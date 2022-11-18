ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Chronicle

'Post Reports' podcast: The end of the Pelosi era

"Post Reports" is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you've come to expect from the newsroom of The Post - for your ears. - - - In this episode:. Nancy Pelosi has spent 35 years in Congress. Last week, she stepped down...
Houston Chronicle

Biden pardons two turkeys, over possible objections from the first dog

WASHINGTON - The turkeys weren't taking questions. Moments after President Joe Biden pardoned Chocolate and Chip, two hefty gobblers from a couple states south, they let out loud, ecstasy-filled gobbles that resounded throughout the Rose Garden ceremony - but declined to make further comment. Theirs were not the only animal cries punctuating Monday's ceremony, as a (presumably) salivating Commander, Biden's German shepherd, watched from the White House's second-floor balcony and occasionally let loose a commanding woof. Sorry, Commander, you're a good boy, but these turkeys are free.
TheDailyBeast

Graham Finally Appears Before Georgia Grand Jury in Trump Probe

Despite fierce efforts to duck a subpoena, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (SC) is getting grilled on Tuesday before a Georgia grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s interference in the 2020 election, according to court documents. According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Graham arrived at the courthouse around 8 a.m. Fulton County prosecutors want to interrogate Graham about his calls to Georgia election officials, like Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, after the presidential election. Raffensperger, who already testified before the special grand jury, has said he thought Graham asked him to throw out ballots as part of an effort to overturn the state’s election results. “It was just an implication of, ‘Look hard and see how many ballots you could throw out,’” Raffensperger said in an interview with CNN. Read it at CNN
