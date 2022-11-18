Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KXL
King Tides Hit Oregon Coast
Tillamook County, Ore. — King Tides have arrived at the Oregon Coast. The annual season of king tides can produce some stunning waves. They happen because this is the time the moon is closest to the earth while the earth is also closest to the sun, so the extra gravitation pull creates the king sized waves.
PGE: Power outage affected more than 4,000 customers
Over 4,000 PGE customers are without power Tuesday afternoon, with the majority of outages coming in the Salem area.
ODF: Level 3 evacuations ordered for wind-driven fire in Clatsop County
Level 3 "go now" evacuations have been ordered after escaped burned piles, propelled by east winds, sparked several fires, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Western Washington Man Seriously Injured After Being Shot in Duck Hunting Incident in Cathlamet
CATHLAMET, WA - A 53-year-old man from Cowlitz County, WA was seriously injured after being accidently shot while duck hunting over the weekend in Cathlamet at Elochoman Slough, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police. Wahkiakum County Emergency Management Services and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife...
Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate
Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
Eater
Model Ireland Baldwin and Musician RAC Will Open a Cafe and Wine Bar on the Oregon Coast
Compared to its tourist-beloved neighbor to the south, Gearhart, Oregon — population 1,836 — is a quiet stop along the Oregon Coast. It doesn’t have the cinematic history of Astoria or the cheese-lover destination in Tillamook; it’s a place that values its tranquil nooks and hidden respites, with beach grass creeping over the sandy dunes and driftwood scattered along the aptly named Little Beach.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
TILLAMOOK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE: TCSO needs your help identifying/locating suspect in stolen pickup
For Immediate Release November 21, 2022 – 11:30am *****. “This individual was caught attempting to steal a stock trailer from a location on Miami Foley Rd, at around 7:25 am, on Sunday (November 20, 2022),” said investigating Deputy Chris Rondeau. “When the suspect was contacted by a relative of the owner of the trailer, the suspect claimed he bought the trailer from a guy in Tillamook for $3,000, before quickly leaving the scene.”
5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon
The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Message to all Tillamook County Residents: Measure 114
I have received many questions and inquiries regarding Measure 114. Unfortunately, at this time, there is little concrete information that I can report except that it is scheduled to go into effect on December 8, 2022. I have been involved in several meetings with other Oregon Sheriffs and the Oregon Sheriffs Association’s legal staff to discuss how we will be moving forward as the extensive and far-reaching ramifications of this Measure become a reality.
beachconnection.net
Weird, Brown Waves Return to N. Oregon Coast - It's a Good Thing and What Else It Means
(Seaside, Oregon) – Those funky, sometimes disturbing brown waves are back on the north Oregon coast, at least in the Seaside area if not farther north into the Washington coast as well. (Above: brown surf bubbles in Seaside in recent days. Courtesy Seaside Aquarium / Tiffany Boothe) To many...
KATU.com
Deputies capture wanted suspect at the center of days-long manhunt in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Deputies say they arrested a wanted man who was considered armed and dangerous after several days of searching for him in the Rainier, Oregon area. The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that Kevin J. Reynolds was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in the town of Westport.
KATU.com
Oregon state senator calls for pretrial release changes after double murder-suicide
An Oregon state senator is calling for changes to pretrial release rules after Washington County deputies say a man killed two people and himself just weeks after he was arrested on domestic violence charges. On November 16, Carlos Jimenez-Vargas shot and killed his wife, Gabriela Jimenez, 43, and her sister,...
‘Armed, dangerous’ felon taken into custody following days-long manhunt
The search for a loose felon in Columbia County has ended after he was taken in, according to the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office.
Hillsboro mistakenly discharged over 1 billion gallons of water
Officials say customers won't see any disruptions after water was accidentally diverted into the Trask River. The Hillsboro Water Department accidentally diverted more than a billion gallons of water out of the Barney reservoir and into the Trask River last month due to a staff gauge malfunction, city officials say. Thanks to heavy rainfall and forecasts for the rest of fall and winter, officials say there should still be plenty of drinking water to go around in town, and repair costs are expected to be minimal. The error was discovered in October, when Hillsboro staff began investigating why...
thatoregonlife.com
These Four Oregon Towns Were Voted Among the Coziest in America
Recently, the website MyDatingAdvisor.com “swept the country to find some of the coziest towns in America for a winter weekend escape”. They were looking for criteria that would help vacationers beat the cold-weather blues with homey indoor warmth and the best places for snuggling and companionship. Coming in at number one on the list is Stockholm, Wisconsin with an index score of 90, but four cozy Oregon towns weren’t far behind.
3 dead, including suspect, in double homicide in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide that happened Wednesday night at a home in Hillsboro. Deputies arrived to the home, located at 23885 Southwest Scholls Ferry Road, around 8 p.m. Wednesday and found two people dead. Both had been shot. Deputies also found the suspect, who appeared to have shot himself. The suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died.
kptv.com
Friend remembers victims in Washington Co. double murder
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV)- A murder-suicide Wednesday night in rural Washington County left two sisters dead, and the suspect is confirmed to be one of the woman’s husband, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The two women have been identified as Gabriela Jimenez and her younger sister Lenin...
New revelation in Wash. County murder-suicide case
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon — Washington County investigators confirmed new details on a tragic murder-suicide this week that left three people dead. Court records revealed the suspect in this case was recently arrested on domestic abuse charge, including strangulation. Carlos Jimenez-Vargas, 46, shot and killed his wife, Gabriela Jimenez, 43,...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0