ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Biden Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Student Debt Forgiveness Plan to Continue

By Dan Mangan,CNBC, Annie Nova,CNBC
NBC New York
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight. The court, without comment, rejected Trump’s plea for an order that would have prevented the Treasury Department from giving six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee. The Treasury Department had refused to provide the records during Trump’s presidency. But the Biden administration said federal law is clear that the committee has the right to examine any taxpayer’s return, including the president’s. Lower courts agreed that the committee has broad authority to obtain tax returns and rejected Trump’s claims that it was overstepping and only wanted the documents so they could be made public.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC New York

What Borrowers Need to Know While Student Loan Forgiveness Is in Limbo

The White House believes its student loan forgiveness plan will prevail in the courts but, for now, the financial future of millions of Americans is uncertain. Here's what we know about the legal delays to the policy. After applying for student loan forgiveness, some borrowers are receiving what looks like...
The Associated Press

Republicans try to stop Saturday voting in Ga. Senate runoff

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican groups appealed to Georgia’s highest court Tuesday in an attempt to prohibit early voting this Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The Georgia Republican Party, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the Republican...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy