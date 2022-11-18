Read full article on original website
Council Bluffs celebrates Winterfest at Bayliss Park
Winterfest kicked off the holiday season Friday evening in Council Bluffs. The annual holiday tradition includes a tree lighting in Bayliss Park, a sing-a-long, and even an ice sculpture carving.
WOWT
Metro businesses: customers increasingly want convenience around the holidays
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Holiday meals and traditions look different for everyone around the Omaha area. “We just like to give people in the community, the families around the community the opportunity to get together and celebrate with each other without having to put in the work,” says Amanda Mass, the manager at Caddy’s Kitchen & Cocktails in Council Bluffs.
WOWT
Omaha dog owner looking for stolen puppy
Chilly overnight but the mild and dry weather will stick with us for most of the week. Basketball tournament brings message of suicide prevention. A youth basketball tournament spreads a positive message. Inmate missing from Omaha facility. Updated: 5 hours ago. An Omaha inmate is missing from a correctional center.
WOWT
Bill Murray greets Omaha vets at movie screening
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you were at Aksarben Cinema on Wednesday night, maybe catching the new film “Wakanda Forever,” you may have noticed a familiar face hanging out: Bill Murray was in town. The actor was on hand to help support a fundraiser for the Nebraska Vietnam...
Former KMTV weatherman Tony Cervantes passes away
Former KMTV weatherman and Marine Corps veteran Tony Cervantes passed away Monday in Omaha. He served in Vietnam and worked at KMTV in the late 70s and 80s.
KETV.com
World-renowned fried chicken restaurant opens location in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Related video — Now Serving Omaha: The Omaha Bakery. A world-renowned fried chicken restaurant is now open in Omaha. Church's Texas Chicken has opened a location in northwest Omaha, near North 168th and Sprague streets. Opened in 1952, Church's serves fried chicken, chicken sandwiches and...
Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life threatening. An initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot by another member of his hunting party.
KETV.com
19-year-old shooting victim recognized at prayer walk
OMAHA, Neb. — Community members gathered Friday evening near the intersection of 49th and Miami to take part in a prayer vigil for 19-year-old Sincere Brooks. Brooks was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon. It was the eighth shooting in Omaha in November. "We have to fight through that because...
WOWT
Morning power outage affects thousands in Omaha-metro
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An issue with equipment at a specific OPPD substation left thousands without power Thursday morning. Omaha Public Power District was reporting at about 10:25 a.m. that 11,000 customers in Douglas and Sarpy counties were without power. An OPPD spokesperson said at the time that crews were still working to determine the cause of the outage, noting that several circuits had been impacted.
WOWT
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo announces new president & CEO
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has announced its new president and CEO Dr. Luis Padilla shortly after Dennis Pate announced plans to retire earlier this year. After a national search, Padilla was selected to take on the role upon Dennis Pate’s retirement early next...
KETV.com
Car slams into Omaha building, sends bricks flying
OMAHA, Neb. — A driver slammed into an Omaha building, sending bricks flying early Friday morning. Omaha police posted a picture of the crash near Saddle Creek and Poppleton Avenue around 7:15 a.m. They said all lanes on Saddle Creek were open. Officials said one person was transported to...
Dry conditions continue despite light snow accumulations this week
We did have a couple of days with light snow accumulations, but did not do anything to improve or worsen the drought deficit.
KETV.com
Power outage impacting nearly 20,000 people in Douglas, Sarpy counties Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Nearly 20,000 people in Douglas and Sarpy counties are without power on Thursday morning. Omaha Public Power District said the cause of the outage, which is currently impacting 18,658 people, is not known at this time. OPPD said an issue with a piece of equipment in...
Controversial Omaha shooting range plans expansion to the Twin Cities
An Omaha, Nebraska shooting range venue that bills itself as a “unique, family-friendly entertainment experience” has announced plans to open in the Twin Cities, prompting critics to rehash allegations that the company uses white supremacist and Nazi symbols and imagery. 88 Tactical, in partnership with investment and development...
doniphanherald.com
Drunken driver sentenced to prison for death of Lincoln man on I-80 in Omaha
OMAHA — Timothy Flaherty, 76, had taken a retirement job driving blood samples from hospitals and doctor’s offices to Physicians Laboratory Services in Omaha — all so he could continue to provide for his family. Retired after three decades of working at Smithfield Foods meatpacking plant in...
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha homeowner dies after being pinned against garage by vehicle
A 66-year-old Omaha man died Wednesday after being pinned between a vehicle and his home's garage door, Omaha police said. Harold Hannon was pronounced dead at the scene, a police spokesman said Thursday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed |...
kmaland.com
KMAland fire crews battle house fire in Silver City
(Silver City) -- Several KMAland fire departments battled a large house fire in Silver City early Thursday morning. That's according to Silver City Fire Chief Scott Eanes, who tells KMA News his volunteer fire department was paged shortly before 1:30 a.m. for a large structure fire at 402 Lynn Street in Silver City. Eanes says, per typical practice, they immediately requested mutual aid after the report of the structural fire. Among those responding in mutual aid was the Glenwood Fire Department. Glenwood Fire Chief Matt Gray tells KMA News the house was already fully engulfed in flames by the time they had arrived on the scene.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
KETV.com
Youth emergency shelter can move into 'eyesore' northwest Omaha duplex
OMAHA, Neb. — A youth emergency shelter for teens is finding a way forward in northwest Omaha. A local therapist received a special use permit from Omaha city council for a duplex near 97th and Maple streets. Justice Braimah says Omaha is experiencing a child welfare crisis. "Because of...
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s second hunting accident in two days sends Omaha man to hospital
Lincoln, NEB. (KLKN) – A hunting accident Saturday morning left a 22-year-old Omaha man with injuries that were not life-threatening. This is the second hunting accident reported in two days in Nebraska, and the third reported this year. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. southeast of Yutan, along the...
