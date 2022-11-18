Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Related
WKRN
Pets of the Week for November 22, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Dee Dee is a calm lady, spending lots of time lounging on her shelter bed. Dee Dee is the quiet type, happy to curl up next to you for gentle pets and sweet kisses. She does have a playful side, which comes out when she joins her friends in the play yard, but is right back to her calm self once playtime is over. Dee Dee is about two years old and weighs 41 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.
‘Speechless’: Dog intentionally burned in Tennessee now recovering
"Speechless" — that's how Metro Animal Care and Control officials say they feel about the latest case of animal cruelty that they are investigating.
WKRN
Family voices concerns as search continues for missing Murfreesboro mother
Monday was day four in the search for a missing mother. Family voices concerns as search continues for missing …. Monday was day four in the search for a missing mother. Cookeville officer narrowly misses getting hit by …. Cookeville officer narrowly misses getting hit by power line. Tracy Lawrence’s...
WKRN
Puppy found burned in Nashville, TN; Police investigating
Officers are investigating after they were called to a neighborhood in South Nashville with claims a dog was intentionally set on fire. Puppy found burned in Nashville, TN; Police investigating. Officers are investigating after they were called to a neighborhood in South Nashville with claims a dog was intentionally set...
WKRN
Jazz fest coming to a close in Murfreesboro after 25 years
(AP) - President Joe Biden is announcing that his administration will extend the pause on federal student loan payments while the White House fights a legal battle to save his plan to cancel portions of the debt. VIDEO: High-speed chase in Middle Tennessee ends …. Two Nashville men were hospitalized...
clarksvillenow.com
Teen from Clarksville needs your vote to reach next stage on ‘American Idol’
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A teenage Clarksville singer/songwriter is trying to make her way onto “American Idol,” and you can help her get there. Haven Madison, a student at Clarksville High School, has auditioned for the hit-maker ABC TV show, and she’s collecting Platinum Ticket votes to get her to the next stage.
Middle Tennessee Teen Nails 'American Idol' Audition: How To Vote
The Clarksville teen is one of three hopefuls looking to make it to the next stage in her "American Idol" journey.
Reese Witherspoon Sells Stunning $7.35 Million Nashville Manor Home — See Inside! [Pictures]
Reese Witherspoon has sold her spectacular estate in Nashville, and pictures show a historic showplace that's been renovated to include all of the latest amenities without losing its classic appeal. Witherspoon and her husband, talent agent Jim Toth, sold their 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 8,399-square-foot Southern manor home in a historic and...
WSMV
The Mall at Green Hills has a Pickleball court that anyone is welcome to play on
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Pickleball is a great activity for all ages! It’s a fun game to play and a great way to exercise. Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo learned how to play at a unique court located inside The Mall at Green Hills.
iheart.com
Loretta Lynn's Beautiful Nashville Estate Is Back On The Market
Loretta Lynn's beautiful home just outside of Nashville is back on the market after a deal with a prospective buyer fell through. The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Kingston Springs, Tennessee, hit the market earlier this year after the Country Music Hall of Famer moved back to her ranch in Hurricane Mills, where she died on October 4. The Kingston Springs home was under contract, but fell through when they buyer didn't end up selling their house, according to Taste of Country.
‘A holiday event for all’: Speedway in Lights switches on
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tri-Cities tradition, Speedway in Lights, marked its 26th year Friday night. Families lined up for Speedway Children’s Charities’ Speedway in Lights 2 hours in advance to experience this holiday tradition. “I’ve been a few times but yeah we want to keep that as something we do with him every year,” […]
WKRN
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Todd and Julie Chrisley were driven by greed as they engaged in an extensive bank fraud scheme and then hid their wealth from tax authorities while flaunting their lavish lifestyle, federal prosecutors said, arguing the reality television stars should receive lengthy prison sentences. Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley...
wymt.com
Web Exclusive: Tour Loretta Lynn’s Tennessee ranch
HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. (WYMT) - If you are a Loretta Lynn fan, you most likely know about her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. Visitors can see Lynn’s historic home, tour the grounds and the replica of her Butcher Hollow cabin. The Johnson County, Kentucky native...
WKRN
19-year-old identified as victim in Saturday shooting
Metro police have released the identity of a 19-year-old man who was found dead following a shooting at a Nashville condo complex. 19-year-old identified as victim in Saturday shooting. Metro police have released the identity of a 19-year-old man who was found dead following a shooting at a Nashville condo...
WKRN
Crash closes Nolensville Pike in South Nashville
‘He looked lifeless’: Nashville woman grieves after …. Homicides in Metro Nashville are up nearly 9% in just a year. In 2022, Nashville has already surpassed 100 homicides, and one man’s death outside his apartment in East Nashville is bringing a face to the increasing numbers. Family voices...
WKRN
31-year-old mother still missing from Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro Police said Eleni Kassa is still missing as they actively search for her. Her family reported her missing Friday, November 18th. 31-year-old mother still missing from Murfreesboro. Murfreesboro Police said Eleni Kassa is still missing as they actively search for her. Her family reported her missing Friday, November 18th.
chainstoreage.com
Mixed-use center planned for Mars Petcare’s HQ site in Tennessee
Toro Development Company (TDC), which announced its first project in September, is ready to get started on No. 2. The company, whose executive team developed Alpharetta, Ga.’s ground-breaking Avalon center while with North American Properties, has teamed up with Highwoods Properties and Ignite Realty Partners to develop a mixed-use community called Ovation on the campus of Mars Petcare’s headquarters in the Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn.
WKRN
100-mile walk benefits Middle Tennessee teens in foster care
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the number of children in need of homes climbs higher than the past two years, a Middle Tennessee organization is walking 100 miles this weekend to raise awareness for the struggles foster kids face, as well as raise money to give them a better life.
Crime, panhandling hurting local businesses, Nashville-area store manager says: 'We're losing customers'
A business manager in a Nashville suburb told a local Fox affiliate that ongoing theft, harassment and panhandling have negatively impacted his establishment and the local economy.
WDEF
Chattanooga Native to Perform at Opry on Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga native and country music singer Conner Smith has a big show at the Opry this weekend. He’s joining other up and coming artists at the historic venue Sunday night to represent the Opry’s NextStage Class of 2022. Smith still calls himself a...
Comments / 0