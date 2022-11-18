NASCAR Hall of Fame Driver Bobby Labonte and Herbalife Nutrition Surprise Kids in Need with New Bikes

Read full article on original website
Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wantsAabha GopanGreensboro, NC
Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this seasonThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Lexington: M&T pawn and gun store robberyThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
WXII 12
WXII Sports Anchor Lauren Walsh receives award
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WXII''s Sports Anchor Lauren Walsh received the Mary Garber Pioneer award from the Winston-Salem sportsmen club during the ceremony Saturday afternoon. Walsh is the first recipient of the award in Winston-Salem. According to organizers, the award is given to individuals who serve as a role model...
WXII 12
Hundreds of families get Thanksgiving meal boxes from Chris Paul Family Foundation
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Chris Paul Family Foundation held its annual Turkey Drive Saturday, distributing the largest amount of food in the event's history. In total, 400 families were estimated to have been fed from the food donated and distributed in the drive. The key to its success, according...
country1037fm.com
Convenience Chain Selling $1.99 Gas For Thanksgiving In North Carolina
The trip over the river and through the woods could cost less this year. A convenience chain is selling $1.99 gas for the Thanksgiving holiday in North Carolina. Sheetz will sell its Unleaded 88 gasoline for $1.99 a gallon through midnight on November 28, 2022. We spoke to a worker at Sheetz in Wake Forest (1895 South Franklin St.), who said the promotion is only available at Sheetz locations that sell Unleaded 88. Unleaded 88 is a gasoline/ethanol blend with a higher percentage of ethanol. It is also known as E15, indicating that it contains 15% ethanol.
Vehicle catches fire in parking lot of Pavilion Shopping Center on Hanes Mall Boulevard in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem firefighters put out a vehicle fire on Monday afternoon. Around 2:20 p.m., the Winston-Salem Fire Department reported a vehicle fire in the Pavilion Shopping Center parking lot on Hanes Mall Boulevard. Firefighters urged the public to “be safe and aware” in the area while the fire was extinguished. The cause […]
WXII 12
Restaurants open Thanksgiving Day 2022: Including dine-in, carry-out, catering options
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Thanksgiving Day is upon us! You can forget about cooking the turkey and worrying about all the sides, let someone else do it for you!. The following restaurants will be open or have catering, or carry-out options this Thanksgiving holiday. If you would like your restaurant...
WXII 12
Whole Man Ministries gives away food to those in need ahead of Thanksgiving
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As Thanksgiving approaches, one church made a difference in the triad Saturday. In Winston-Salem, Whole Man Ministries of North Carolina gave away 350 Thanksgiving dinner boxes to the community. The event took place at the church parking lot on Old Lexington Road. "We don't want nobody...
WXII 12
Greensboro crash kills Reidsville woman after crossing into opposite lane
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman is dead after crashing into a car in Greensboro. According to police, the crash happened Thursday on the 5100 block of West Market Street, near Muirs Chapel Road, around 4:30 p.m. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News.
1 killed, 3 seriously injured in Reidsville head-on crash on Freeway Drive
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was killed and three were seriously injured in a crash in Reidsville on Monday afternoon. FOX8 is told the call reporting the crash on the 2100 block of Freeway Drive came in around 3:21 p.m. A truck was going south, reportedly crossed the median line and hit a truck […]
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Police Arrest Winston Salem Man On South Carolina Fugitive Warrant
A Winston Salem man was arrested on Saturday, November 19th by Taylorsville Police. He was served with a fugitive warrant from the state of South Carolina. 34-year old Charles Emmanuel Brantley was in possession at the time of his arrest, with a rental truck that he allegedly failed to return to a company in South Carolina.
beckersasc.com
Atrium Health gains approval for $30.13M North Carolina ASC
Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has received regulatory approval to open a $30.13 million ASC in Greensboro, N.C., according to a Nov. 18 report from the Winston-Salem Journal. The center will have three operating rooms and three procedure rooms, and will specialize in ENT, ophthalmology, orthopedics, plastic surgery...
wakg.com
Stuart Stabbing Suspect Arrested in North Carolina
A Stuart stabbing suspect that was on the run was arrested on Saturday. 33-year-old Kasey Shane Blake was apprehended in Stokes County, North Carolina. Blake was wanted for attempted murder from Martinsville and felony eluding police relating to an incident on Friday night on Trot Valley Road in Stuart. At...
Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this season
In the midst of inflation woes and rising prices everywhere we look, it's been such a blessing to find a community of people in my town that actively seek to help others. If you're not familiar, a Buy Nothing group is simply a forum where you can post things you're in need of AND post free things you have to donate. You can find the Kernersville group on Facebook here. It was created by Mego Franks in 2020. Note that it IS open to non-Kernersville residents, but you must be willing to meet in Kernersville for picking up items. If you're not in Kernersville and want to find a community closer to you, chances are there is a Buy Nothing group for your city. If not, why not take the initiative and start one?
Crash with injuries closes West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro between Florida Street, Immanuel Road, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash with serious injuries closed West Gate City Boulevard in both directions between West Florida Street and Immanuel Road on Monday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. FOX8 is told the crash involved a car and motorcycle, and one person is in the hospital with serious injuries. […]
Cummings 4-star junior Jonathan Paylor announces his top 10 schools
Burlington, N.C. — Cummings High School junior athlete Jonathan Paylor announced his top ten schools on Saturday evening, taking to Twitter to make the announcement. In a tweet, Paylor said his top ten schools are Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Maryland, NC State, North Carolina, Ohio State, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University fined $2 million
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is being fined millions of dollars for enrolling too many out-of-state students.
WXII 12
Greensboro driver makes unsafe U-turn, kills 42-year-old motorcyclist, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A motorcyclist is a dead and a woman is facing charges after a crash in Greensboro. Police say it happened Monday around 7:10 p.m. on the 2600 block of West Gate City Boulevard, between West Florida Street and Williams Street. According to police, Tiera Whitehead, 22,...
WXII 12
12 Investigates: Triad police department shortages and violent crime
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The three largest city police departments in the Triad — Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point — are all facing significant staffing shortages due to a variety of factors and both current and former members of Triad law enforcement are concerned about the future. When...
Woman killed in head-on crash in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) We’re learning new information about what led up to a head-on crash that killed a 24-year-old woman. The crash happened in Alamance County on I-40 Eastbound near Trollingwood Road. Keir Witherspoon died at the scene. Troopers say the driver responsible was impaired at the time and had a pending DWI in […]
WATCH: Car drives through North Carolina gun store in robbery
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Lexington police are investigating the robbery of a gun store. The break-in occurred at about 2 a.m. Sunday, and when police arrived they found that the suspects had driven a vehicle through the front door. Police confirm that weapons were taken from the store. They are searching for three suspects at […]
Clemmons man accidentally shoots himself in the foot, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man accidentally shot himself in the foot Monday in Winston-Salem, according to police. It happened around 5:49 p.m. Winston-Salem officers received a report about a shooting from Novant Health officials. When police arrived, they saw 21-year-old Cresean Barr being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. After an...
