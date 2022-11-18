ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

clevelandmagazine.com

Hallmark Christmas Magic Lands in Northeast Ohio this Winter

The Countdown to Christmas experience from Hallmark returns to Sugar Pines Farm. By Gracie Wilson. If you ever wanted to live out the dream of being a character in a Hallmark Christmas movie, this year might be your chance. No, we can’t guarantee that you’re going to meet a handsome...
CHESTERLAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina’s Candlelight Walk was an engaging experience this year

MEDINA, Ohio -- The weather was definitely winter-like this past weekend as Main Street Medina and the city hosted the annual Candlelight Walk, kicking off the holiday season. “It’s grown and grown every year,” Mayor Dennis Hanwell said. “It was a one-day event first, and then a two-day event and now it’s a three-day event kicking off on Friday night.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Here’s how to buy ‘Hamilton’ tickets for $10 when it comes to Cleveland’s Playhouse Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- “Hamilton” is coming to Cleveland and you can be in the room where it happens for as little as $10. Fans of the Tony Award-winning musical can enter a lottery prior to each performance for a chance to purchase the cheap seats. There will be 40 tickets at each show available for $10. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s masterpiece opens at the KeyBank State Theatre on Dec. 6 and runs through Jan. 15.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Hot Dog Diner ready to re-open Parma dining room

PARMA, Ohio -- After nearly three years of drive-thru only service, Parma’s popular Hot Dog Diner is ready to fling open its doors and welcome its loyal clientele back to the dining room. The family-run eatery -- owned by Dave and Natalie Teare -- will return to pre-pandemic dine-in...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Pizza Oven being added to Hall of Fame Village

CANTON, Ohio – The Hall of Fame Village is adding Pizza Oven to its burgeoning campus. The football-themed location is projected to open in the spring. The Canton-based eatery will be located in the fan engagement zone and have pizza available in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. With...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

'A Christmas Story' House update: 'We are not interested in selling to the cast'

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 14, 2022. Despite one actor telling 3News that cast members had interest in purchasing the house from A Christmas Story -- which was put up for sale earlier this week in Cleveland -- a new update posted Friday afternoon to the attraction’s Facebook page says otherwise.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Best grocery store pasta salads ranked worst to best

CLEVELAND, Ohio – We are just days away from the most festive time of the year -- and the busiest!. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, our calendars are filled with school concerts, office get-togethers and celebrations with family and friends. And, of course, we have to find time to decorate, bake, and shop for that perfect present for everyone on your gift list.
CLEVELAND, OH
travelinspiredliving.com

Awesome Multi-Generational Family Fun in Hartville Ohio

Disclosure: This post was written in partnership with Ohio. Find It Here. and Experience Hartville. What do you do when you want to get away for the weekend and are traveling with four generations? Read on. I have an idea for you!. My family was recently invited to visit Experience...
HARTVILLE, OH
iheart.com

NorthEast Factory Direct to Open North Canton Store Friday

CLEVELAND, OH [2022] Northeast Factory Direct is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 8100 Cleveland Avenue NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720 on Friday, November 25th. With current locations in Cleveland, Euclid, Macedonia, and Maple Heights, Northeast Factory Direct is a leading supplier of furniture, mattresses,...
NORTH CANTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland Transgender Choir performs at church on Day of Remembrance

CANTON, Ohio — Singing is a passion of Becky Murphy’s. It’s something they said they’ve enjoyed since they were a little kid. “I would sing along to my dad's reel-to-reel tape set. I’m Gen X, so we had old stuff, so I would sing with that. Then I joined choir in eighth grade at Shore [Middle] School in Mentor," said Murphy. "I was at Mentor High School and was in choir all through my time at Mentor, and we were really good."
CLEVELAND, OH
wyso.org

Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'That’s Amore'

Movie star. Singing legend. Television pioneer. Comedy all-timer. Las Vegas institution. Rat Packer. Entertainment renaissance man. Ohioan. If you don’t know, the legendary Dean Martin was born and grew up in Steubenville, Ohio. He also sang for Cleveland band leader Sammy Watkins very early in his career, and Martin’s first marriage also took place in Cleveland. He and his wife had an apartment in Cleveland Heights. Martin would eventually make his way toward the big time in New York City.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Free holiday concert, food drive Dec. 4

The Lyndhurst Community Center will host a free holiday concert and food drive at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at 1341 Parkview Drive in Lyndhurst. The Hillcrest Concert Band will perform holiday favorites. Refreshments will be served. Non-perishable food items will be accepted for the food drive. Toys will be accepted to support Olivia’s Dream Toy Drive.
LYNDHURST, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

