Read full article on original website
Related
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (11/14/22–11/20/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
lingleguide.com
Emergency responders helping local families
GOSHEN COUNTY – The Lingle Police Department, Fort Laramie Police Department, Lingle Volunteer Fire Department and Fort Laramie Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting programs aimed at aiding in-need families throughout the Goshen County area. The Lingle and Fort Laramie agencies are hosting “Giving Trees” at both Lingle and...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/7/22–11/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
New interim Regional West CEO announced
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -The Regional West Health Services Board of Directors has made its choice for its new CEO. On Friday, Regional West announced Amanda Vick will serve as the temporary CEO until a long term solution can be found. The board will meet soon to discuss the transition process...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (11/17/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Ronnie Taran Payne – Failure...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/17/22–11/18/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Scottsbluff police to start 'Buckle Up, Every Trip, Every Time' enforcement
The Scottsbluff Police Department has been awarded a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office to participate in the “Buckle Up, Every Trip, Every Time” national traffic enforcement mobilization. Scottsbluff Police Officers will work up to 108 hours of overtime from November 23 to 27.
Thousands of Dollars in Items Stolen From Laramie County Home
The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down whoever stole thousands of dollars worth of chainsaws and generators from a home east of Cheyenne. Brandon Warner, Community Relations Specialist for the department, says the incident occurred in the 11000 block of Campstool Road.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Restaurants In Torrington Wyoming
The City of Torrington, Wyoming, is a peaceful town with low crime rates and mixed culture, making it a unique place to visit. Surrounded by nature and warm weather, even in the wintertime, people say this is the perfect retirement city. Torrington is excellent for a weekend getaway with family...
lingleguide.com
Pair of Lady Doggers earn postseason accolades
LINGLE – Two members of the Lingle-Fort Laramie High School volleyball team earned postseason honors. Junior Natalie Speckner led the way, making both the 2A Southeast Quadrant All-Conference and 2A All-State teams. She helped lead the Lady Doggers to a 14-14-1 record. The team came up one win of...
Comments / 0