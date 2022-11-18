Read full article on original website
myhits106.com
Cowboy Basketball Wins Over Howard
The Cowboys shot 62 percent from the field for the best percentage since 2014 in a 78-71 comeback win over Howard in the opening round of the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Friday afternoon in the USVI Sports and Fitness Center in St., Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Guard Hunter Maldonado scored a season-high 28 points in the contest, as Wyoming trailed by wight in the contest.
bronconationnews.com
‘Can you believe what just happened?’ Broncos clinch spot in Mountain West title game with thrilling win at Wyoming
LARAMIE – When the Boise State football team was 2-2 and dealing with a historically bad loss at UTEP, many wondered if the Broncos would win enough games to even qualify for a bowl game. Andy Avalos and the Broncos kept bigger goals, even as laughable as they may...
cowboystatedaily.com
Reece Monaco Out As University of Wyoming Play-By-Play Announcer
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. University of Wyoming’s play-by-play announcer for both football and basketball will no longer be doing the broadcasts. Reece Monaco, who took over calling UW football games this year after broadcaster Dave Walsh retired after 38 years, announced on Facebook that...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cheyenne Post Six baseball honors six newest Hall of Famers
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - On Friday night, the Cheyenne Post Six legion baseball team had a chance to honor some notable figures from their past. The team inducted six former sixers into their hall of fame. “It’s pretty surreal, I mean it’s quite a humbling honor. I mean,...
mwcconnection.com
Boise State at Wyoming: Three Questions and a Prediction in this Division-Deciding Matchup
Location: Laramie, Wyoming (War Memorial Stadium) Date/Time: Saturday, November 19th at 5:00 p.m. (Mountain Time) Television: CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) Head-to-Head: Boise State is 15-1 in their all-time series with the Cowboys. Wyoming’s only win came in 2016 when Josh Allen led the Pokes to a 30-28 win that was clinched via a safety. Last year, the Broncos won 23-13 in Albertsons Stadium.
Temperature of -30 Recorded In Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a temperature of -30 was recorded near Elk Mountain early Friday morning. To be clear, that was an actual temperature reading, not a wind chill. But several wind chills of below -20 were also recorded around the region. The Cheyenne airport,...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Warm-up Continues With Some Breezy Winds
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Temperatures continue to warm over the weekend. We have seen the last of the frigid temperatures as we had at the end of this week. We will have to settle for just plain cold in the night and morning hours. Temperatures will warm into Sunday by an average of 10 degrees for the daytime highs. While heavier cloud coverage surrounded Wyoming, the Cowboy State will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy for the next few days. Tonight’s low temperatures will be in the low 20s and upper teens around the Cheyenne region with colder temperatures of lower teens and single digits out west.
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Once In A Lifetime’: Wyoming Hunter Recounts Rare Mountain Goat Get
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Physical fitness, good marksmanship and grizzly country savvy are all important on a hunt for Rocky Mountain goats, Guy Litt of Laramie said. But patience is probably the most important element of all – if you’re lucky enough to get a...
This Weekend in Laramie: Bazaar, Aurora, and Live Music
It's been a really cold week, hasn't it? But the weather cannot stop us from spending a fun-filled weekend. There are quite a number of fun events happening this week in Laramie and you should definitely check them out!. Friday, November 18. Open Mic Poetry at Night Heron. This is...
Laramie, Cheyenne Now Under Winter Weather Advisory
A Winter Weather Advisory for southeast Wyoming has now been expanded to include the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Interstate 80 on the summit, meanwhile, is under a Winter Storm Warning. The agency posted this statement and graphic on its...
You Have To Check Out This Gorgeous House Outside Of Cheyenne
There aren't many words that I can produce to go along with how beautiful this home is outside of Cheyenne. The listing on Zillow describes it as a Frank Lloyd Wright-style home; I don't disagree. Just don't get him mixed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber. You'd have the wrong Lloyd, though, I could see a Phantom Of The Opera-type character owning this home and roaming from room to room.
capcity.news
Cheyenne to see temperatures in 40s throughout coming week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne can expect to see temperatures get up into the high 40s today and throughout the coming week. According to the National Weather Service, today’s high temperature is 47 degrees, with a low of roughly 18 at night. The city will see moderate northwestward winds of 15–20 mph.
oilcity.news
Eastbound I-90 still closed from Buffalo to Sheridan; black ice on I-80 with snow falling in SE Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — While some closures that were in place this morning have been lifted along Interstate 90, eastbound I-90 remains closed as of 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. In southeast Wyoming, snow is falling in some areas along I-80 and black ice advisories...
Branding Iron Online
Proposed campus renovation in Master Plan
The University of Wyoming is currently undergoing dramatic changes, as outlined in the university’s 2020 Master Plan (MP). According to the MP, there will be roughly 1,553,000 gross square feet (GSF) of new construction; 2,242,000 GSF of renovation, and 801,000 GSF of demolition. The MP, published in May 2020,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties on Friday, November 18
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, November 18, 2022 in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Mr. Geis served in...
shortgo.co
Fatal Crash East of Cheyenne, Wyoming
November 15, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 375 on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne, Wyoming. At 4:19 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2017 Peterbilt Conventional commercial truck was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 and collided head-on with a westbound 2015...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
New interim Regional West CEO announced
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -The Regional West Health Services Board of Directors has made its choice for its new CEO. On Friday, Regional West announced Amanda Vick will serve as the temporary CEO until a long term solution can be found. The board will meet soon to discuss the transition process...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to have windy and snowy weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents are in for a windy and snowy weekend. Today, Nov. 18, will be sunny with a high of 24. Winds will be west-northwest at 10–15 mph with windchill values of between -10 and zero degrees. The evening will have patchy blowing snow after midnight and will otherwise be mostly clear with a low of 10. Winds will be west-northwest at 15–20 mph with possible gusts of up to 30 mph. Windchill values will be between -5 and zero degrees.
Branding Iron Online
Wyoming elects first black sheriff; Aaron Applehans
After 132 years of statehood, Wyoming has elected its first black sheriff, Aaron Applehans, to serve Albany County. Sheriff Applehans is returning to office after his interim appointment in 2021, with hopes to change the culture of Laramie’s law enforcement with new progressive policies. Applehans won a tight race...
american-rails.com
Union Pacific 4-6-6-4 #3985
Union Pacific 3985 is a 4-6-6-4 "Challenger"-type steam locomotive and the largest such locomotive still operating anywhere in the country. UP once owned more than one-hundred of these locomotives but today only two remain preserved. Interestingly, #3985 did not always remain on the railroad's roster. It sat retired, for many...
