City of Pasco to hold groundbreaking event for new Tri-Cities Animal Shelter
PASCO, Wash. – The City of Pasco is inviting the community for the long-awaited groundbreaking event for the new Tri-Cities Animal Shelter. In 2016, the cities of Pasco, Kennewick and Richland partnered to build a new facility in Pasco after it was determined that the existing facility was at capacity and no longer what the community needed.
Roto Rooter partnering with iMPACT! Compassion Center for Christmas
KENNEWICK, Wash.- During the month of November, Roto Rooter is donating a portion of each call to the Adopt-A-Family program at iMPACT! Compassion Center. This donation will benefit families in need in our area. Families in the community will apply for their children to participate in the Adopt-A-Family program, and a team member from iMPACT! will find out what the family and child wants or needs for Christmas. iMPACT! then pairs a family with the sponsor who is in charge of purchasing, wrapping, and delivering the gifts. Roto Rooter is hoping to adopt at least fifty families and their children for Christmas. To bring some cheer to families in need this holiday season, call Roto Rooter in Tri-Cities (509) 530-1982 or Walla Walla (509) 593-1102.
Chances are you've seen purple streetlights in Tri-Cities, namely Richland. What's the cause of this? Is it an awareness campaign? Is it a new technology? If you drive under one of these streetlights, you may notice that it works like a black light, making parts of your clothes shine in iridescent neon.
2nd Harvest prepares for its seventh annual Turkey Drive
KENNEWICK, Wash. - 2nd Harvest prepared for its seventh annual Turkey Drive with about 100 volunteers helping packing boxes with a full Thanksgiving meal on Sunday. Lamb Weston is the presenting sponsor for the food drive and U-Pull-It Auto Parts will match $15,000 in donations to 2nd Harvest to help offset the cost of the drive. STCU helped sponsor the box packing for the event.
Blue Mountain Humane Society closing it's doors to the public Sundays
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Blue Mountain Humane Society will be giving the animals a day off to rest and relax. The animal shelter will be closed to the public Sundays for better animal care according to Blue Mountain Humane Society CEO Amanda Wernert. Staff and volunteers will have more time...
No injuries in early morning shop fire in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies and fire crews responded to the area of Janet and Road 52 early in the morning of November, 22, for a reported shop fire. There were no reported injuries to fire crews or residents in the fire. The FCSO would like to once...
Tri-Cities pizza restaurant to pay $11,000 for refusing service to disabled customer
They could face up to $75,000 in fines if they fail to take corrective action.
Kathy Shirey of Kennewick
Teen challenge Christmas tree lots to open the day after Thanksgiving
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Tri-Cities Campus of Adult and Teen Challenge Pacific Northwest will be selling Christmas trees in the Tri-Cities, starting the day after Thanksgiving. The nonprofit will have two tree lots in the Tri-Cities, one at 3700 W. 27th in Kennewick and one in Richland at 600 Shockey Road. The tree lots will be open from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m, Monday through Sunday.
Car nearly drives into house in hit-and-run in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. – Two men fled the scene of a hit-and-run that destroyed a stop sign and fence on 12th Ave. and Shoshone St. in Pasco, according to a Facebook post by Pasco Police. No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing. Pasco PD is asking anyone with...
Warning Comes After Kids Reported Bicycling On Moses Lake
The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to stay off of lakes that are starting to freeze. An advisory was issued Monday afternoon after deputies answered a call of kids riding bicycles on an icy part of Moses Lake. Deputies say there's a risk of falling through the...
BFHD bracing for holiday RSV and flu surge
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- According to the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD), data shows an increase in Respiratory Synctial Virus (RSV) and the flu this week, and they are warning of a potential surge of the illnesses ahead of the Holidays. "We want to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed with mild cases of...
Three vehicle car crash blocks traffic in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. – Richland Police officers responded to a three vehicle crash earlier today at Dallas Road and Ava Way, according to a Facebook post by the Richland Police Department. Both lanes of Dallas Road were shut down north of Ava Way for a period of time but were...
Umatilla School District cancels school Tuesday due to rise in illnesses
UMATILLA, Oregon — Umatilla School District Students are starting their Thanksgiving break early due to illness. In a letter sent to families and posted on social media, the school district said there was a surge of illnesses this week. According to the district, more than 3o% of McNary Heights Elementary School students were absent Monday, Nov. 21. Umatilla High...
KPD investigating homicide
KENNEWICK, Wash. – An adult man was found dead of a gunshot wound on Sat. November 19, 2022,…
Acosta projected winner in Walla Walla Prosecutor race
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Gabe Acosta is the projected winner of the Walla Walla Prosecutors race. According to the latest vote tallies it is mathematically impossible for his opponent, Michelle Morales, to overtake his lead in the race. According to vote totals from the Secretary of State's Office, Acosta has 13,667...
Private license plate leads to traffic stop and arrest in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 11:45 p.m. on November 20, a Kennewick Police Officer observed a driver speeding in the area of Kennewick Avenue and Quincy. The Officer followed the suspected speeder with their emergency lights on. The driver did not pull over and the Officer noticed some unusual plates on the car.
Illness closes Umatilla Schools until next week
UMATILLA, Ore.- On Monday, November, 21, the Umatilla School District (USD) saw a large spike in the numbers of students and staff out with illnesses. According to a letter from USD Superintendent Heidi Sipe, 30% of McNary Heights students were absent on Monday, and 25% of the students at Umatilla High School were out, with the majority missing school due to illness.
The Special Olympics are back in the Tri-Cities after three years
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- After three years the Special Olympics are back in the Tri-Cities. The State Fall Games are this weekend, bringing out more than 700 athletes to the the area. Volleyball, bowling, gymnastics and flag football were all competition options. One participant tells us being a part of state is...
Two Kennewick teens arrested in homicide
WALLA WALLA — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing on June 29 that claimed the life of Miguel Perez-Barragan, 24, from the Tri-Cities area. The victim’s body was found by deputies in an advanced stage of decomposition on July 5 on Kibler Road near Highway 12 and the weigh station northeast of Walla Walla Regional Airport.
