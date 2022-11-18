ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score vs. Richmond

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 74-71 overtime victory against Richmond on Monday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Richmond_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Girard nets 31,...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse vs Richmond

Matchup: Syracuse (2-1) vs Richmond (2-2) Location: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY) Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Monday, November 21st. Television: ESPN2 Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Dave O'Brien, Jon Crispin Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Odds: Syracuse -3.5. Over/Under 139.5. ESPN Matchup ...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where to Watch: Syracuse vs. St. John’s

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After going to overtime Monday night against Richmond, the Orange is back in action Tuesday night against the St. John’s Red Storm. Tip time Tuesday night at the Barclays Center in NYC is 9 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN2.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. St. John’s: Empire Classic time, TV channel, live stream

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team wraps up play Tuesday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn against the St. John’s Red Storm in the 2022 Empire Classic. The game between the two former Big East affiliates will air nationwide on ESPN2 at approximately 9 p.m., following the conclusion of the first game in Tuesday’s double-header at the Barclays Center between Richmond and Temple. The SU-St. John’s can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services.
SYRACUSE, NY
thedp.com

Men's soccer season comes to an end after 2-1 defeat at Syracuse

The Red and Blue offense was no match for a wall of Orange and Blue defense Sunday afternoon. In what could have been a crushing blowout to conclude Penn’s (13-3-2, 6-1 Ivy) season, an impressive defensive performance limited the damage. When the final whistle sounded, though, No. 3 seed Syracuse (15-2-4) celebrated its 2-1 victory over the Quakers in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
SYRACUSE, NY
1045theteam.com

Former Syracuse Player & NBA Trainor Arrested

Rob McClanaghan always seemed like a go-getter. He was a walk-on for Jim Boeheim at Syracuse and later took his learned skills to becoming a trainer for some of the NBA’s biggest stars. Now McClanaghan is being accused of a horrific crime that allegedly occurred at a Boston hotel last week.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Section III football all-stars dominate Section IV in Big 44 Classic (50 photos)

Section III’s football all-stars (Team Little) shut out the Section IV team (Team Davis), 29-0, in the inaugural Big 44 All-Star Game on Sunday at Liverpool High School. Team Little took the opening kickoff and drove the ball down the field for a 1-yard touchdown run by Utica Proctor quarterback Todd Abraham with Marcellus’ Eliott Austin kicking the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
LIVERPOOL, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

SYR Reading Runway unveiled at Syracuse Hancock

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Hancock International Airport and the Onondaga County Public Library unveiled the SYR Reading Runway, a children’s library located at the airport. Christian Zabriskie, executive director for the Onondaga County Public Library, said they’ve been planning this for a while. “This is a library but you get to keep the […]
SYRACUSE, NY
