Nashville, TN

Tennessee Titans coach charged with DUI hours after win over Green Bay Packers

By Brady Knox
 4 days ago

Tennessee T itans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested after allegedly driving under the influence just hours after his team beat the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

A police report published by reporter Terry McCormick showed that Downing was arrested early in the morning, going through the intake process at 4:39 a.m. on Friday. He was released two hours later, at 6:46. The coach was charged with speeding in addition to driving under the influence.

FILE - Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing watches during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, on Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Downing is free on bond after he was arrested on charges of speeding and driving under the influence early Friday morning, Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)


The arrest was made in Williamson County, Tennessee, just hours after the Titans flew back triumphant from Green Bay at around 2 a.m., CBS Sports reported .


A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper stopped Downing's vehicle after he was caught speeding and then noticed "obvious signs of an intoxicant," WKRN reported .

"We are aware of the reports regarding Todd Downing and are in the process of gathering additional information," the Titans said in a statement obtained by ESPN.

The Titans defeated the Packers 27-17 on Thursday night in Green Bay to improve their record to 7-3. They lead the AFC South.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Lions: Tuesday injury reports

DE AJ Epenesa (ankle) LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin) OL Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle) OL David Qussenberry (ankle) Notes: Edmunds, Rousseau did not play last week vs. Browns. … Morse was spotted in a walking boot after facing the Browns. Detroit Lions (4-6) Did not practice. OL Evan Browns (ankle) DL...
DETROIT, MI
