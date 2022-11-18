Gov. Newsom visits fire-scarred Napa to trumpet California’s wildfire prevention spending

Napa Valley Vintners has donated $4.6 million to 21 nonprofits who serve more than 100,000 community members each year, the 550-member trade group announced Tuesday. “We’re pleased to be in a position to continue giving at this level during the transition to our new fundraising platform. This is made possible by the strategic planning of our vintner and community leaders who had the foresight to set aside funds over many years,” stated Donna Walker, grants review committee chair for the Napa Valley Vintners and proprietor of Pulido~Walker Estate Vineyard and Winery in the Mt. Veeder appellation.

NAPA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO