Baltimore, MD

IMG Academy wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. decommits from Texas AM

By Andy Villamarzo
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

BRADENTON, Fla. - Another high-profiled prep football player that plays within the Sunshine State has decommitted from a Power 5 school.

IMG Academy wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. announced via Twitter that he would be decommitting from Texas A&M and reopening his recruitment.

Watkins Jr., a sophomore, is one of the Ascenders’ top wide receivers behind Carnell Tate (Ohio State commit). Watkins Jr. has accumulated 22 catches for 378 yards and nine touchdowns through eight games this season.

He will be on the field tonight in Baltimore, Maryland as IMG Academy faces off against St. Frances Academy. The matchup pits a couple of the top high school football programs in the country and is the SBLive Sports Game of the Week.

When it comes to Watkins Jr. and his options for the next level, the sophomore has plenty. The Class of 2025 wideout currently holds offers from Power 5 programs like Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State and Tennessee.

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.

