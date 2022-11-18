Trump was always the result of the conservative populist coalition, not the cause

Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Majority of voters say Trump and MAGA Republicans are biggest losers of midterm elections: Poll
A majority of voters have named former President Donald Trump the biggest loser of the 2022 midterm cycle, raising questions about his electoral strength as he launches a third White House bid. About 20% of voters say Trump was the “clear loser” in the midterm elections, with another 14% saying...
Republicans will control the House, but they can't do much to fix the economy quickly
Congressional Republicans have repeatedly blamed President Joe Biden and their Democratic counterparts for the surge in inflation and the rocky economy. But there's not much the GOP will be able to do to quickly bring down prices and put the economy on more solid footing.
MSNBC
Declassified doc reportedly proves Trump tweeted classified image
Three years ago, Iranian officials tried and failed to launch a purported satellite, prompting Donald Trump to publish a tweet insisting the United States was not involved in the incident. The point of the then-president’s tweet wasn’t altogether clear, though by most measures, the Republican simply seemed eager to taunt Tehran.
Rep. Jim Jordan: House Republicans Will Hold Biden’s ‘Politicized’ DOJ Accountable
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, leader of the Freedom Caucus who is poised to chair the powerful Judiciary Committee, is not hiding his intentions to investigate President Joe Biden and his Department of Justice. He has put Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray on notice that he will be digging in and looking for answers.
Trump says Kari Lake’s election race ‘not over yet’ despite her defeat
Days after Kari Lake’s defeat in the Arizona governor’s race, Donald Trump said that she went through “an incredible election” and claimed that “it’s not over yet”.Speaking at an event, he claimed that “there were a lot of broken voting machines” and alleged that those were in “largely Republican areas.”The former president continued: “What happened there is a disgrace. But I want to tell you Kari, you did a good job and it’s not over yet.”Last week, Mr Trump’s loyalist, Ms Lake, who has embraced his false narrative of a stolen 2020 election, lost her bid to be governor...
Colbert: ‘Nice to see Republicans take the House without any zip ties’
Over a week out from the midterm elections, it’s now clear that Republicans have taken control of the House. “I know, it’s disappointing,” said Stephen Colbert on Thursday’s Late Night, “though it’s nice to see Republicans take the House without any zip ties.”
Hunter Biden Heads to White House as Republicans Ramp Up Investigation
The president's granddaughter will be married on Saturday at the White House just one day before Biden celebrates his 80th birthday.
The White House Admits It: We Might Need to Block the Sun to Stop Climate Change
We’re entering the final days of COP27, the UN’s annual climate summit, and it’s safe to say that this year’s edition was disappointing—to say the least. It was widely panned by climate experts and activists and drew intense criticism for being sponsored by the likes of Coca-Cola, the world's leading plastic polluter.Moreover, like so many climate summits in the past, little action has actually taken place in terms of concrete climate action and policy. In fact, the argument could be made that the biggest decisions to fight climate change weren’t decided at COP27, but rather at the G20 summit between...
Former Trump Chief-of-Staff Says Trump is "Only Republican Who Can Lose"
Former White House Chief of Staff under former President Donald Trump Mick Mulvaney says that former President Trump is the “only Republican who can lose.”. Mulvaney made the comments last week on CNN while his former boss, Donald Trump, was making his official announcement that he will be running for president for a third time and seeking the 2024 Republican nomination for president.
Washington Examiner
Omar and out: McCarthy vows to yank 'Squad' member from House committee
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said Saturday he intends to make good on his promise to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) off the House Foreign Affairs Committee when the GOP takes control of Congress next year. McCarthy made the comments while speaking at the high-profile Republican Jewish Coalition’s 2022...
Trump Faces 'Serious Possibility' of Indictment by Special Counsel: Lawyer
Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti said on Friday that Attorney General Merrick Garland "didn't appoint Jack Smith to wind down these investigations."
Opinion: Buckle up for a bumpy ride, Republicans
Republicans have wrested control of the House away from Democrats, but now the hard part begins. If, as expected, Kevin McCarthy manages to win the vote for the speakership, his governing challenge could prove even more difficult than what John Boehner faced a decade ago, writes Charlie Dent.
Jared Kushner, Ivanka May Be 'FBI Informants' Against Donald Trump: Cohen
The former president's ex-personal attorney Michael Cohen speculated the reason Ivanka Trump won't be returning to her father's 2024 presidential campaign.
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake claims thousands of voters told her not to give up election fight
Kari Lake, Arizona's GOP gubernatorial candidate who cast herself as an election martyr following her loss to Democratic challenger Katie Hobbs, signaled Monday she would not be conceding anytime soon. The former news anchor claimed that "printer problems, tabulation errors, 3-hour-plus lines or longer, and confusing instructions given by election...
Washington Examiner
Rep. Nancy Mace says 'anybody is on the table' for Hunter Biden investigation subpoena
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said that "anybody is on the table" when it comes to witnesses for the House investigation into President Joe Biden's son, Hunter. Mace shared how wide-ranging the investigation by House Republicans is planned to be while speaking on Fox and Friends Sunday. "Well, the beauty of...
Federal Judge Compares U.S. Capitol Rioters To Those In Thrall To Germany's Nazis
“We saw it in Nazi Germany. An intelligent population was ... swayed to engage in atrocities that took place in Germany based upon a demagogue,” the judge said.
Washington Examiner
Gun control support sags as Biden repeats ban call
Maybe it’s a sign of how little influence President Joe Biden has, maybe it indicates growing fear of crime, but American support for more gun control has taken a huge hit over the past five months. On the day after Biden repeated his demand for an “assault weapons” ban...
Washington Examiner
Maricopa County has little incentive to rig elections against Republicans
No matter what she says, Kari Lake lost the Arizona governor’s race. While the Republican is pulling a Donald Trump and alleging that election officials in Maricopa County rigged the election against her, that claim doesn't make much sense. Maricopa County election officials have little incentive to rig elections against her, Trump, and other losing Republican candidates.
Washington Examiner
Trump makes last-ditch request before appeals court decides future of special master
Justice Department attorneys on Tuesday are urging a federal appeals court panel to terminate the use of a special master tasked to review thousands of documents seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Florida residence, which has remained a blockade in the government's investigation. But before the hearing...
The GOP’s double-trouble Trump trap
Former President Trump's candidacy could instantly jeopardize both the presidential race and control of Congress for Republicans, based on exit polls and midterm results. Why it matters: Republicans will face continuing pressure to nominate fringe candidates in primaries which keeps costing the GOP the Senate. What's happening: Trump is a...
