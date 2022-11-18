KENNEWICK, Wash.- During the month of November, Roto Rooter is donating a portion of each call to the Adopt-A-Family program at iMPACT! Compassion Center. This donation will benefit families in need in our area. Families in the community will apply for their children to participate in the Adopt-A-Family program, and a team member from iMPACT! will find out what the family and child wants or needs for Christmas. iMPACT! then pairs a family with the sponsor who is in charge of purchasing, wrapping, and delivering the gifts. Roto Rooter is hoping to adopt at least fifty families and their children for Christmas. To bring some cheer to families in need this holiday season, call Roto Rooter in Tri-Cities (509) 530-1982 or Walla Walla (509) 593-1102.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO