Illinois State

Comments / 6

Barb Soto
3d ago

thank God. maybe something good will come out of this state for once.

9
Effingham Radio

IL Freedom Caucus: “Illinois Needs Competent State Superintendent – Not Another Activist”

The Illinois Freedom Caucus is today issuing the following statement on Illinois State Superintendent Carmen Ayala’s retirement. “Superintendent Carmen Ayala’s departure is welcome news for parents and students across the state. Her focus was on indoctrinating students with leftist propaganda and being the enforcement arm of JB Pritzker’s radical mask mandates. She shut down schools, unrecognized districts who pushed back, and masked our kids through fear and intimidation. Her regime could not end soon enough.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois lawmakers working on gun control

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A mass shooting in Colorado Springs over the weekend is reigniting the debate for gun control. Lawmakers in Illinois have been working on new bills behind the scenes for months, starting work on gun control legislation immediately after the shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade. However, nothing has […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police Continues to Strengthen Firearms Safety Efforts

Updates to Clear and Present Danger Rule and Model Policy for Firearms Restraining Order. The Illinois State Police (ISP) is increasing public safety by providing updates and clarity to two firearm ownership tools aimed at keeping firearms out of the hands of those who pose a significant threat to themselves or to others.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Illinois has 'opportunity' to embrace hydrogen economy, state Senator says

A $7 billion federal fund is now available to help states transform into hydrogen-based economies. Illinois state Sen. Laura Ellman (D-Naperville) says Illinois has “a once-in-a-generation opportunity” to commit to hydrogen and capitalize on the new opportunities that hydrogen power will create. “Making Illinois a hydrogen economy will...
ILLINOIS STATE
iheart.com

Iowa House race flips after Scott County recount

(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa House race appears to have flipped after a recount in Scott County. Democrat Craig Cooper holds a 6 vote lead over Republican Luana Stoltenberg in Iowa House District 81, which covers northwest Davenport. Before the recount, Stoltenberg led Cooper by 29 votes. Iowa Secretary...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
CBS Chicago

With Illinois House race still too close to call, GOP candidate sues DuPage clerk over ballot counting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It has been a week since the election, but there is still a race in Illinois that are too close to call.The race is for the 45th District Illinois State House seat in the western suburbs. Mail-in ballots are still being counted, and on Tuesday, a judge ruled the office of DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek has to change the way they count mail-in ballots after one of the candidates filed a lawsuit.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the Republican incumbent, Rep. Deanne Mazzochi (R-Elmhurst) accused the clerk of not following the law - and being...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
POLITICO

Illinois’ first Latina U.S. rep on AOC and the burbs

TGIF, Illinois. Nancy Pelosi is stepping back, but the real news is there were no public catfights when Dems made the transition to a new leader. Progress. PLAYBOOK INTERVIEW: Early in this year’s primary season, Delia Ramirez’s supporters suggested she focus on winning the city portion of the newly drawn 3rd Congressional District and leave the suburban areas to her more conservative opponent.
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police to Conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Marion and Clay County during December. ACE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving...
CLAY COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police to Conduct Nighttime Enforcement Patrols

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 (Interim) Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Effingham and Jasper County during December. NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations...
JASPER COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

More than $1 billion in emergency rental assistance disbursed to renters and landlords in Illinois

CHICAGO – The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced that with the closure of the second round of the Illinois Rental Payment Program, nearly $1.02 billion in emergency rental assistance provided by Congress to the state of Illinois has been distributed to 137,372 households since 2020. Assistance for those facing immediate eviction is still available through the Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program. Many households have experienced serious health and economic impacts brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic including unemployment, lost income due to children or elders needing care at home, unexpected medical bills, and more. These financial burdens forced many Illinois households to prioritize their spending to survive, leaving many unable to pay their full monthly housing costs.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois driver’s licenses expirations extension ending

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding people that the original extension of expiring identification is coming up really quick. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Secretary White postponed the deadline of renewing driver licenses, identification cards, and learner’s permits expiring in 2020, 2021 and 2022 to December 1, 2022. CDLs and Commercial […]
ILLINOIS STATE

