Report: Deion Sanders Speaking With Two Schools About Job Openings
One of the hottest names in this year's college football coaching carousel has been Deion Sanders. The former NFL and MLB star led Jackson State to its first unbeaten regular season in program history, capped with a 24-13 win over Alcorn State on Saturday. "Coach Prime" has particularly seen ...
What they’re saying nationally, in Salt Lake City after Oregon Ducks defeat Utah
No. 12 Oregon defeated No. 10 Utah 20-17 Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12) are one step closer to playing in the Pac-12 Championship game against USC. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in Salt Lake City after the game:. No. 12...
AP college football top 25: USC moves into top 5 for 1st time in 5 years
Southern California moved into the top five of The Associated Press college football poll Sunday for the first time in five years. Georgia received 62 of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank as the top four teams held their places after playing varying degrees of close games Saturday.
Sports on TV, November 21-27: World Cup, NFL, NBA, NHL, college football and basketball, and more
The following is a glance at sports on TV, including channels, radio listings and game times for local games and national sporting events for November 21-27, 2022. Frequent TV channel numbers are listed at the bottom of the page. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts. All times Pacific. Check back...
Fan removed from Moda Center after directing inappropriate gestures toward Utah Jazz players
Moda Center Security removed a fan for allegedly making obscene hand gestures toward at least one Utah Jazz player during their win Saturday night over the Portland Trail Blazers, a team source told The Oregonian/OregonLive. The Deseret News reported the incident via Twitter as reporter Sarah Todd said that racist...
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard leaves Utah Jazz game with right calf tightness, will not return
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has left Saturday night’s game against Utah with right calf tightness and will not return. Lillard, who was having an off shooting night, exited the game with 4:28 to go in the third quarter and the Blazers trailing 80-64. The Blazers trailed 87-79 entering the fourth quarter. Lillard’s night ended with him sitting on 13 points having gone 2-of-14 shooting from the field. He was 1 of 12 on threes but had seven assists.
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard to be reevaluated in 1 to 2 weeks
Damian Lillard has a grade one strain to the soleus muscle in the right lower leg, the Portland Trail Blazers announced Sunday, and will be reevaluated in one to two weeks. Lillard suffered the injury Saturday night in the third quarter of the Blazers’ 118-113 loss to the Utah Jazz. He underwent magnetic resonance imaging afterward, which revealed the injury.
