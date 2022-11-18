Read full article on original website
Lamborghini Driver Caught Going 152 MPH on Highway 154
The driver of a blue Lamborghini was charged Sunday with a misdemeanor for driving 152 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 154. “SLOW DOWN!!!” the Buellton office of the California Highway Patrol said in a Facebook post announcing the incident. “We know how tempting it can be to ‘open it up’ when your car is fast and the weather is beautiful, but save it for the track!”
5 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
foxla.com
This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA
LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
The legendary In-N-Out smack dab in the middle of California
Is this In-N-Out in the middle of California the chain's most popular?
californiaglobe.com
California Threatens to Ban Diesel Trucks, Worsening Supply Chain Backlogs
The disconnect between California policies and politics are at such odds with the rest of the country, it’s a wonder the other 49 states haven’t excommunicated the Golden State from the union. Todays’ headlines are the perfect example:. Rail strike potential grows, threatening to worsen supply chain...
Gwendolyn’s Playground: ‘The most exciting playground in Santa Barbara’s history’
Santa Barbara's first fully inclusive playground, known as Gwendolyn's Playground, is one step closer to fruition. The post Gwendolyn’s Playground: ‘The most exciting playground in Santa Barbara’s history’ appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
foxla.com
Car crashes into house in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A driver is recovering after crashing her car into a house in Santa Clarita. Deputies responded to the home at the corner of Alta Madera Drive and Maraville Court to find a Chevrolet Yukon had driven into the home's living room, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
KTVU FOX 2
California recruit hit by wrong-way driver in grave condition: LASD
WHITTIER, Calif. - One of the five Los Angeles County law enforcement cadets critically injured by an SUV while on a training run in Whittier last Wednesday has suffered setbacks and is in "grave condition," sheriff's officials said Sunday. "Alejandro Martinez, has suffered setbacks that have left him in grave...
foodgressing.com
Snow N Glow Holiday Festival 2022 Returns to Southern California
This holiday season, Santa and his team of elves are lending CBF Productions a helping hand for this year’s Snow N Glow Holiday Festival, which returns to Ventura on November 27th and Del Mar on December 8th. A magnificent fireworks display, snow tubing, holiday magic igloos, a build-your-own s’mores...
Noozhawk
Injured Mountain Biker Airlifted from Tunnel Trail Above Santa Barbara
An injured mountain biker was rescued Sunday after crashing in the mountains above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched shortly before 7:30 a.m. to the incident on the Tunnel Trail above Mission Canyon. The...
Noozhawk
Major Injuries Reported in Collision at Highway 154, Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos
Four people were injured, two critically, in a collision Sunday evening in Los Olivos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched shortly before 6:30 p.m. to Foxen Canyon Road at Highway 154, where two vehicles had collided head-on, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.
Ventura, November 20 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Ventura. The Eastside High School basketball team will have a game with St. Bonaventure High School on November 19, 2022, 17:30:00. The Mayfair High School basketball team will have a game with Crespi Carmelite High School on November 19, 2022, 19:00:00.
SoCal man gets over 17 years in prison for cannabis pen fraud
A Southern California man who once competed on the Philippines national decathlon team was sentenced Monday to 17 1/2 years in federal prison for bilking investors out of more than $35 million with a phony scheme to market cannabis vape pens.
Single-Vehicle Fiery Freeway Crash Closes Freeway
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol officers from Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle traffic collision with fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at the 57 Freeway interchange in the city of Pomona on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 2:46 a.m. Once...
America’s Four Largest Cities Will Be Run By Black Mayors
With Rep. Karen Bass' historic win in Los Angeles, Black mayors will be at the helm of the nation's four largest cities.
natureworldnews.com
California Megastorm Floods Become the Solution to Prolonged Terrible Droughts
Megastorm floods in California might be the solution to the state's protracted droughts. Halfway between Los Angeles and Sacramento, the Arroyo Pasajero Creek runs through land that is sometimes too dry to farm and other times is dangerously flooded. A group of local farmers and the neighboring city of Huron...
Armed Assault Suspect Taken Into Custody North Of Santa Clarita
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) units took an armed assault suspect into custody in Acton Friday. The arrest is in connection with an assault that occurred on Thursday, Nov. 3 near Big Springs Road in Acton. #LASD SEB SWAT operation for an armed, assault with a deadly weapon suspect in Acton has ...
Free-roaming cats make themselves at home along Central Coast
Up and down the coast there are furry felines making themselves at home outdoors. The post Free-roaming cats make themselves at home along Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
signalscv.com
Brush fire breaks out near Canyon Country
A half-acre brush fire broke out near the 26500 block of Carl Boyer Drive in Canyon Country on Saturday. Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the call at approximately 10:15 a.m. and left the scene close to noon. The fire broke out on a steep slope...
kclu.org
Company offers South Coast community a huge present: One of the oldest buildings in Ventura County
It’s one of Ventura County’s oldest, and most historic buildings. Now, the oil company which owns it is offering to give it to the community, along with funding to help make some much needed repairs. "This building is special in part just because of its heritage that it...
