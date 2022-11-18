Read full article on original website
Houston Chronicle
'Post Reports' podcast: The end of the Pelosi era
"Post Reports" is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you've come to expect from the newsroom of The Post - for your ears. - - - In this episode:. Nancy Pelosi has spent 35 years in Congress. Last week, she stepped down...
Republican senators demand White House pause all taxpayer-funded gain-of-function research
Five Senate Republicans wrote a letter to the White House demanding the federal government pause funding gain-of-function research, which they say may have contributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Biden pardons two turkeys, over possible objections from the first dog
WASHINGTON - The turkeys weren't taking questions. Moments after President Joe Biden pardoned Chocolate and Chip, two hefty gobblers from a couple states south, they let out loud, ecstasy-filled gobbles that resounded throughout the Rose Garden ceremony - but declined to make further comment. Theirs were not the only animal cries punctuating Monday's ceremony, as a (presumably) salivating Commander, Biden's German shepherd, watched from the White House's second-floor balcony and occasionally let loose a commanding woof. Sorry, Commander, you're a good boy, but these turkeys are free.
Republicans try to stop Saturday voting in Ga. Senate runoff
Republican groups have filed an appeal with Georgia's highest court in an attempt to prohibit early voting this Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker
Graham Finally Appears Before Georgia Grand Jury in Trump Probe
Despite fierce efforts to duck a subpoena, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (SC) is getting grilled on Tuesday before a Georgia grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s interference in the 2020 election, according to court documents. According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Graham arrived at the courthouse around 8 a.m. Fulton County prosecutors want to interrogate Graham about his calls to Georgia election officials, like Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, after the presidential election. Raffensperger, who already testified before the special grand jury, has said he thought Graham asked him to throw out ballots as part of an effort to overturn the state’s election results. “It was just an implication of, ‘Look hard and see how many ballots you could throw out,’” Raffensperger said in an interview with CNN. Read it at CNN
