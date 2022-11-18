ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The View’ Derailed by $95,000 Taylor Swift Tickets: “I’m Surprised We’re On Air Today”

The View hosts are the latest to weigh in on the bad blood brewing between Swifties and Ticketmaster over the last couple of days. While the site was supposed to give access codes to an exclusive presale for Taylor Swift tickets on Tuesday (Nov. 15), many of the codes didn’t work and the site crashed, leaving angry fans without a passes to her highly anticipated Eras Tour.
Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
Taylor Swift Responds To Fan Outrage Over Ticketmaster Scandal: 'I'm Not Going To Make Excuses'

Taylor Swift has responded to the millions of fans who were unable to get tickets to her upcoming "Eras" tour. In a Friday, November 18, statement shared via her Instagram Story, the pop sensation explained, "Well it goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans." Swift went on to note that many aspects of her career have been specifically handled by herself and her team in order to "improve the quality" of her fans' experiences and to ensure that they are well taken care of. Thus, she has found that trusting any "outside entities" has been extremely "difficult"...
Taylor Swift speaks out about Ticketmaster ticketing debacle

Taylor Swift spoke out Friday about the ticketing debacle that took place this week, as many fans were unable to purchase tickets for her upcoming tour on Ticketmaster. "It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift wrote on Instagram on Friday. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse." Sales for the singer's new Eras Tour began Tuesday, but the demand snarled the ticketing site, infuriating fans who couldn't snag tickets. Customers complained about Ticketmaster not loading,...
Maren Morris Wants to ‘Make DJ Gay Again’ After Candace Cameron Bure’s Anti-LGBTQ Comments

Maren Morris knows a thing or two about dragging people who make anti-LGBTQ comments. On Thursday, the country musician — who has long been a queer ally — commented on a viral post that broke down Bure’s recent homophobic comments, referencing fan theories about Bure’s Full House character DJ Tanner, who some thought was gay. “Make DJ gay again,” Morris wrote on the post, artfully mixing Bure’s allegiance to conservatism with a reference to Bure’s only relevant acting gig. In the post that Morris commented on, Matt Bernstein — who often posts infographics related to the LGBTQ community — slammed...
Taylor Swift's Ticketmaster troubles were caused by millions of website visitors

BOSTON – Taylor Swift keeps breaking records: Ticketmaster said that more than 2 million tickets were sold Tuesday for her upcoming tour — the most ever sold for an artist in a single day. It caused a near meltdown of its website.In a blog post Thursday, Ticketmaster explained that a "record number of fans" wanted to buy tickets to Swift's Eras Tour, which begins next year. That prompted a massive slowdown in its platform and sparked outrage among her millions of fans who couldn't purchase tickets.On social media, some Massachusetts fans trying to buy tickets for three Gillette...
Fletcher Isn’t Afraid to Feel

In 2022, Fletcher officially became her own muse. In September, the queer singer-songwriter released her first studio album, Girl of My Dreams. While her three previous EPs drew from specific relationships and heartbreaks — including the one that eventually inspired “Becky’s So Hot,” the viral single about her ex’s new girlfriend that whipped lesbian TikTok into a frenzy — Fletcher’s newest release flipped the narrative back on herself, chronicling two years’ worth of grappling with her own self-identity and self-love.
Jordan Davis Announces New ‘Bluebird Days’ Album

On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Other songs that Davis is known for include "Singles You Up" and "Take It From Me," both danceable pop-country songs. Recent hits have slowed it down — the chart-topping "Slow Dance in a Parking Lot" was a love ballad and the American Music Awards-nominated "Buy Dirt" is a meaningful message about what is important in life.
