Despite fierce efforts to duck a subpoena, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (SC) is getting grilled on Tuesday before a Georgia grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s interference in the 2020 election, according to court documents. According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Graham arrived at the courthouse around 8 a.m. Fulton County prosecutors want to interrogate Graham about his calls to Georgia election officials, like Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, after the presidential election. Raffensperger, who already testified before the special grand jury, has said he thought Graham asked him to throw out ballots as part of an effort to overturn the state’s election results. “It was just an implication of, ‘Look hard and see how many ballots you could throw out,’” Raffensperger said in an interview with CNN. Read it at CNN

GEORGIA STATE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO