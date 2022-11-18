ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starbucks workers strike at two Minnesota stores on Red Cup Day

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fosjo_0jFufQ3k00
Starbucks workers on strike held signs outside the closed store at 300 Snelling Ave. in St. Paul, Minn. on Thursday, Nov. 17. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

Starbucks workers went on strike at two Minnesota stores on Thursday, taking part in a walkout movement impacting more than 100 locations nationwide.

According to Starbucks Workers United, workers at the St. Anthony store at 3704 Silver Lake Rd. NE and the St. Paul location at 300 Snelling Avenue were among those participating in Thursday's walkout.

The strike coincided with the company's annual Red Cup Day, in which customers receive a free reusable cup with the purchase of a holiday beverage.

Workers are seeking better pay, more consistent schedules and higher staffing levels, according to the Associated Press.

The strike marks a significant step forward for labor organizers, who began unionization efforts to improve wages and working conditions last year.

In a statement Thursday, a Starbucks spokesperson said the company was aware that union demonstrations were scheduled.

"In those locations where partners choose to participate, we respect their right to engage in lawful protest activity – though our focus has been, and continues to be, on uplifting the Starbucks experience for our partners and customers," the spokesperson shared in a statement.

"We remain committed to all partners and will continue to work together, side-by-side, to make Starbucks a company that works for everyone. In those stores where partners have elected union-representation, we have been willing and continue to urge the union to meet us at the bargaining table to move the process forward in good faith," the statement continued.

