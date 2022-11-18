Steve Louis Urosevich, age 78, of The Villages, FL passed away in his home surrounded by loved ones on Monday, November 7, 2022. Steve was born on February 16, 1944 in Omaha, the first born to Steve and Helen Urosevich. He graduated from Westside High School, Omaha in 1962. At the age of 20, Steve enlisted into the Air Force where he served in the Vietnam War. He served in a MASH unit while stationed there. As a result of his service the G.I. Bill allowed him to pursue a Degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in Business Administration with emphasis on Hospital Administration. He went on to head hospitals in Glasgow MT, Neligh and Nebraska City NE, Pontiac and Rockford IL, and St. Croix Falls, WI. At the age of 69 Steve came out of retirement and was the Chief Operating Officer of Health Services for Nebraska Correctional Services until he fully retired in 2013.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO