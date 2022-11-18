Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped objectRoger MarshVancouver, WA
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the cityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Portland weather Sunday cool and crisp — will it rain on Thanksgiving?
Fall foliage has peaked across Oregon, but crisp temperatures Sunday and sunny skies around Portland will make a great backdrop for other outdoor adventures or early holiday shopping. The National Weather Service forecasts sunshine and a high temperature near 46 for Sunday. The start of the work week will be...
Channel 6000
Dry weather, cold temps continue, with air stagnation advisory in effect for parts of Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Can’t find enough lotion to keep your skin from screaming? I hear ya! It is absolutely desert dry here in the Willamette Valley. Dew points have been in the single digits and teens. We are literally as dry as Reno, Nevada and Death Valley.
Channel 6000
Record-tying dry conditions continue in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunday was a cold night across the region, with low temperatures below freezing for many from the coast through the valley. On the east side of the state temperatures fell to single digits in some locations. But the sunshine and windy conditions will continue again...
thatoregonlife.com
All Aboard! The Holiday Express Train Is Departing Soon From Portland
Are you looking for something fun to do to get into the holiday spirit this year? Well, the Holiday Express train, is back for the first time in a while. This magical experience may be just the ticket if you want to try something new with friends and family this year.
kptv.com
Washington County to open severe weather shelter this weekend
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Washington County will open their severe weather shelter this weekend due to winter-like weather conditions. The county says it will open the doors of the shelter at the Salvation Army Building, 1440 Southeast 21st Avenue in Hillsboro, at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. It will remain open 24 hours until 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.
High winds in Portland Thursday; gusts up to 100 mph in the gorge
PORTLAND, Ore. — High winds buffeted northwest Oregon Thursday, causing some downed trees and power outages in the Portland area as far more intense wind hammered the Columbia River Gorge. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for the western gorge early Thursday morning, forecasting east winds...
Channel 6000
Still cold, breeze for much of Oregon Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Expect another cold morning Friday, with temperatures in the 30s feeling more like the 20s. Friday afternoon wind from the east will not be as strong but still present. Highs are in the mid to upper 40s. The wind advisory for the metro areas and...
VIDEO: High wind warning in effect as 65- to 70-mph gusts hit Crown Point
A high wind warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday, as 40 to 50-mph winds blow through Portland. Some of the strongest winds were recorded at Crown at about 12:25 a.m. Thursday, with gusts exceeding 80 mph.
TVFR issues burn ban after unprecedented fall fires, dry weather
Following a rapid brush fire Saturday morning, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue has announced they are re-enacting a high fire danger burn ban.
Powerful winds now; rain and snow Thanksgiving week
Strong winds will continue to ruffle the greater Portland area this week. On Wednesday, wind speeds will hold around 18 mph with 31-mph gusts. Some high-elevation locations like the Vista House are seeing gusts as strong as 80 mph.
Portland area will have clear sky for peak of Leonid meteor shower
So often, Portland’s cloud cover in late fall and winter prevents star gazers from enjoying celestial events – but the weather won't be a problem for the peak of the Leonid meteor shower.
Forestry Experts Shed Light on ‘Unusual’ Wildfire Activity in Northwest US
In most regions across the Unites States, wildfire season typically runs from April and May through the end of October. However, despite that Thanksgiving is less than a week away and we are rapidly approaching the end of November, areas across the northwestern regions of the country are still experiencing serious wildfire danger. As crews work to put out blazes currently burning in states including Oregon and Washington, forestry experts have begun to shed light on the “unusual” wildfire activity.
Tree crashes into North Portland home amid wild winds
Strong wind whipping through the region Wednesday is wreaking havoc around the Portland metro area.
High-speed crash on Highway 99 litters debris for ‘approximately a quarter mile’
A crash on Highway 99 scattered debris for nearly a quarter of a mile Thursday.
portlandsocietypage.com
The 2022 Christmas Ships Parade is Full Steam Ahead
Portland, OR. It’s the most wonderful time of year and Christmas Ships Parade boat captains are getting ready to set sail for the 68th annual event. Organizers say, “We’re busy testing the lights, updating the displays, and polishing our boats, all to get ready to shine for you!” There are new boat displays and participants are bringing back old favorites. All fleet members are enthusiastic volunteers, paying all their own expenses, to put on the colorful show. The Christmas Ship Parades take place on both the Willamette and Columbia Rivers. We’ve got the schedule below.
KGW
Multiple shootings in Portland Saturday night
A person was shot at the Embassy Suites near PDX around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. And at 8 p.m., a teenage girl was found in North Portland suffering from a gunshot wound.
KATU.com
Power outages impacting nearly 10,000 customers across Portland metro areas
Portland General Electric is working on restoring power to over 5,500 homes after a rash of outages struck the Portland Metropolitan area, as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday. There were outages in other parts of the state, with some parts of the Salem and Sheridan areas without power. As of 1:30...
Opinion: Tolling won’t solve our epidemic of traffic deaths
Iannarone is executive director of The Street Trust, which advocates for a safe, equitable, low-carbon, multimodal transportation system. She is also a member of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Regional Toll Advisory Committee. Last week, Oregon leaders Rep. Susan McLain and Sen. Lee Beyer called for tolling as a...
PDX warns holiday travelers to arrive early amid construction
The Port of Portland is advising holiday travelers to arrive at Portland International Airport at least two hours early as it expects to see half-a-million passengers between now and Nov. 28.
Interstate Bridge lifts for emergency repair after cable comes loose
The southbound Interstate Bridge lifted for an emergency repair after a cable came loose on Thursday afternoon, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0