Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
House Speaker Pelosi To Attend Giving Thanks On Golden Gate Block Party
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to join San Francisco Mayor London Breed at Tuesday's Giving Thanks on Golden Gate Block Party, hosted by the St. Anthony Foundation from noon-2 p.m. on the Golden Gate Greenway at 150 Golden Gate Avenue near Jones Street in San Francisco. Breed is expected...
Republicans try to stop Saturday voting in Ga. Senate runoff
ATLANTA (AP) — Republican groups appealed to Georgia’s highest court Tuesday in an attempt to prohibit early voting this Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The Georgia Republican Party, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the Republican...
SFGate
Reform-Minded Attorney Pamela Price Declares Victory In District Attorney Race
Civil rights attorney Pamela Price declared victory Monday in her bid to become the first Black district attorney in Alameda County history. Price won the race with roughly 53 percent of the vote and more than 227,000 raw votes. County prosecutor Terry Wiley finished with just under 47 percent. County...
SFGate
Jury rejects discrimination suit by former prosecutor
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal court jury has rejected a discrimination lawsuit by a veteran former Philadelphia homicide prosecutor over his 2018 termination by District Attorney Larry Krasner. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that jurors deliberated for less than two hours Monday before rejecting Carlos Vega's allegation that his dismissal...
Comments / 0