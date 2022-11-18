Read full article on original website
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Chuck Wagon Church to host free Thanksgiving dinner
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Chuck Wagon Church in Scottsbluff will be hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner. On Saturday, the church at 522 East Overland will be hosting a free dinner for all to enjoy. The event starts 5 p.m. with food being served at 5:30 p.m. Thee event will...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Restaurants In Torrington Wyoming
The City of Torrington, Wyoming, is a peaceful town with low crime rates and mixed culture, making it a unique place to visit. Surrounded by nature and warm weather, even in the wintertime, people say this is the perfect retirement city. Torrington is excellent for a weekend getaway with family...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Annual Holiday parade set to take place in Downtown Gering
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The City of Gering will be filled with holiday lights, parade floats and so much more on November 25th at 6:00pm. The annual Holiday parade in Downtown Gering is coming up along with the grand opening of Santa’s Village. When the parade concludes sugar cookies...
Scottsbluff police to start 'Buckle Up, Every Trip, Every Time' enforcement
The Scottsbluff Police Department has been awarded a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office to participate in the “Buckle Up, Every Trip, Every Time” national traffic enforcement mobilization. Scottsbluff Police Officers will work up to 108 hours of overtime from November 23 to 27.
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/7/22–11/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
lingleguide.com
Fort Laramie Council finalized office hours, treasurer’s salary
FORT LARAMIE – During a special meeting the Fort Laramie Town Council finalized its new office hours based on the salary and working hours of newly-hired town treasurer on November 14. During its special meeting, Fort Laramie town council members discussed an earlier monthly meeting in which they discussed...
lingleguide.com
Pair of Lady Doggers earn postseason accolades
LINGLE – Two members of the Lingle-Fort Laramie High School volleyball team earned postseason honors. Junior Natalie Speckner led the way, making both the 2A Southeast Quadrant All-Conference and 2A All-State teams. She helped lead the Lady Doggers to a 14-14-1 record. The team came up one win of...
