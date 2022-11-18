TOYOTA USAC: Carrick Leads Toyota 1-2-3 On Night One of the USAC Hangtown 100; Kunz Sets New USAC Win Record

Buddy Kofoid pocketed the biggest payday of his USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship career on Saturday night at California’s Placerville Speedway. The Penngrove, Calif. native pocketed a total of $32,000 by virtue of scoring both the 100-lap feature victory worth $20,000 as well as the overall Hangtown 100 Presented By Matt Wood Racing points championship, which added $12,000 more for his efforts.

PLACERVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO