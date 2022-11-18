CANTON, Ohio — Singing is a passion of Becky Murphy’s. It’s something they said they’ve enjoyed since they were a little kid. “I would sing along to my dad's reel-to-reel tape set. I’m Gen X, so we had old stuff, so I would sing with that. Then I joined choir in eighth grade at Shore [Middle] School in Mentor," said Murphy. "I was at Mentor High School and was in choir all through my time at Mentor, and we were really good."

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO