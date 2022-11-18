Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
1 dead, 1 hurt after suspects shoot into car at Sanford apartments: police
SANFORD, Fla. - One person is dead and another is hurt after they were shot while sitting inside a car parked outside a Sanford apartment complex Sunday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the Hatteras Sound Apartments on Island Bay Circle around 1:30 p.m. after a 911 caller reported...
Police identify man found with fatal gunshot wound in Brevard County backyard
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Police are continue to search for suspects in an early Sunday morning shooting that killed a man in Titusville. Officers responded to a shooting at a residence on Coronada Boulevard around 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found James Tirion Mack, 61, of Titusville, in the...
WESH
'Cold and calculated': 18-year-old shot to death in Sanford, police say
SANFORD, Fla. — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday in a shooting in Sanford, police say. According to officials, officers were called to the Hatteras Sound Apartments around 1:30 p.m. Responding officers found a vehicle in the parking lot with obvious damage from gunfire. Inside the vehicle, they found 18-year-old...
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman arrested after allegedly threatening female victim with axe
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 60-year-old Ocala woman after she allegedly threatened to harm a female victim with an axe. On Saturday, November 19, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in the 100 block of Cedar Road in Ocala in reference to a verbal disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the homeowner, Patrice La Shon Burley.
fox35orlando.com
Woman dead, man injured in shooting at Orange County intersection, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman is dead and a man was injured in an apparent shooting at an intersection in Orange County on Tuesday. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, this happened around 11 a.m. at Sand Lake Road and Voltaire Dr. in Orlando. "A man in his...
WESH
Deputies: Man wanted in Flagler County for trying to record woman in Publix bathroom
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Sheriff's deputies in Flagler County are trying to identify a man who they say entered the women's restroom in a Publix store and recorded a woman in a stall. Investigators have surveillance video of the accused video voyeur. “Quite often, crimes start like this and...
fox35orlando.com
FHP looking for driver responsible for injuring 12-year-old in Avalon Park hit-and-run
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - After receiving a frantic call from her son last Friday, Felicia Lakharam says she found the 12-year-old boy lying in the middle of the street, next to his bike, at the intersection of Auburn Cove Lane and Avalon Park E. Blvd. She took FOX 35 News...
flaglernewsweekly.com
FCSO: One Arrested After Shooting Inside Palm Coast Bar
BUNNELL, FL – A Palm Coast man has been arrested after discharging a firearm within Smiles Nite Club on November 20. Flagler County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Smiles Nite Club located at 9 Palm Harbor Village Way after 911 callers advised someone had been firing a gun inside the bar.
fox35orlando.com
Deltona man riding dirt bike killed after colliding with Jeep, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. - A Volusia County man was killed over the weekend after the dirt bike he was riding struck a Jeep. Deputies said Otis White, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday. The sheriff's office said the driver of the Jeep told detectives that he was driving...
Man found shot in Brevard County backyard dies at hospital, police say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that killed a man in Titusville. Officers responded to a shooting at a residence on Coronada Boulevard around 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found an adult male in the backyard of the residence with an apparent gunshot...
fox35orlando.com
As Orlando man escapes burning home, neighbors rush to his aid
ORLANDO, Fla. - Firefighters responded to a fire in Orlando's Fairview Shores neighborhood late Monday afternoon. Just after 5 p.m., several trucks were at a residence at 1401 Arthur St. where traffic had been shut down. A witness said she saw her neighbor running from the house to the sidewalk,...
Orange County deputies upset over proposed plea deal of convicted felon
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County sheriff’s deputies packed into a courtroom on Monday, upset over a possible plea deal. Deputies told a judge that a man accused of shooting his brother, attacking a pregnant woman and then firing at deputies is getting off way too easily. Two...
fox35orlando.com
Florida teens suspected of shooting at car with toddler inside arrested
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two 18-year-olds are behind bars in Volusia County, suspected in several recent shootings in DeLand. Damarion Mims and Elijah Bruten were arrested on Friday. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Mims and Bruten (who use the nicknames ‘Taz’ and Lala') are suspected of being behind several shootings, including one where a vehicle with a toddler inside was shot at.
Deputies: Volusia County dirt bike rider killed in high-speed crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Deltona man died Saturday after the dirt bike he was riding collided with a Jeep, Volusia County deputies said. Deputies said Otis White, 50, died after his dirt bike, which was traveling at a high rate of speed, hit the Jeep. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
WESH
Kissimmee police: Teen suspect and 16-year-old stabbed to death were 'estranged friends'
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A 17-year-old was arrested for the murder of a 16-year-old girl in Kissimmee, police said. Police said Paola Pagan was leaving home to go to school when she was stabbed by Anas Muhammed. They said she was able to make it back to her home at...
click orlando
Couple dead in Satellite Beach murder-suicide, deputies say
SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. – An older couple is dead and investigators believe it was the result of a murder-suicide, according to Satellite Beach police and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. The deaths happened in the 100 block of Grant Avenue, according to a Facebook post from police Friday.
WESH
Dirtbike rider dies in collision with Jeep in Volusia County
DELTONA, Fla. — A dirtbike rider was killed over the weekend in Volusia County. According to the sheriff's office, 50-year-old Otis White died in a collision with a Jeep on Saturday around 2 p.m. The driver of the Jeep told deputies he was driving west on Winterville Street in...
WESH
Driver dies in Orange County crash, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Orange County that killed one man. Troopers said another vehicle heading in the opposite direction entered the lane the driver was traveling in. FHP reports the crash happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday on South Binion Road...
Vigils held to memorialize teens killed in separate murders in Kissimmee, Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — Friends and family in two Central Florida communities are remembering teens violently killed in the past week. 18-year-old Kaylin Fiengo was found on November 11, shot to death in a car at Coastline Park in Sanford. No arrests have been made in that case yet. In...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Man stopped for speeding arrested after arguing with police about speed
7:43 p.m. — Intersection of South Atlantic Avenue and Vining Court, Ormond Beach. Resist an officer without violence. An officer was conducting traffic enforcement when he spotted a blue SUV traveling down South Atlantic Boulevard at a high rate of speed — 48 mph in a 35 mph hour zone, the officer soon confirmed.
Comments / 1