Ford recalls over 550,000 F-150 vehicles

Ford i s recalling over 550,000 F-150 vehicles in North America, according to a Friday report.

The recall affects F-150 vehicles across the United States and Canada and is the result of a concern that their windshield wiper motors might fail, causing wipers to not operate at all.

The inoperative wipers on the 2021-2022 models could lead to reduced visibility and an increased risk of accidents, Ford said.

At least 453,650 vehicles in the United States and 103,076 in Canada have been recalled, the report noted.

Owners of the vehicles will receive notification letters by Jan. 3, and front windshield wiper motors will be replaced by dealers at no cost.