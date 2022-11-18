ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXL

King Tides Hit Oregon Coast

Tillamook County, Ore. — King Tides have arrived at the Oregon Coast. The annual season of king tides can produce some stunning waves. They happen because this is the time the moon is closest to the earth while the earth is also closest to the sun, so the extra gravitation pull creates the king sized waves.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate

Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
OREGON STATE
Eater

Model Ireland Baldwin and Musician RAC Will Open a Cafe and Wine Bar on the Oregon Coast

Compared to its tourist-beloved neighbor to the south, Gearhart, Oregon — population 1,836 — is a quiet stop along the Oregon Coast. It doesn’t have the cinematic history of Astoria or the cheese-lover destination in Tillamook; it’s a place that values its tranquil nooks and hidden respites, with beach grass creeping over the sandy dunes and driftwood scattered along the aptly named Little Beach.
GEARHART, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

TILLAMOOK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE: TCSO needs your help identifying/locating suspect in stolen pickup

For Immediate Release November 21, 2022 – 11:30am *****. “This individual was caught attempting to steal a stock trailer from a location on Miami Foley Rd, at around 7:25 am, on Sunday (November 20, 2022),” said investigating Deputy Chris Rondeau. “When the suspect was contacted by a relative of the owner of the trailer, the suspect claimed he bought the trailer from a guy in Tillamook for $3,000, before quickly leaving the scene.”
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
94.5 KATS

5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon

The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
PORTLAND, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Message to all Tillamook County Residents: Measure 114

I have received many questions and inquiries regarding Measure 114. Unfortunately, at this time, there is little concrete information that I can report except that it is scheduled to go into effect on December 8, 2022. I have been involved in several meetings with other Oregon Sheriffs and the Oregon Sheriffs Association’s legal staff to discuss how we will be moving forward as the extensive and far-reaching ramifications of this Measure become a reality.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Deputies capture wanted suspect at the center of days-long manhunt in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Deputies say they arrested a wanted man who was considered armed and dangerous after several days of searching for him in the Rainier, Oregon area. The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that Kevin J. Reynolds was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in the town of Westport.
RAINIER, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro mistakenly discharged over 1 billion gallons of water

Officials say customers won't see any disruptions after water was accidentally diverted into the Trask River. The Hillsboro Water Department accidentally diverted more than a billion gallons of water out of the Barney reservoir and into the Trask River last month due to a staff gauge malfunction, city officials say. Thanks to heavy rainfall and forecasts for the rest of fall and winter, officials say there should still be plenty of drinking water to go around in town, and repair costs are expected to be minimal. The error was discovered in October, when Hillsboro staff began investigating why...
HILLSBORO, OR
thatoregonlife.com

These Four Oregon Towns Were Voted Among the Coziest in America

Recently, the website MyDatingAdvisor.com “swept the country to find some of the coziest towns in America for a winter weekend escape”. They were looking for criteria that would help vacationers beat the cold-weather blues with homey indoor warmth and the best places for snuggling and companionship. Coming in at number one on the list is Stockholm, Wisconsin with an index score of 90, but four cozy Oregon towns weren’t far behind.
OREGON STATE
KGW

3 dead, including suspect, in double homicide in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide that happened Wednesday night at a home in Hillsboro. Deputies arrived to the home, located at 23885 Southwest Scholls Ferry Road, around 8 p.m. Wednesday and found two people dead. Both had been shot. Deputies also found the suspect, who appeared to have shot himself. The suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died.
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Friend remembers victims in Washington Co. double murder

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV)- A murder-suicide Wednesday night in rural Washington County left two sisters dead, and the suspect is confirmed to be one of the woman’s husband, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The two women have been identified as Gabriela Jimenez and her younger sister Lenin...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KGW

New revelation in Wash. County murder-suicide case

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon — Washington County investigators confirmed new details on a tragic murder-suicide this week that left three people dead. Court records revealed the suspect in this case was recently arrested on domestic abuse charge, including strangulation. Carlos Jimenez-Vargas, 46, shot and killed his wife, Gabriela Jimenez, 43,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
