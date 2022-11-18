ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Record-tying dry conditions continue in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunday was a cold night across the region, with low temperatures below freezing for many from the coast through the valley. On the east side of the state temperatures fell to single digits in some locations. But the sunshine and windy conditions will continue again...
Washington County to open severe weather shelter this weekend

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Washington County will open their severe weather shelter this weekend due to winter-like weather conditions. The county says it will open the doors of the shelter at the Salvation Army Building, 1440 Southeast 21st Avenue in Hillsboro, at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. It will remain open 24 hours until 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.
High winds in Portland Thursday; gusts up to 100 mph in the gorge

PORTLAND, Ore. — High winds buffeted northwest Oregon Thursday, causing some downed trees and power outages in the Portland area as far more intense wind hammered the Columbia River Gorge. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for the western gorge early Thursday morning, forecasting east winds...
Still cold, breeze for much of Oregon Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Expect another cold morning Friday, with temperatures in the 30s feeling more like the 20s. Friday afternoon wind from the east will not be as strong but still present. Highs are in the mid to upper 40s. The wind advisory for the metro areas and...
Forestry Experts Shed Light on ‘Unusual’ Wildfire Activity in Northwest US

In most regions across the Unites States, wildfire season typically runs from April and May through the end of October. However, despite that Thanksgiving is less than a week away and we are rapidly approaching the end of November, areas across the northwestern regions of the country are still experiencing serious wildfire danger. As crews work to put out blazes currently burning in states including Oregon and Washington, forestry experts have begun to shed light on the “unusual” wildfire activity.
The 2022 Christmas Ships Parade is Full Steam Ahead

Portland, OR. It’s the most wonderful time of year and Christmas Ships Parade boat captains are getting ready to set sail for the 68th annual event. Organizers say, “We’re busy testing the lights, updating the displays, and polishing our boats, all to get ready to shine for you!” There are new boat displays and participants are bringing back old favorites. All fleet members are enthusiastic volunteers, paying all their own expenses, to put on the colorful show. The Christmas Ship Parades take place on both the Willamette and Columbia Rivers. We’ve got the schedule below.
Opinion: Tolling won’t solve our epidemic of traffic deaths

Iannarone is executive director of The Street Trust, which advocates for a safe, equitable, low-carbon, multimodal transportation system. She is also a member of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Regional Toll Advisory Committee. Last week, Oregon leaders Rep. Susan McLain and Sen. Lee Beyer called for tolling as a...
