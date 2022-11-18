ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republicans try to stop Saturday voting in Ga. Senate runoff

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican groups appealed to Georgia’s highest court Tuesday in an attempt to prohibit early voting this Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The Georgia Republican Party, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the Republican...
Jury rejects discrimination suit by former prosecutor

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal court jury has rejected a discrimination lawsuit by a veteran former Philadelphia homicide prosecutor over his 2018 termination by District Attorney Larry Krasner. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that jurors deliberated for less than two hours Monday before rejecting Carlos Vega's allegation that his dismissal...
