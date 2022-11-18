ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altamonte Springs, FL

fox35orlando.com

1 dead, 1 hurt after suspects shoot into car at Sanford apartments: police

SANFORD, Fla. - One person is dead and another is hurt after they were shot while sitting inside a car parked outside a Sanford apartment complex Sunday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the Hatteras Sound Apartments on Island Bay Circle around 1:30 p.m. after a 911 caller reported...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

'Cold and calculated': 18-year-old shot to death in Sanford, police say

SANFORD, Fla. — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday in a shooting in Sanford, police say. According to officials, officers were called to the Hatteras Sound Apartments around 1:30 p.m. Responding officers found a vehicle in the parking lot with obvious damage from gunfire. Inside the vehicle, they found 18-year-old...
SANFORD, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala woman arrested after allegedly threatening female victim with axe

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 60-year-old Ocala woman after she allegedly threatened to harm a female victim with an axe. On Saturday, November 19, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in the 100 block of Cedar Road in Ocala in reference to a verbal disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the homeowner, Patrice La Shon Burley.
OCALA, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

FCSO: One Arrested After Shooting Inside Palm Coast Bar

BUNNELL, FL – A Palm Coast man has been arrested after discharging a firearm within Smiles Nite Club on November 20. Flagler County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Smiles Nite Club located at 9 Palm Harbor Village Way after 911 callers advised someone had been firing a gun inside the bar.
PALM COAST, FL
fox35orlando.com

As Orlando man escapes burning home, neighbors rush to his aid

ORLANDO, Fla. - Firefighters responded to a fire in Orlando's Fairview Shores neighborhood late Monday afternoon. Just after 5 p.m., several trucks were at a residence at 1401 Arthur St. where traffic had been shut down. A witness said she saw her neighbor running from the house to the sidewalk,...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida teens suspected of shooting at car with toddler inside arrested

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two 18-year-olds are behind bars in Volusia County, suspected in several recent shootings in DeLand. Damarion Mims and Elijah Bruten were arrested on Friday. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Mims and Bruten (who use the nicknames ‘Taz’ and Lala') are suspected of being behind several shootings, including one where a vehicle with a toddler inside was shot at.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Couple dead in Satellite Beach murder-suicide, deputies say

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. – An older couple is dead and investigators believe it was the result of a murder-suicide, according to Satellite Beach police and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. The deaths happened in the 100 block of Grant Avenue, according to a Facebook post from police Friday.
SATELLITE BEACH, FL
WESH

Driver dies in Orange County crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Orange County that killed one man. Troopers said another vehicle heading in the opposite direction entered the lane the driver was traveling in. FHP reports the crash happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday on South Binion Road...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Man stopped for speeding arrested after arguing with police about speed

7:43 p.m. — Intersection of South Atlantic Avenue and Vining Court, Ormond Beach. Resist an officer without violence. An officer was conducting traffic enforcement when he spotted a blue SUV traveling down South Atlantic Boulevard at a high rate of speed — 48 mph in a 35 mph hour zone, the officer soon confirmed.
ORMOND BEACH, FL

