The Oregonian

Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard leaves Utah Jazz game with right calf tightness, will not return

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has left Saturday night’s game against Utah with right calf tightness and will not return. Lillard, who was having an off shooting night, exited the game with 4:28 to go in the third quarter and the Blazers trailing 80-64. The Blazers trailed 87-79 entering the fourth quarter. Lillard’s night ended with him sitting on 13 points having gone 2-of-14 shooting from the field. He was 1 of 12 on threes but had seven assists.
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard to be reevaluated in 1 to 2 weeks

Damian Lillard has a grade one strain to the soleus muscle in the right lower leg, the Portland Trail Blazers announced Sunday, and will be reevaluated in one to two weeks. Lillard suffered the injury Saturday night in the third quarter of the Blazers’ 118-113 loss to the Utah Jazz. He underwent magnetic resonance imaging afterward, which revealed the injury.
