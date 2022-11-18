Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis
Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
Bankman-Fried's FTX, parents bought Bahamas property worth $121 million
NEW PROVIDENCE, Bahamas, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX, his parents and senior executives of the failed cryptocurrency exchange bought at least 19 properties worth nearly $121 million in the Bahamas over the past two years, official property records show.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report
The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
A new bankruptcy filing shows the value of FTX's crypto holdings is just $659,000, after Sam Bankman-Fried said they were worth $5.5 billion
Bankruptcy filings show the fair value of crypto held by FTX is $659,000. That compares to Sam Bankman-Fried claim FTX held about $5.5 billion in "less liquid" crypto tokens. "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls," new FTX CEO John Ray III said.
CNBC
Bahamas regulators confirm they're holding some of FTX's assets
Bahamian regulators acknowledged transferring FTX assets into their custody after an emergency filing from FTX's U.S. attorneys accused them of having directed former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to do so. It's the latest turmoil in an explosive bankruptcy that has rocked the cryptocurrency space and left investors reeling across multiple exchanges.
Fallen Crypto Billionaire Admits His Persona Was a Sham in New Interview
If there were lingering doubts about Sam Bankman-Fried’s strategic thinking—assuming one could overlook the bankruptcy filing, the bizarre tweets, and the billions of dollars in missing customer assets—those doubts surely evaporated after midnight on Wednesday, when the fallen billionaire chose to DM with a reporter at Vox to discuss his imperiled crypto exchange FTX, delivering answers with a level of candor that would make many attorneys retch.
Big Short Michael Burry Says Don't Touch Crypto Unless...
It's a difficult time ahead for crypto investors. Just when they thought the wounds caused in the summer by a credit crunch at prominent lenders like Voyager Digital and Celsius Network were about to be healed, new wounds have just been inflicted upon them. The crypto empire of former billionaire...
Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior
Sam Bankman-Fried bought a 7.6% stake in May in Robinhood, a brokerage meant to attract Millennial investors who sought to invest in cryptocurrencies. But Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, faced even larger hurdles that investors were not aware of. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report shares...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Sam Bankman-Fried Probably Committed Fraud, Warns of More FTX Contagion
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is weighing in on the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, saying that the firm’s CEO Sam Bankman-Fried probably committed some form of fraud during the ordeal. In a new interview on the All-In Podcast, Armstrong says he spoke to both Bankman-Fried and Binance CEO Changpeng...
Meet the celebrities and big businesses that lost big in FTX's collapse
The collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX has cost a multitude of people and organizations a substantial amount of cash.
The Bahamas pulled out all the stops to be a global crypto hub. FTX’s demise could end that dream
In the days following the collapse of the Bahamas-based FTX, the Securities Commission of the Bahamas kept a low-profile, releasing a trickle of press releases and hanging up the phone on inquiring journalists. That changed with a bombshell on Thursday night, when the agency—a kind of supercharged version of the...
cryptoglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
Binance boss CZ calls disgraced FTX founder Bankman-Fried a ‘psychopath’ over tell-all threat
Changpeng Zhao, who suspects FTX of leaking information that endangered his children, had set in motion the events that sank FTX last week and wiped out all of his rival's wealth.
kitco.com
FTX was running like a “fractional reserve” bank; its collapse is “the craziest thing” in crypto history - Crypto Megan
The collapse of FTX, once the world’s third largest crypto exchange, is due to it operating like a “fractional-reserve” bank with high leverage, said Crypto Megan, also known as Megan Nilsson, a crypto educator and consultant. “The whole issue with FTX is they ran FTX like a...
Coinbase's CEO says FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried reached out for emergency funds: 'It felt like a pretty bad situation that we wanted to stay away from'
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong confirmed to CNBC that Sam Bankman-Fried approached him to try to raise emergency funds for FTX. Armstrong said it quickly became clear it wasn't a good investment for Coinbase. "It felt like a pretty bad situation," he said. The revelation comes as Bankman-Fried looks for investors...
bitcoinist.com
FTX Shopping Spree: Sam Bankman-Fried Bought Employees Homes In The Bahamas
FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange platform being held responsible for the recent crash of the crypto market, once again found itself in the dark side of the news following a (not surprising!) discovery that involved its employees and advisors. In his attempt to help shed light on how the Sam Bankman-Fried-owned...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Kevin O’Leary Says His FTX Trading Account Balances Went to Zero, Predicts Wave of Forced Liquidations in Next 10 Days
Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary says several of his investments have taken a hit because of the recent FTX collapse. In a new interview with Crypto Banter, O’Leary says his FTX account balances had dropped to zero when he checked them on Monday morning. “We have to mark-to-market...
Motley Fool
3 Cryptocurrencies That Could Lead the Next Bull Market
Bitcoin is down this year, but it has still produced monumental returns since its creation. Ethereum's inherent decentralization and smart contracts should set it up to be a leader for years to come. Polygon fixes some of Ethereum's few shortcomings and in a world trending toward more smart contract use...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving
The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
Axios
Washington, DC
97K+
Followers
55K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0