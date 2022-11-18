ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

The Associated Press

Republicans try to stop Saturday voting in Ga. Senate runoff

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican groups appealed to Georgia’s highest court Tuesday in an attempt to prohibit early voting this Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The Georgia Republican Party, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the Republican...
GEORGIA STATE

