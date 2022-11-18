Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Wisconsin GOP Leaders to Push for 'Long Term' Tax Cuts
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders said Tuesday they want to tap the state's projected record-high $6.6 billion budget surplus to make “transformational” and once-a-generation tax law changes, including eliminating a tax paid by businesses and lowering income taxes for the most wealthy filers. Democratic...
US News and World Report
Kentucky Mayor, Alan Keck, Runs for GOP Governor Nomination
SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky mayor is the latest candidate to file for the Republican nomination for governor in next year's race. Alan Keck, 37, filed to run Monday, after recently winning his second term as mayor of Somerset, news outlets reported. In running for reelection, Keck listed...
US News and World Report
Arizona Attorney General Wants Report on Voting Machine Problems
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Arizona Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office has demanded that Maricopa County officials provide a report on the voting machine problems that caused some delays in the battleground state during this month's midterm elections. A letter dated Saturday by Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright calls for county...
US News and World Report
Colorado Shooting Suspect Changed Name as Teenager in Texas
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The suspect in the mass shooting of 22 people at a Colorado gay nightclub sought to change his name more than six years ago, according to public records. The request came months after he was apparently targeted by online bullying. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22,...
