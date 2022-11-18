Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy CausesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Related
'Home' Coming: Betsy Kling shows Carmen Blackwell around some special places from her childhood
COPLEY, Ohio — As many of us prepare to head home for the holidays, this is the perfect time of year to revisit and remember some of those special places from our childhoods that just make us think of coming home. 3News Chief Meteorologist and anchor Betsy Kling grew...
clevelandmagazine.com
Hallmark Christmas Magic Lands in Northeast Ohio this Winter
The Countdown to Christmas experience from Hallmark returns to Sugar Pines Farm. By Gracie Wilson. If you ever wanted to live out the dream of being a character in a Hallmark Christmas movie, this year might be your chance. No, we can’t guarantee that you’re going to meet a handsome...
It’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays everywhere you go: Sun Postings
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Happy Thanksgiving -- and welcome to the official holiday season. Thanksgiving falls on Nov. 24 this year, which means it’s one month until the big day: Christmas. Got your shopping done? No? You’re not alone.
Medina’s Candlelight Walk was an engaging experience this year
MEDINA, Ohio -- The weather was definitely winter-like this past weekend as Main Street Medina and the city hosted the annual Candlelight Walk, kicking off the holiday season. “It’s grown and grown every year,” Mayor Dennis Hanwell said. “It was a one-day event first, and then a two-day event and now it’s a three-day event kicking off on Friday night.
Here’s how to buy ‘Hamilton’ tickets for $10 when it comes to Cleveland’s Playhouse Square
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- “Hamilton” is coming to Cleveland and you can be in the room where it happens for as little as $10. Fans of the Tony Award-winning musical can enter a lottery prior to each performance for a chance to purchase the cheap seats. There will be 40 tickets at each show available for $10. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s masterpiece opens at the KeyBank State Theatre on Dec. 6 and runs through Jan. 15.
Hot Dog Diner ready to re-open Parma dining room
PARMA, Ohio -- After nearly three years of drive-thru only service, Parma’s popular Hot Dog Diner is ready to fling open its doors and welcome its loyal clientele back to the dining room. The family-run eatery -- owned by Dave and Natalie Teare -- will return to pre-pandemic dine-in...
Pizza Oven being added to Hall of Fame Village
CANTON, Ohio – The Hall of Fame Village is adding Pizza Oven to its burgeoning campus. The football-themed location is projected to open in the spring. The Canton-based eatery will be located in the fan engagement zone and have pizza available in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. With...
More than just turkey; why holiday gatherings are a great time to share family health history
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The holidays are a time for gathering with family and friends. College students come home to their families, and grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins travel from near and far to share a meal, watch some football, and reconnect. There will be much to discuss around the...
Watch: Christmas tree lights up night at Crocker Park
Tonight, less than a week before Thanksgiving, the outdoor mall is hosting its Christmas tree lighting event.
‘A place where sisterhood thrives’: 3News’ Hollie Strano reveals special connection to Beaumont School in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — As we continue our “Home” Coming series, which shines the spotlight on various places throughout Northeast Ohio that are important to members of our WKYC family, 3News’ Hollie Strano is taking us to Beaumont School in Cleveland Heights. “It’s the distinct culture...
'A Christmas Story' House update: 'We are not interested in selling to the cast'
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 14, 2022. Despite one actor telling 3News that cast members had interest in purchasing the house from A Christmas Story -- which was put up for sale earlier this week in Cleveland -- a new update posted Friday afternoon to the attraction’s Facebook page says otherwise.
Best grocery store pasta salads ranked worst to best
CLEVELAND, Ohio – We are just days away from the most festive time of the year -- and the busiest!. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, our calendars are filled with school concerts, office get-togethers and celebrations with family and friends. And, of course, we have to find time to decorate, bake, and shop for that perfect present for everyone on your gift list.
Tower City in Cleveland kicks off holiday season with festive lights and family-friendly events
CLEVELAND — 'Tis the Season!. The holidays have quickly arrived, and if you're not quite feeling the jolliest just yet, a historic venue is hoping to bring joy to the world, or in this case, Cleveland. On Friday, Tower City kicked off "Holidays at Tower City," illuminating its exterior,...
travelinspiredliving.com
Awesome Multi-Generational Family Fun in Hartville Ohio
Disclosure: This post was written in partnership with Ohio. Find It Here. and Experience Hartville. What do you do when you want to get away for the weekend and are traveling with four generations? Read on. I have an idea for you!. My family was recently invited to visit Experience...
Stunning Ashtabula County waterfalls part of 14.5-acre acquisition by Cleveland Museum of Natural History
CONNEAUT, Ohio – The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is buying a 14.5-acre parcel in Ashtabula County that features stunning waterfalls and a stream noted for its biodiversity. Over the years, the museum has acquired several dozen natural areas across northern Ohio with the primary purpose of protecting them...
iheart.com
NorthEast Factory Direct to Open North Canton Store Friday
CLEVELAND, OH [2022] Northeast Factory Direct is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 8100 Cleveland Avenue NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720 on Friday, November 25th. With current locations in Cleveland, Euclid, Macedonia, and Maple Heights, Northeast Factory Direct is a leading supplier of furniture, mattresses,...
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland Transgender Choir performs at church on Day of Remembrance
CANTON, Ohio — Singing is a passion of Becky Murphy’s. It’s something they said they’ve enjoyed since they were a little kid. “I would sing along to my dad's reel-to-reel tape set. I’m Gen X, so we had old stuff, so I would sing with that. Then I joined choir in eighth grade at Shore [Middle] School in Mentor," said Murphy. "I was at Mentor High School and was in choir all through my time at Mentor, and we were really good."
wyso.org
Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'That’s Amore'
Movie star. Singing legend. Television pioneer. Comedy all-timer. Las Vegas institution. Rat Packer. Entertainment renaissance man. Ohioan. If you don’t know, the legendary Dean Martin was born and grew up in Steubenville, Ohio. He also sang for Cleveland band leader Sammy Watkins very early in his career, and Martin’s first marriage also took place in Cleveland. He and his wife had an apartment in Cleveland Heights. Martin would eventually make his way toward the big time in New York City.
Cleveland Jewish News
Free holiday concert, food drive Dec. 4
The Lyndhurst Community Center will host a free holiday concert and food drive at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at 1341 Parkview Drive in Lyndhurst. The Hillcrest Concert Band will perform holiday favorites. Refreshments will be served. Non-perishable food items will be accepted for the food drive. Toys will be accepted to support Olivia’s Dream Toy Drive.
‘Christmas Connection’ doubles in size this year, and offers more shopping than ever in its history
Cleveland's Christmas Connection will feature more than 450 vendors this year, making it the largest in its history and double the size of last year’s show.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
93K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0