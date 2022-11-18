Read full article on original website
Elizabeth (Betty) Foy
Elizabeth (Betty) Foy, 90, of The Villages, Florida passed away November 14, 2022 at the Villages Regional Hospital. She was the loving wife to her husband Marty Foy for 68 years and joins him in heaven. Betty was born in New York, New York a daughter of the late August...
Edward Naylor
Edward Naylor, age 77, beloved husband of Pamela Naylor of The Villages, FL, formerly East Vincent Township, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 in the The Villages Cornerstone Hospice House. Ed shared his life with his constant companion Mac. He was a son of the late Andrew and Kathryn Naylor.
Patricia R. Harvey
Patricia R. Harvey, of Barnegat, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on November 18, 2022 at the age of 86 in The Villages, FL. Patricia was born on October 10, 1936 in Reading, PA to Frank Collins Sr. and Ruth Muller. Survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Robert Harvey, they resided over the years in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Florida.
Roberta Louise Cheever
Roberta Louise Cheever (Sullivan) peacefully returned to her creator after a brief illness on November 14th 2022. She was born in Boston Massachusetts on June 19, 1943 to the honorable Lewis R. Sullivan II and Dorothy R. Sullivan (Hopkins). She attended primary school, secondary school, and community college in the Boston area. Roberta proved to be a resilient child, and adult, undergoing dozens of surgeries with little or no complaint. Her mantra “that someone always had it worse” fueled her determination that led her to pursue a successful lifelong career at Verizon, formerly Bell Atlantic. She was proud of her accomplishments as a computer programmer and pioneer of telecommunication technologies. She led her life with a young heart and generous spirit, always wanting to help others.
Leonard Edward Wilson
Taking his last gig, Leonard “Lenny” Edward Wilson, 89, accepted the Lord’s downbeat on November 16, 2022 at Cates Hospice House in Ocala, Florida. Born in Covington, Kentucky, Lenny was the only son of the late Edward and Hazel Wilson. From an early age his family encouraged his musical talent and after private lessons, self-teaching, and classes at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music, he spent the rest of his life delighting audiences with his piano arrangements of classics, swing, standards, and jazz.
Intoxicated Massachusetts woman arrested at Lake Sumter Landing
An intoxicated Massachusetts woman was arrested at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square after getting “aggressive” and pushing a law enforcement officer. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was working the square at about 8:15 p.m. Friday when a woman approached him and reported that 73-year-old Sandra Marie Amburn of Pittsfield, Mass. was in the area of the stage and “was very intoxicated needed to stop drinking,” according to an arrest report. The woman pointed out Amburn, “who was standing in a crowd in front of the stage.”
Waterfront Inn guest from West Palm Beach gets break in DUI case
A West Palm Beach woman who had been staying at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing got a break this past week in a drunk driving case. Laura Jane Short, 54, pleaded no contest in Sumter County Court to a charge of reckless driving, reduced from an original charge of driving under the influence. She has been placed on probation for six months.
Steve Louis Urosevich
Steve Louis Urosevich, age 78, of The Villages, FL passed away in his home surrounded by loved ones on Monday, November 7, 2022. Steve was born on February 16, 1944 in Omaha, the first born to Steve and Helen Urosevich. He graduated from Westside High School, Omaha in 1962. At the age of 20, Steve enlisted into the Air Force where he served in the Vietnam War. He served in a MASH unit while stationed there. As a result of his service the G.I. Bill allowed him to pursue a Degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in Business Administration with emphasis on Hospital Administration. He went on to head hospitals in Glasgow MT, Neligh and Nebraska City NE, Pontiac and Rockford IL, and St. Croix Falls, WI. At the age of 69 Steve came out of retirement and was the Chief Operating Officer of Health Services for Nebraska Correctional Services until he fully retired in 2013.
Villager returning in damaged car after golf game arrested after fight with wife
A Villager returning home in a damaged car after a golf game has been arrested in an altercation with his wife. Stuart Rudolph Westerlund Jr., 72, of the Village of Tierra Del Sol South, was booked Friday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.
ABC of Dementia Workshops coming up at Lady Lake Library
The Lady Lake Library and Coping with Dementia LLC have announced that free ABC of Dementia workshops will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Dec. 16 in room 204 at the library at 225 W. Guava St. “Our ABC of Dementia workshop explains...
Mother and son owe $21,000 in fines over torn lanai screens
A mother and son owe $21,000 in fines over torn lanai screens at their home in The Villages. The home is located at 1889 Blythewood Loop in the Village of Sunset Pointe. Barbara Packard and her late husband bought the home in 2005 for $238,500 and were its original owners. Charles Packard died in 2007 at age 58. She is living in the home with her son, Jeff, who testified last year during a public hearing about the deed compliance violation. Jeff Packard, who was arrested in 2016 when he was found driving with two blown-out tires near Lake Sumter Landing, pledged that he would work on the problem.
Lost snowbird in golf cart arrested on DUI charge in The Villages
A lost snowbird in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge in The Villages. Richard John Beatty, 68, of Allenstown, N.H. was found by Community Watch at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday “slumped over and asleep in the driver seat of the golf cart” in the area of Bailey Trail and Pelican Path in the Village of Sunset Pointe, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Alabama man jailed after allegedly attacking female companion during road trip
An Alabama man was arrested after allegedly attacking his female companion during a road trip. Nathan Eleazar McKee, 32, of Midland City, Ala. had been arguing with the woman when they stopped to refuel at about 4 p.m. Sunday at the Pilot station on State Road 44 in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He threatened to leave her behind if she did not stop arguing with him.
Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection
The Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection. The following information is from the District Office. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Villager dies after suffering apparent head injury in golf cart mishap
A Villager has died after suffering an apparent head injury after a golf cart mishap near his home. Daniel Hengerer, 70, of the Village of Duval died Saturday night at Ocala Regional Medical Center. He was driving a 2021 Yamaha golf cart shortly after 7 p.m. Nov. 14 westbound on...
The full-timers – not the snowbirds – really support the restaurants
Um…please the restaurants are happy when snowbirds are gone. Mostly they are rude and bad enough they act like if it wasn’t for them the square wouldn’t survive! Please..us full-time residents keep them in business. We don’t go up to the square during snowbird season. And second there are more people living here full time now. One letter awhile ago said 90 percent of people in The Villages are snowbirds..uh nope. Come over the turnpike side and you will see there are tons of people who live here full time. But it is still busy all the time. We need more stores and restaurants instead of homes.
Fuming about Oren Miller behind bars
When I heard our friend Oren Miller, former Sumter County Commissioner was ordered to jail for violating the Florida Sunshine Law in Tony Tatti’s kangaroo court, I started to fester a slow and angry hatred for those who one way or another sought revenge by enabling this gross injustice. They include the usual local losers Bradley Arnold, Tony Tatti, Sasha Kidney, Jennifer Key and Russell Seuss; all owned and paid by the biggest loser of all, Billionaire Mark Morse.
Bicycle club calls for strict sentence for Villager who hit cyclists with her Mercedes
The largest bicycle club in The Villages is calling for a strict sentence for a Villager who hit two cyclists with her Mercedes. Marilyn Hamilton, 91, of the Village of Gilchrist is due back in Sumter County Court on Dec. 20 and her attorney has indicated Hamilton may be prepared to enter a plea. She could face sentencing at that time.
Wildwood man jailed after allegedly inappropriately touching young girl at racetrack
A Wildwood man was jailed after allegedly inappropriately touching a young girl in his camper at a racetrack. Tracy Weston Smith, 56, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of battery Friday night by Wildwood police. The little girl told her parents that Smith had invited her inside his camper which...
More Villagers calling for elimination of anonymous complaint system
More Villagers are calling for the elimination of the anonymous complaint system now that data seems to support the argument. Community Development District 5 has taken the bold step of ending the acceptance of anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance. CDD 5 supervisors on Friday reviewed data that appears to indicate that the move has ended “frivolous” complaints. Or as CDD 5 Chairman Gary Kadow has suggested, it has halted trolls and vengeful neighbors who manipulate the system.
