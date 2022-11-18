Read full article on original website
Subscriber football pick ‘em: Who will win this week’s Oregon high school championship games?
It’s time for championship football in Oregon. On Friday and Saturday, the top teams in every classification will battle it out for state titles. Games will be held at either Hillsboro Stadium or Cottage Grove High School. Vote below in The Oregonian/OregonLive’s football polls with your thoughts on who...
‘Green Friday’ means free parking at Pacific Northwest parks day after Thanksgiving
Forget about Black Friday shopping – here in the Pacific Northwest we like to get outside. State parks in Oregon and Washington will once again waive all parking fees on the day after Thanksgiving this year, encouraging people to get outside for the holiday weekend. The fee-free holiday on...
Readers respond: Don’t experiment with time switch
Letter writer Mike Overton is in a different time zone with his suggestion that Oregon try one year of standard time and one year of daylight saving time, vote on which we like better and then use that one forever beginning the following year, (”Readers respond: Try daylight versus standard time, Nov. 13).
Bear sightings are up in populated areas across Oregon
Bear sightings in populated areas are up across Oregon, as poor berry crops have led the animals to search further for food. Beth Quillian is with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. She said black bear attacks are rare, but communication among neighbors can mitigate risk. “Community effort is...
DraftKings promo code for MNF: Bet $5, win $150 on 49ers vs. Cardinals, plus $1,050 in bonuses
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. An NFC West battle is on tap for Monday Night Football as the San Francisco 49ers (5-4) travel to Glendale to take on...
These are the Oregon cities with the fastest-growing home prices
(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Oregon using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending September 2022. Data was available for 306 cities and towns in Oregon. Home values in the […]
Record-tying dry conditions continue in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunday was a cold night across the region, with low temperatures below freezing for many from the coast through the valley. On the east side of the state temperatures fell to single digits in some locations. But the sunshine and windy conditions will continue again...
3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Oregon, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Good Morning, News: Oregons's Measure 114 Challenged in Court, Gunman Attacks Patrons at Colorado Gay Club, and Qatar's World Cup is a Big Bummer
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland. I'm starting this...
Here’s what you need to know about Thanksgiving week weather
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Planning out your Thanksgiving holiday week? Here’s what you need to know about the weather forecast in Oregon. Things will be mainly dry on Monday around the region, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 50s. However, there will be increasing clouds by the evening as we see a […]
‘Devotion’ movie features Oregon pilot in behind-the-scenes role
When the major motion picture “Devotion” opens Wednesday, some Oregon talent will be part of the high-flying, based-on-real-life story. Mike Oliver, general manager of Erickson Aircraft Collection in Madras, is the pilot who’s really at the controls of the vintage airplane supposedly flown in the movie by actor Jonathan Majors.
10 Magical Places to See Christmas Lights in Oregon in 2022
Looking for the best place to see Christmas lights in Oregon for 2022? Some could argue Oregon is the Christmas capitol as we produce more Christmas trees than any other state in the US! It’s that time again, time to drink hot cocoa, spend some much-deserved time off with loved ones, and of course go see beautiful Christmas light displays. These places are magical and truly beautiful and we really owe it to the people who put in the hard work every year to make it a special holiday for all Oregonians.
World’s most expensive spice saffron can be found in Oregon
NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (KPTV) – Saffron is regarded as one of the most expensive spices in the world! Typically grown in the Middle East, it can now be found right here in Oregon. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by Golden Tradition Saffron Company to learn more about the spice...
Forestry Experts Shed Light on ‘Unusual’ Wildfire Activity in Northwest US
In most regions across the Unites States, wildfire season typically runs from April and May through the end of October. However, despite that Thanksgiving is less than a week away and we are rapidly approaching the end of November, areas across the northwestern regions of the country are still experiencing serious wildfire danger. As crews work to put out blazes currently burning in states including Oregon and Washington, forestry experts have begun to shed light on the “unusual” wildfire activity.
Eastern Oregon Receiving $1,742,301 for Small City Infrastructure Projects
ELGIN – (Information from the Oregon Department of Transportation) The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) has announced the approval of 27 new infrastructure projects under the Small City Allotment Program. These projects, as stated in the press release, “range from adding sidewalks to chip-sealing roads, from paving city streets to improving intersections – all in communities with populations of 5,000 or less.”
Bike and pedestrian advocates demand safer streets, remember victims of traffic crashes in Oregon
Bicyclist Mark Linehan, 70, approached Southeast Division Street from 117th Avenue in a marked crosswalk Sunday when a car blew through and struck him. Linehan was heading to a rally to demand safer streets when he was hit. He wasn’t seriously injured. “I’m lucky, but this is evidence that...
State to pause accepting new applications for Oregon Homeowner Assistance Fund Program
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon Housing and Community Services has announced it will pause accepting new applications for the Oregon Homeowner Assistance Fund Program at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Officials said the pause will allow OHCS to process current applications in its pipeline, allow for minor system...
Catalytic converter thefts target of Oregon, Minnesota senators
The soaring number of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles has become an increasing matter of concern in Oregon, and throughout the country. In 2021, the Oregon legislature passed a law intended to slow the explosive growth of the crime, by making it harder to sell the parts from the converters, devices which are installed to reduce toxic pollutants.
Hillsboro, other cities file lawsuit against state
The city has been threatening legal action for months over climate rules it says are too sweeping and impractical. The coalition of cities that have banded together to sue the state of Oregon have officially filed legal action against the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development (DLCD), new court filings show. The legal action comes after multiple jurisdictions throughout Oregon, including the city of Hillsboro, complained about the state's new Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities (CFEC) rules, drafted by the DLCD and enacted earlier this year. They say the rules are too sweeping and impactful to the...
5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon
The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
