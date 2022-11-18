Read full article on original website
‘The View’ Derailed by $95,000 Taylor Swift Tickets: “I’m Surprised We’re On Air Today”
The View hosts are the latest to weigh in on the bad blood brewing between Swifties and Ticketmaster over the last couple of days. While the site was supposed to give access codes to an exclusive presale for Taylor Swift tickets on Tuesday (Nov. 15), many of the codes didn’t work and the site crashed, leaving angry fans without a passes to her highly anticipated Eras Tour.
Meet a Taylor Swift fan who bought 6 $500 tickets for herself and her friends and plans to buy even more
Kasey Reiter took two days off of work and spent more than 13 hours on Ticketmaster trying to snag the coveted tickets, she told Insider.
Woman claiming to be former classmate of ‘petty’ Taylor Swift says ‘most people hated her’
A woman who claims she went to high school with Taylor Swift has revealed that most of her peers “hated her”. Jessica McLane, who attended Hendersonville High School in Tennessee, says other students would spread rumours about how the icon got her start in music, saying she bought her fame.
Meet a Taylor Swift fan who regrets paying $5,500 for resale tickets: 'I'm embarrassed I did it, I regret it, and I kind of just wish I had a nosebleed ticket'
Paige, a Swiftie for 15 years, was excited to see Taylor Swift live for the first time. Now she feels like it's a "dirty ticket."
Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster
Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
Taylor Swift Responds To Fan Outrage Over Ticketmaster Scandal: 'I'm Not Going To Make Excuses'
Taylor Swift has responded to the millions of fans who were unable to get tickets to her upcoming "Eras" tour. In a Friday, November 18, statement shared via her Instagram Story, the pop sensation explained, "Well it goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans." Swift went on to note that many aspects of her career have been specifically handled by herself and her team in order to "improve the quality" of her fans' experiences and to ensure that they are well taken care of. Thus, she has found that trusting any "outside entities" has been extremely "difficult"...
Taylor Swift speaks out about Ticketmaster ticketing debacle
Taylor Swift spoke out Friday about the ticketing debacle that took place this week, as many fans were unable to purchase tickets for her upcoming tour on Ticketmaster. "It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift wrote on Instagram on Friday. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse." Sales for the singer's new Eras Tour began Tuesday, but the demand snarled the ticketing site, infuriating fans who couldn't snag tickets. Customers complained about Ticketmaster not loading,...
Bruce Springsteen addresses his ticket prices that reached $5,000 amid Taylor Swift concert sale disaster: 'Most of our tickets are totally affordable'
The Boss addressed why he allowed tickets for his 2023 to jump from $400 to upwards of $5,000 in a new interview with Rolling Stone.
Maren Morris Wants to ‘Make DJ Gay Again’ After Candace Cameron Bure’s Anti-LGBTQ Comments
Maren Morris knows a thing or two about dragging people who make anti-LGBTQ comments. On Thursday, the country musician — who has long been a queer ally — commented on a viral post that broke down Bure’s recent homophobic comments, referencing fan theories about Bure’s Full House character DJ Tanner, who some thought was gay. “Make DJ gay again,” Morris wrote on the post, artfully mixing Bure’s allegiance to conservatism with a reference to Bure’s only relevant acting gig. In the post that Morris commented on, Matt Bernstein — who often posts infographics related to the LGBTQ community — slammed...
Taylor Swift's Ticketmaster troubles were caused by millions of website visitors
BOSTON – Taylor Swift keeps breaking records: Ticketmaster said that more than 2 million tickets were sold Tuesday for her upcoming tour — the most ever sold for an artist in a single day. It caused a near meltdown of its website.In a blog post Thursday, Ticketmaster explained that a "record number of fans" wanted to buy tickets to Swift's Eras Tour, which begins next year. That prompted a massive slowdown in its platform and sparked outrage among her millions of fans who couldn't purchase tickets.On social media, some Massachusetts fans trying to buy tickets for three Gillette...
Author Posts TikTok Asking Lizzo To Wear Her Dress — And She Actually Sent One
Aurielle Marie called Lizzo's sweet gesture "the gift of a lifetime."
Ticketmaster Apologizes to Taylor Swift + Her Fans Over Eras Tour Ticketing Disaster
Ticketmaster is apologizing to Taylor Swift and her fans after the ticketing process for her 2023 Eras Tour went horribly wrong, resulting in long delays, platform crashes and millions of unhappy fans without tickets. A Verified Fan pre-sale for the upcoming concerts began on Tuesday (Nov. 15), but due to...
Pink and Her Kids Are Just Like Fire on American Music Awards Red Carpet 2022
Watch: Pink is Honored With Icon Award at the 2021 BBMAs. So what, they are rockstars. Pink and her family arrived to get the party started at the 2022 American Music Awards Red Carpet on Nov. 20. For the occasion, the "Try" singer stunned in a black and gold sequined dress.
Fletcher Isn’t Afraid to Feel
In 2022, Fletcher officially became her own muse. In September, the queer singer-songwriter released her first studio album, Girl of My Dreams. While her three previous EPs drew from specific relationships and heartbreaks — including the one that eventually inspired “Becky’s So Hot,” the viral single about her ex’s new girlfriend that whipped lesbian TikTok into a frenzy — Fletcher’s newest release flipped the narrative back on herself, chronicling two years’ worth of grappling with her own self-identity and self-love.
Carrie Underwood Flies High With ‘Crazy Angels’ at the 2022 AMAs [Watch]
Carrie Underwood flexed her skills as an aerialist once again during her performance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 20). The country star took to the stage — and the air — with "Crazy Angels," one of the most upbeat and pop-friendly songs off her sonically diverse 2022 album, Denim & Rhinestones.
Kelsea Ballerini Strengthens Authentic, Grounding Friendships Amid Divorce
Steadfast friendship is something Kelsea Ballerini is leaning on while currently walking through a raw and transitional season of life. One friendship the singer particularly cherishes is with fellow country singer Carly Pearce. Together, for ten years, they’ve journeyed through the good, bad and ugly of life and the curve balls it can throw.
Pink Delivers Stunning Tribute to Olivia Newton-John With ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ at the AMAs [Watch]
The American Music Awards paid tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John on Sunday night (Nov. 20) and tapped pop megastar Pink to do the honors. Donning a champagne beaded gown with feather trim, Pink effortlessly sang "Hopelessly Devoted to You," an iconic breakout from Newton-John's most beloved work, 1978's Grease.
Dan + Shay to Perform, Present During the 65th Grammys Nominations Livestream
Dan + Shay are among the presenters helping to announce the nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards. That's not all: They're also performing during the announcement livestream, which will take place on Tuesday (Nov. 15) at 12PM ET. The three-time Grammy-winning country duo's appearance was announced on Monday (Nov. 14),...
Jordan Davis Announces New ‘Bluebird Days’ Album
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Other songs that Davis is known for include "Singles You Up" and "Take It From Me," both danceable pop-country songs. Recent hits have slowed it down — the chart-topping "Slow Dance in a Parking Lot" was a love ballad and the American Music Awards-nominated "Buy Dirt" is a meaningful message about what is important in life.
