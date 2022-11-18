ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WKRN

Pets of the Week for November 22, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Dee Dee is a calm lady, spending lots of time lounging on her shelter bed. Dee Dee is the quiet type, happy to curl up next to you for gentle pets and sweet kisses. She does have a playful side, which comes out when she joins her friends in the play yard, but is right back to her calm self once playtime is over. Dee Dee is about two years old and weighs 41 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Puppy found burned in Nashville, TN; Police investigating

Officers are investigating after they were called to a neighborhood in South Nashville with claims a dog was intentionally set on fire. Puppy found burned in Nashville, TN; Police investigating. Officers are investigating after they were called to a neighborhood in South Nashville with claims a dog was intentionally set...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Jazz fest coming to a close in Murfreesboro after 25 years

(AP) - President Joe Biden is announcing that his administration will extend the pause on federal student loan payments while the White House fights a legal battle to save his plan to cancel portions of the debt. VIDEO: High-speed chase in Middle Tennessee ends …. Two Nashville men were hospitalized...
MURFREESBORO, TN
iheart.com

Loretta Lynn's Beautiful Nashville Estate Is Back On The Market

Loretta Lynn's beautiful home just outside of Nashville is back on the market after a deal with a prospective buyer fell through. The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Kingston Springs, Tennessee, hit the market earlier this year after the Country Music Hall of Famer moved back to her ranch in Hurricane Mills, where she died on October 4. The Kingston Springs home was under contract, but fell through when they buyer didn't end up selling their house, according to Taste of Country.
KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN
WJHL

‘A holiday event for all’: Speedway in Lights switches on

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tri-Cities tradition, Speedway in Lights, marked its 26th year Friday night. Families lined up for Speedway Children’s Charities’ Speedway in Lights 2 hours in advance to experience this holiday tradition. “I’ve been a few times but yeah we want to keep that as something we do with him every year,” […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced

Todd and Julie Chrisley were driven by greed as they engaged in an extensive bank fraud scheme and then hid their wealth from tax authorities while flaunting their lavish lifestyle, federal prosecutors said, arguing the reality television stars should receive lengthy prison sentences. Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley...
NASHVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Web Exclusive: Tour Loretta Lynn’s Tennessee ranch

HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. (WYMT) - If you are a Loretta Lynn fan, you most likely know about her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. Visitors can see Lynn’s historic home, tour the grounds and the replica of her Butcher Hollow cabin. The Johnson County, Kentucky native...
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
WKRN

19-year-old identified as victim in Saturday shooting

Metro police have released the identity of a 19-year-old man who was found dead following a shooting at a Nashville condo complex. 19-year-old identified as victim in Saturday shooting. Metro police have released the identity of a 19-year-old man who was found dead following a shooting at a Nashville condo...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Crash closes Nolensville Pike in South Nashville

‘He looked lifeless’: Nashville woman grieves after …. Homicides in Metro Nashville are up nearly 9% in just a year. In 2022, Nashville has already surpassed 100 homicides, and one man’s death outside his apartment in East Nashville is bringing a face to the increasing numbers. Family voices...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

31-year-old mother still missing from Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Police said Eleni Kassa is still missing as they actively search for her. Her family reported her missing Friday, November 18th. 31-year-old mother still missing from Murfreesboro. Murfreesboro Police said Eleni Kassa is still missing as they actively search for her. Her family reported her missing Friday, November 18th.
MURFREESBORO, TN
chainstoreage.com

Mixed-use center planned for Mars Petcare’s HQ site in Tennessee

Toro Development Company (TDC), which announced its first project in September, is ready to get started on No. 2. The company, whose executive team developed Alpharetta, Ga.’s ground-breaking Avalon center while with North American Properties, has teamed up with Highwoods Properties and Ignite Realty Partners to develop a mixed-use community called Ovation on the campus of Mars Petcare’s headquarters in the Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn.
FRANKLIN, TN
WKRN

100-mile walk benefits Middle Tennessee teens in foster care

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the number of children in need of homes climbs higher than the past two years, a Middle Tennessee organization is walking 100 miles this weekend to raise awareness for the struggles foster kids face, as well as raise money to give them a better life.
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

Chattanooga Native to Perform at Opry on Sunday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga native and country music singer Conner Smith has a big show at the Opry this weekend. He’s joining other up and coming artists at the historic venue Sunday night to represent the Opry’s NextStage Class of 2022. Smith still calls himself a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

