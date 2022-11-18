NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Dee Dee is a calm lady, spending lots of time lounging on her shelter bed. Dee Dee is the quiet type, happy to curl up next to you for gentle pets and sweet kisses. She does have a playful side, which comes out when she joins her friends in the play yard, but is right back to her calm self once playtime is over. Dee Dee is about two years old and weighs 41 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO