ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DBLTAP

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

How to Get Apex Legends Catalyst Natural Essence Bundle

Amazon Gaming's exclusive Catalyst bundle for Apex Legends is now available and we have the access guide you need to rock its contents. Amazon Prime members have plenty of perks to enjoy with their membership, but one that seems to be overlooked is the Amazon Gaming service. This service grants members free games and unique in-game items for titles such as Destiny 2, Fall Guys, FIFA 23, and Apex Legends.
DBLTAP

Warzone 2 Vaznev-9K Build: Best Attachments to Use

Now that you've unlocked the Vaznev-9K in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, you must be wondering how you can make this weapon even better. Don't worry, we know the best attachments you can use for it. Featured in both our SMG and Top Weapons Tier Lists for Warzone 2, the...
DBLTAP

Warzone 2 Stronghold Locations: Where to Find

In Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, knowing where the Strongholds are scattered around the map can be key to winning battle royale matches as they are the most guaranteed way of securing a custom Loadout. As such, it is perhaps no surprise that many are wondering where they are and...
DBLTAP

How to Add an Enemy to Your Squad in Warzone 2

Fans who were patiently waiting for Warzone 2 to release were met with a plethora of new mechanics to use during their games. One of the most interesting new mechanics players have to work with is the assimilation mechanic, allowing players to switch sides in the middle of battle. Working...
DBLTAP

How Many Players Are There in Warzone 2?

It might still be early days for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 but the game has already broken through certain milestones. Here's how many players there are in Warzone 2. The highly anticipated Warzone 2 launched earlier this month on Nov. 16. With the hype having been built from the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Oct. 26, the community has been buzzing with excitement surrounding the newest battle royale.
DBLTAP

Warzone 2 Game Chat Not Working: What is it and How to Fix

Activision's heavily anticipated battle royale, Warzone 2.0 is finally here. The newest Call of Duty is not free of bugs though with a game chat issue bothering fans. Warzone 2.0 released on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, with a fun new proximity chat making the game that much more enjoyable. There have been some issues with the new game chat, and luckily there is a fix.
DBLTAP

Mei Re-Enabled in Overwatch 2 Season 1 Mid-Cycle Update

After a two-day delay, Blizzard Entertainment has released its mid-cycle update for Overwatch 2 in Season 1, nerfing a handful of heroes as promised, as well as adding Mei back to the lineup. This patch should be a welcome sight for fans of Mei, who has been unavailable in-game for...
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy