Republicans try to stop Saturday voting in Ga. Senate runoff
ATLANTA (AP) — Republican groups appealed to Georgia’s highest court Tuesday in an attempt to prohibit early voting this Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The Georgia Republican Party, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the Republican...
Dr. Fauci makes final appearance in White House briefing room
In his final message from the briefing room, he also urged Americans to get vaccinated and boosted.
Shareholders vote to extend Trump Media merger deadline
The special acquisition company set to merge with former President Donald Trump's media firm said Tuesday that its shareholders voted to delay a deadline for its merger by several months.
