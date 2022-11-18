ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

US News and World Report

Wisconsin GOP Leaders to Push for 'Long Term' Tax Cuts

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders said Tuesday they want to tap the state's projected record-high $6.6 billion budget surplus to make “transformational” and once-a-generation tax law changes, including eliminating a tax paid by businesses and lowering income taxes for the most wealthy filers. Democratic...
WISCONSIN STATE
US News and World Report

Kentucky Mayor, Alan Keck, Runs for GOP Governor Nomination

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky mayor is the latest candidate to file for the Republican nomination for governor in next year's race. Alan Keck, 37, filed to run Monday, after recently winning his second term as mayor of Somerset, news outlets reported. In running for reelection, Keck listed...
SOMERSET, KY
US News and World Report

Arizona Attorney General Wants Report on Voting Machine Problems

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Arizona Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office has demanded that Maricopa County officials provide a report on the voting machine problems that caused some delays in the battleground state during this month's midterm elections. A letter dated Saturday by Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright calls for county...
ARIZONA STATE
US News and World Report

Colorado Shooting Suspect Changed Name as Teenager in Texas

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The suspect in the mass shooting of 22 people at a Colorado gay nightclub sought to change his name more than six years ago, according to public records. The request came months after he was apparently targeted by online bullying. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

