Olivia Wilde Brings Her Kids To Harry Styles' LA Concert

Clearly Olivia Wilde’s children think Harry Styles is as golden as she does, as they accompanied her to his Los Angeles concert on Tuesday night. Wilde’s kids, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6 — whom she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis — sat with their mom in a VIP section at the Kia Forum for her rumored boyfriend’s show, according to videos posted by concert-goers on social media. At one point, Wilde, 38, danced with Daisy to Styles’ Grammy-nominated song “As It Was” — tossing their hair and holding hands.
'Princess Diaries 3' Gets Royal Go-Ahead At Disney

As Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews) once said, “It’s not appropriate for royalty to jingle.” But fans of The Princess Diaries films are surely making a ton of noise as news of a third installment hit the internet. That’s right: Princess Diaries 3 is reportedly in the...
14 Celebrities With Absolutely Wild Backstories

Jackie Chan was abandoned by his birth parents as a child, but through his research for a 2003 documentary, he found out that his mother was a legendary Shanghai gambler and his dad was a gang boss and spy.
Jerry Seinfeld Gives Positive Update On Jay Leno After Freak Car Explosion Severely Burned His Face

Jerry Seinfeld has confirmed that his friend and fellow comedian Jay Leno is "fine" after he suffered serious injuries from an explosion in his garage earlier this month.“They gotta fix it up, but luckily he’s not far from Beverly Hills. I imagine there are people there that can help him with whatever he needs,” the 68-year-old noted about the facial burns the talk show host recently put on display after he was released from the hospital.“He wasn’t that much to look at before,” Seinfeld joked of his close pal's appearance in an interview with a news publication. JAY LENO SHOWS...
Hilaria Baldwin Says Using A Surrogate Doesn't Make Her Any Less Of A Mom

While Hilaria Baldwin has certainly gained some critics from questionable interviews in years past, she is now shining a light on an important topic: surrogacy. The podcast founder recently opened up about her experience with surrogacy and, ultimately, how she feels society still addresses the use of surrogates. In the...
Christina Applegate Gets Emotional During First Public Appearance Since MS Diagnosis

Christina Applegate has made her first public appearance since announcing her MS diagnosis last year on Twitter, and it’s for a very special occasion. The Sweetest Thing star attended her Walk of Fame Hollywood star ceremony yesterday and got understandably emotional during the reveal while speaking about her career, her family, and journey with multiple sclerosis.
Kate Winslet And Daughter Mia Will Co-Star As Mother And Daughter In New Movie

There is one thing I know for sure — if Academy Award winning actor Kate Winslet is in it, I’m going to watch it. Thus will be the case with the new Channel 4 TV film — I Am Ruth. To add some intrigue to the highly anticipated film, Winslet will be starring alongside her own daughter, twenty-two year old Mia Threapelton. The pair are taking on a complicated mother-daughter relationship on screen.
Hilarie Burton Drags Candace Cameron Bure For Her Homophobic Reasons For Leaving Hallmark

One of the best parts of the holiday season are all the cheesy but totally bingeable Hallmark Christmas movies. Even better? They have been getting more inclusive as well. When the Hallmark Channel announced that they would be introducing its first same-sex Christmas love story with The Holiday Sitter, Hallmark mainstay Candace Cameron Bure announced her departure from the network for “Christian” reasons. Yeah.
How To Turn Taylor Swift’s Tour Into A Teachable Moment About Budgeting & Saving

Hot on the heels of Harry Styles' sold-out Love On Tour, Taylor Swift announced the Eras Tour — complete with performances of songs from all of her albums. And if you have a tween or teen in the house, you've probably already heard the familiar refrain: Can we go, please?! But thanks to "dynamic pricing," it can feel impossible to scoop up tickets to see favorite performers without feeling like you have to spend a small fortune. If your kid wants to make it happen in the future, though, now's the perfect time to teach them to save and budget for those big, fun, *expensive* experiences.
