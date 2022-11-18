ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis

Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report

The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
CNBC

Bahamas regulators confirm they're holding some of FTX's assets

Bahamian regulators acknowledged transferring FTX assets into their custody after an emergency filing from FTX's U.S. attorneys accused them of having directed former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to do so. It's the latest turmoil in an explosive bankruptcy that has rocked the cryptocurrency space and left investors reeling across multiple exchanges.
TheDailyBeast

Fallen Crypto Billionaire Admits His Persona Was a Sham in New Interview

If there were lingering doubts about Sam Bankman-Fried’s strategic thinking—assuming one could overlook the bankruptcy filing, the bizarre tweets, and the billions of dollars in missing customer assets—those doubts surely evaporated after midnight on Wednesday, when the fallen billionaire chose to DM with a reporter at Vox to discuss his imperiled crypto exchange FTX, delivering answers with a level of candor that would make many attorneys retch.
TheStreet

Big Short Michael Burry Says Don't Touch Crypto Unless...

It's a difficult time ahead for crypto investors. Just when they thought the wounds caused in the summer by a credit crunch at prominent lenders like Voyager Digital and Celsius Network were about to be healed, new wounds have just been inflicted upon them. The crypto empire of former billionaire...
TheStreet

Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior

Sam Bankman-Fried bought a 7.6% stake in May in Robinhood, a brokerage meant to attract Millennial investors who sought to invest in cryptocurrencies. But Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, faced even larger hurdles that investors were not aware of. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report shares...
cryptoglobe.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies

Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies That Could Lead the Next Bull Market

Bitcoin is down this year, but it has still produced monumental returns since its creation. Ethereum's inherent decentralization and smart contracts should set it up to be a leader for years to come. Polygon fixes some of Ethereum's few shortcomings and in a world trending toward more smart contract use...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving

The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
97K+
Followers
55K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy