabriskie, executive director for the Onondaga County Public Library, said they’ve been planning this for a while. “This is a library but you get to keep the […]
Syracuse home may be total loss after morning fire, official says
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police and firefighters responding to a fire Monday arrived to find the side of a house engulfed in flames, firefighters say. Around 11:34 a.m., a 911 caller said the home at 218 Putnam St. was on fire, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
Vacant spot on Syracuse’s Westcott Street becomes a destination for lobster lovers
Syracuse, N.Y. — It was a bake shop and then a deli before shutting down this summer. Now the retail location at the corner of Westcott and Dell streets is home to all things lobster. Lobster Babe opened last weekend in the building at 466 Westcott. The seafood restaurant...
Longtime leader of Syracuse addiction treatment agency taking new job in Chicago
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The longtime CEO of Helio Health, a Syracuse addiction treatment agency, is leaving to take a new job in Chicago. The nonprofit announced Jeremy Klemanski is leaving Dec. 31. He will relocate to Chicago to become CEO of Gateway Foundation, a national nonprofit specializing in the treatment of adults with substance use and mental health disorders.
