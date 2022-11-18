Read full article on original website
Bishop’s Close and its Elk Rock Garden for sale at $4.5 million
For more than six decades, people have been allowed to walk around the gracious Bishop’s Close Garden at Elk Rock, overlooking the Willamette River in Portland’s pricey Dunthorpe suburb. The gated property, considered one of the oldest, private estate gardens in the Pacific Northwest, was donated by the...
Here are Portland’s 25 best new restaurants for 2022
Have you ever read a restaurant listicle and wondered … wait, how did this come together? Has the writer even been to Portland? Didn’t that one place close last year? Sometimes, it’s best to do the actual legwork. Instead of internet research conducted in some New York office building, restaurant critic Michael Russell spent the past two months visiting more than 70 new Portland restaurants to bring you our upcoming list of 2022′s top 10. To kick things off, he’s naming his 25 favorite nominees, each opened in the past year (more or less). Read why they stood out, then check back in December to see which ones made the final list.
Give the gift of Walla Walla Valley wines this holiday season
Looking for the perfect gift for the wine enthusiast in your life? If they’ve been good this year, give them a ticket to Walla Walla Wine on Tour’s Portland stop. It is the best thing from the state of Washington to hit the Rose City since Brandon Roy.
Black market marijuana grows filled 4 homes on one SE Portland block; owner gets prison time
When Oregon’s marijuana regulations became too onerous for him, Adrian Roland Gibson converted four rental homes on a dead-end block in Southeast Portland into extensive grow sites to tap into out-of-state demand. His workers came to tend the plants day in and day out. An overwhelming smell of pot...
‘Green Friday’ means free parking at Pacific Northwest parks day after Thanksgiving
Forget about Black Friday shopping – here in the Pacific Northwest we like to get outside. State parks in Oregon and Washington will once again waive all parking fees on the day after Thanksgiving this year, encouraging people to get outside for the holiday weekend. The fee-free holiday on...
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: An Iconic 1896 Queen Anne Victorian in Oregon City
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a fully restored Victorian in Oregon City. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
This Oregon winter train ride was named among the best in the U.S.
In the weeks before Christmas, when Santa Claus isn’t flying his sleigh around the world, he’s traveling by train in Hood River.
Readers respond: Don’t experiment with time switch
Letter writer Mike Overton is in a different time zone with his suggestion that Oregon try one year of standard time and one year of daylight saving time, vote on which we like better and then use that one forever beginning the following year, (”Readers respond: Try daylight versus standard time, Nov. 13).
Alpenrose will move out of Portland after buying another dairy
PORTLAND, Ore. — Alpenrose, the dairy with decades of history in southwest Portland, will move to Clackamas after purchasing Larsen's Creamery. The relocation frees up a massive piece of prime, developable real estate in an attractive corner of the city. The Portland dairy has eyed a relocation for more...
‘It’s really tragic’: Millions of Oregonians in need of food assistance during holidays
The Oregon Food Bank says 1.5 million people are seeking food assistance in Oregon this year, which is double the number who relied on food banks before the pandemic.
thatoregonlife.com
All Aboard! The Holiday Express Train Is Departing Soon From Portland
Are you looking for something fun to do to get into the holiday spirit this year? Well, the Holiday Express train, is back for the first time in a while. This magical experience may be just the ticket if you want to try something new with friends and family this year.
Newspaper corrections for Nov. 23, 2022
Mimi’s Fresh Tees is located at Southwest 10th Avenue and Morrison Street. An article in Saturday editions incorrectly described the store’s location. The Portland Dahlia Society will not have a monthly meeting in December. A listing in Saturday’s Homes & Gardens incorrectly listed a meeting for next month.
5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon
The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
‘Devotion’ movie features Oregon pilot in behind-the-scenes role
When the major motion picture “Devotion” opens Wednesday, some Oregon talent will be part of the high-flying, based-on-real-life story. Mike Oliver, general manager of Erickson Aircraft Collection in Madras, is the pilot who’s really at the controls of the vintage airplane supposedly flown in the movie by actor Jonathan Majors.
Secret Roller Disco turns empty Lloyd Center department store into rolling dance party
Portland’s not-so Secret Roller Disco temporarily took over an emptied department store at the Lloyd Center this week, turning the former Marshalls into a roller rink and dance party. If you missed Thursday’s event, you can catch the second skating party Saturday night. Secret Roller Disco hosts free...
East Portland residents, school officials say large warehouse will bring more pollution, despite city’s commitment to ‘environmental justice’
The Kmart store at the corner of 122nd and Sandy Boulevard had been a community fixture for nearly 50 years. When the store shuttered four years ago, the property quickly became an eyesore. Windows were boarded up with plywood. A group of homeless campers settled in across the street. Residents...
List your "swear to never return again" places in Salem?
Yes it's a big place but who knows we may all find some common ground. A place where the experience was so bad you promised (yourself) to never return. Can be anything-- restaurant, business, museum, park, event, entire neighborhood, etc.
Portland sees stagnant air, partly cloudy skies Monday; high 51
Stagnating air trapped at the surface will lower the air quality around the metro area Monday. As of 5 a.m., most of Portland and the surrounding metro area were in the “moderate” category. But south of the city, some areas were seeing pockets of “unhealthy” air quality with...
Rain races across Portland early Tuesday, showers end by evening; high 50
Portland will see a quick shot of late November rain Tuesday as a front moves into the coast around 11 a.m. and spreads inland bringing about a half-inch of precipitation. The National Weather Service says the system will dump rain across the metro area before heading toward the Cascades by about 3 p.m. Gusty south winds will blow as the front moves through bringing an end to the ongoing air stagnation concerns that have been facing much of the Willamette Valley.
focushillsboro.com
A Heated Meeting Among Portland, Oregon Homeless Have Delayed The City’s Vote
Oregon Homeless: The members of the City Council in Portland, Oregon, postponed a vote on a contentious budget measure that would finance the construction of designated camping areas for homeless people after residents voiced strong opposition during public testimony. The measure in question would provide funding for the construction of such areas.
