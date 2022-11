The world’s fastest 1/5-mile dirt oval will have new ownership at the helm in 2023. Macon Speedway, located in Macon, IL, has been under the leadership of Bob Sargent as owner/promoter since 1985, when he took the reins from original owner Wayne Webb. In 2007, Ken Schrader, Tony Stewart, and Kenny Wallace joined Sargent as speedway co-owners.

MACON, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO