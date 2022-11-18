ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Laramie, WY

nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Chuck Wagon Church to host free Thanksgiving dinner

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Chuck Wagon Church in Scottsbluff will be hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner. On Saturday, the church at 522 East Overland will be hosting a free dinner for all to enjoy. The event starts 5 p.m. with food being served at 5:30 p.m. Thee event will...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Restaurants In Torrington Wyoming

The City of Torrington, Wyoming, is a peaceful town with low crime rates and mixed culture, making it a unique place to visit. Surrounded by nature and warm weather, even in the wintertime, people say this is the perfect retirement city. Torrington is excellent for a weekend getaway with family...
TORRINGTON, WY
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Annual Holiday parade set to take place in Downtown Gering

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The City of Gering will be filled with holiday lights, parade floats and so much more on November 25th at 6:00pm. The annual Holiday parade in Downtown Gering is coming up along with the grand opening of Santa’s Village. When the parade concludes sugar cookies...
GERING, NE
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/7/22–11/16/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
lingleguide.com

Fort Laramie Council finalized office hours, treasurer’s salary

FORT LARAMIE – During a special meeting the Fort Laramie Town Council finalized its new office hours based on the salary and working hours of newly-hired town treasurer on November 14. During its special meeting, Fort Laramie town council members discussed an earlier monthly meeting in which they discussed...
FORT LARAMIE, WY
lingleguide.com

Pair of Lady Doggers earn postseason accolades

LINGLE – Two members of the Lingle-Fort Laramie High School volleyball team earned postseason honors. Junior Natalie Speckner led the way, making both the 2A Southeast Quadrant All-Conference and 2A All-State teams. She helped lead the Lady Doggers to a 14-14-1 record. The team came up one win of...
LINGLE, WY

