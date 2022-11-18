ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speedway Digest

TOYOTA USAC: Carrick Leads Toyota 1-2-3 On Night One of the USAC Hangtown 100; Kunz Sets New USAC Win Record

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Speedway Digest

Buddy Rich! Kofoid Collects $32,000 Hangtown 100 Victory at Placerville

Buddy Kofoid pocketed the biggest payday of his USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship career on Saturday night at California’s Placerville Speedway. The Penngrove, Calif. native pocketed a total of $32,000 by virtue of scoring both the 100-lap feature victory worth $20,000 as well as the overall Hangtown 100 Presented By Matt Wood Racing points championship, which added $12,000 more for his efforts.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
525K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy