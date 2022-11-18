Read full article on original website
Senior Activity Center to hold Christmas craft fair Dec. 3
POCATELLO — Start your holiday shopping at Senior Activity Center craft fair on Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center, 427 N. 6th Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is free. There will be a wide variety of hand-crafted items that would be perfect for...
Family of boy seriously injured in 2020 giving back to the community
POCATELLO — Thanks to the generous support from the community, 8-year-old Jack Moser helped save potentially 101 lives in the month of October. With the help of his mother, Amber Peterson, and his family, the animal cartoonist and monkey-bar enthusiast held the “Help Count Jackula” blood drive during the Halloween season, where he passed out fake blood drinks and ghostly gifts to all who donated. “It’s gone really good,” said...
Pocatello Knights of Columbus to distribute coats to needy children
POCATELLO — The Pocatello Council of the Knights of Columbus will be distributing coats to needy children Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The distribution will take place in the Holy Spirit School gymnasium, located behind St. Anthony Church on 8th Street in Pocatello. Available sizes range from...
Historic Downtown Pocatello weekly update
The property owners and business owners in Historic Downtown Pocatello wish you a very Happy Thanksgiving! We are very thankful to live and work in such a wonderful community. With the Christmas Season upon us, we are grateful for the opportunity to continue to work to bring activities, events, music, art and excitement to our Downtown for all to enjoy. Please plan to join us and be sure to keep your shopping and dining dollars local!
Pocatello Creek Booster Station and Transmission Line Project
As a resident of the city of Pocatello, living on the east bench above Pocatello Creek Road and Satterfield Drive, I have viewed firsthand, throughout the spring and summer months, the “Pocatello Creek Booster Station and Transmission Line Project” which was first announced on the City of Pocatello News website on 02-25-22. The route for this project was “identified to minimize public impact to both traffic and business operations while maintaining the lowest cost of the identified alternatives. The pipeline will require several trenchless crossings beneath Pocatello Creek and the I-15 interstate corridor“. The only related follow-up article on the City of Pocatello News website dated 09-29-22 stated that beginning 09-30-22, from Jefferson Ave. to Call Creek Dr. “the right-hand eastbound lane of Pocatello Creek Rd. beginning at Jefferson Ave. will be closed from September 30 for approximately six weeks. Both directions of travel in the work area will be temporarily restricted to one lane on weekday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. during portions of this work.”
Art exhibit 'Let Us Glory in the Lord' opens Dec. 6
POCATELLO — Looking for a Christmas experience? The art exhibit “Let Us Glory in the Lord” is a beautiful tribute to the life of Jesus Christ. It will be displayed from Dec. 6 to Dec. 10 at Ashley Furniture Store, 1950 Hurley Drive in Pocatello. The display is free to the public, so stop in anytime during regular business hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
First local Veterans Day Gala sells out, receives visits from legislators and out-of-state officials
POCATELLO — There were multiple first-time events for Veterans Day in Pocatello this year — the first Veterans Day Parade in 80 years, and thanks to one local vet, the first Veterans Day Gala was recently held. Hundreds attended the “James E Johnson Memorial Endowment” Veterans Day Gala held on Nov. 11. The event was hosted by AMVETS Bengal Post 1901 and sponsored by the Blue Cross of Idaho. Event organizer Lance Kolbet said it went “incredibly well” and he hopes to host the event...
eastidahonews.com
Bazaar in Downtown Pocatello to offer locally made Christmas crafts
POCATELLO — A business in Downtown Pocatello is hosting a Christmas craft fair featuring more than 40 local vendors. The Valentine, a wedding shop and venue, will play host to the Christmas Creators Market Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. “It’s, pretty much, a local fair, where people...
Sanitation collection to be delayed due to Thanksgiving holiday
POCATELLO — Thursday and Friday’s garbage, recycling, yard waste and leaf collections for Pocatello residents will be delayed by one day because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Garbage, recycling, yard waste and leaves will not be picked up Thursday; residents with a Thursday pickup are asked to place their...
ISU Haunted Science Laboratory Thank You
Idaho State University’s Haunted Science Laboratory was a great success this year, thanks to volunteers and support from our community. Over 80 ISU students, faculty, and staff joined more than 30 volunteers from the Pocatello Kiwanis Club, New Knowledge Adventures, the Pocatello community, and LDS missionaries who volunteered over 350 hours of their time to make this program possible. I give each and every one of you who helped my deepest thanks.
Local firefighters battle two structure fires within six-minute span
There were no injuries following two structure fires in Idaho Falls Sunday afternoon. The fires occurred within six minutes of each other but were unrelated. At 1:24 p.m., the Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to the 800 block of Singletree Lane for a chimney fire. The occupants of the double-wide trailer attempted to put the flames out with water and a fire extinguisher but told dispatch that there was still a lot of smoke coming from the wood burning stove. The occupants were uncertain...
PCSD 25 graduation venue change and schedule
Due to ongoing construction, Idaho State University’s Holt Arena will not be available to host graduation ceremonies for the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s class of 2023. The post PCSD 25 graduation venue change and schedule appeared first on Local News 8.
November C.A.K.E. Award recipients announced
POCATELLO — Congratulations to Jubilee Edwards, a first-grade learner attending Edahow Elementary, and Landon Rasmussen, an eighth-grade learner attending Hawthorne Middle School, who were chosen as the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 November C.A.K.E. Award recipients. C.A.K.E. stands for character, attitude, kindness and encouragement. Jubilee was nominated by her teacher,...
Bannock County, Idaho State University to build forensic pathology center
POCATELLO — Idaho State University and Bannock County officials have entered into an agreement to fund and build the East Idaho Forensic Pathology Center, according to a Monday news release from ISU. The center will be a state-of-the-art facility where autopsies will be performed, serving 17 counties in East Idaho and will be located somewhere on ISU’s Pocatello campus, according to the news release. Currently, all autopsies in Idaho are...
Rentelman, Anna Jeanne
Rentelman Anna Jeanne Rentelman Anna Jeanne Rentelman passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Rosetta in Pocatello, Idaho. Anna was born August 26, 1939, in Council, Idaho to William and Irene Shaw. She attended school in Council, Idaho. After graduation, she took a bus to Pocatello Idaho where she met Abner "Ace" Chester Rentelman, and soon got married in Elko, Nevada on January 13, 1962. Anna enjoyed reading, working on puzzles, planting flowers, camping, and being outdoors. Anna really enjoyed going on trips with Carl over the past several years. She is survived by two sons and a daughter: Andrew (Sherri) Rentelman of Chubbuck, ID, Carl Rentelman (Michael Croy) of Pocatello, ID, Diana Rentelman of Pocatello, ID, 7 grandchildren, Anthony (Tracee) Rentelman, Bryan (Tara) Ellis, LeeAnna (Trent) Williams, Valerie Ellis, Dianna Ellis, Adam (Misty) Rentelman, and Stacey (Josh) Rich all of Pocatello, Idaho. Anna has 23 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Abner Rentelman, parents, William and Irene Shaw, brothers, William Shaw, Ron Shaw, Larry Shaw, and Dwayne Shaw. The family would like to thank Rosetta for the care, love and support to Anna over the last year. There are no services scheduled at this time. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com.
WinCo, Walmart, Albertsons, Fred Meyer: which offers the cheapest Thanksgiving groceries
POCATELLO — With Thanksgiving under a week away, many in eastern Idaho will be doing their grocery shopping for family gatherings in the coming days. EastIdahoNews.com decided to help find the most cost-effective options in Pocatello and Idaho Falls. We visited four of the biggest stores in both cities...
Christiansen, Gene & Paula
Christiansen Gene & Paula Christiansen Gene B Christiansen, 87 & Paula Dianne (Davidson) Christiansen, 86 of Pocatello and Ashton, Idaho passed away peacefully in Paradise, Utah surrounded by family. Paula passed away on October 28, 2022 and Gene on November 4, 2022. Long time Pocatello residents and business owners, Gene and Paula were married for 66 years on February 3, 2022. They were rarely apart, now together forever. A combined viewing will be held on Friday, November 25, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at the LDS Caldwell Park church, 135 S. 7th Avenue Pocatello, Idaho, with their services starting at 11:00 AM. Memories and condolences may be posted, as well as a full obituary found at Wilks website: www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
A waitress working 30 years at Perkins gets an unexpected Feel Good Friday surprise
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. Jeannie is a server at Perkins and this week she will celebrate her 30th anniversary of employment at the restaurant!. She...
What are the most dangerous roads in Idaho Falls?
Those who don’t make the most dangerous mistakes while driving have certainly seen others commit them. A driver on their cellphone, convinced they can deal with one quick call or text, then put it down. Trying to push through a yellow light just as it’s turning red. Creeping into the intersection for a left turn, waiting for an opening in traffic. All are bad, but tempting habits for drivers, and...
East Idaho Eats: Satisfy your Mexican craving at Sweeto Burrito in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – For the last four years, Sweeto Burrito at 2090 East 17th Street in Idaho Falls has been a staple for burrito and salad lovers. The menu includes 18 items and its signature item, the sweeto burrito — from which the restaurant gets its name — is the most popular. It comes with sweet, shredded pork, rice, black beans, a blend of three cheeses, salsa and cilantro ranch. Other items include the smoked chicken salad and the sweetest sidekick dessert, a cheesecake-like pastry with deep fried cream cheese filling sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar and smothered in raspberry drizzle.
