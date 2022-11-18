Read full article on original website
'The Biggest Change To The Stock Market In Decades' Could Be Weeks Away: Would The SEC's New Plans Destroy Payment For Order Flow?
The Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year is slated for Dec. 14, and the stakes have been raised. What Happened: A new market structure plan from the SEC could be unveiled at the Fed's upcoming meeting, according to Fox Business' Charles Gasparino. "Commissioners have a draft that's described as...
Full Truck Alliance Co's Earnings: A Preview
Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Full Truck Alliance Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. Full Truck Alliance Co bulls will hope to...
Trading Strategies For HP Stock Heading Into Q4 Earnings
HP is trading in a strong uptrend, giving back about 50% of each bullish move north on retracements. Several analysts cut price targets on HP, citing macro concerns. HP, Inc HPQ is set to print its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, and the stock was popping slightly higher heading into the report.
HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Olaplex Holdings (OLPX) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys, IPO-Related Securities Class Action Filed
San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2022) - Hagens Berman urges Olaplex Holdings, Inc. OLPX investors who suffered significant losses to submit your losses now. Defined Class: Purchasers in Olaplex Holdings' Sept. 30, 2021 IPO. Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 17, 2023. Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/OLPX. Contact An Attorney Now: OLPX@hbsslaw.com. 844-916-0895.
Analyst Ratings for Boston Properties
Over the past 3 months, 16 analysts have published their opinion on Boston Properties BXP stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
SEC Charges Goldman Sachs Asset Management for Failing to Follow its Policies and Procedures Involving ESG Investments
Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2022) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. (GSAM) for policies and procedures failures involving two mutual funds and one separately managed account strategy marketed as Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investments. To settle the charges, GSAM agreed to pay a $4 million penalty.
Where Coupa Software Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 13 analysts have published their opinion on Coupa Software COUP stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Tesla, Amazon, AMD, JM Smucker, Paxmedica: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investor Attention Today
U.S. markets closed higher on Friday, although the momentum in the rally after soft consumer price inflation data seems to have paused. Investors and traders are now also considering the U.S. Federal Reserve officials’ harsh tone on inflation. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention today:
What Does Atento's Debt Look Like?
Over the past three months, shares of Atento Inc. ATTO rose by 3.40%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Atento has.
Expert Ratings for Zscaler
Over the past 3 months, 24 analysts have published their opinion on Zscaler ZS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Crypto Whale Just Moved $42M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Coinbase
What happened: An Ethereum ETH/USD whale sent $42,319,112 worth of Ethereum off Coinbase. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as:. Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
BTRS Holdings Inc. - Billtrust Shareholders May Have Legal Claims - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. - NASDAQ: BTRS
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of BTRS Holdings Inc. ("Billtrust") BTRS breached their fiduciary duties to Billtrust's shareholders in approving a merger with affiliate funds of EQT X and EQT AT ("EQT") EQBBF for inadequate consideration.
How Is The Market Feeling About Nine Energy Service?
Nine Energy Service's NINE short percent of float has fallen 4.3% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.07 million shares sold short, which is 11.57% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Qualcomm's Debt Overview
Over the past three months, shares of Qualcomm Inc. QCOM decreased by 12.05%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Qualcomm has.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN shares moved upwards by 10.3% to $2.24 during Tuesday's after-market session. Golden Sun Education Gr's trading volume hit 159.8K shares by close, accounting for 28.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.1 million. Muscle Maker GRIL...
Jack Ma's Ant Group Slapped With $1B Fine, Carl Icahn's Huge Short Position In GameStop, Novavax Culls COVID-19 Vaccine Alliance With GAVI: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 22
Ending Jack Ma's Ant Group's two-year-long regulatory feud, Chinese authorities will reportedly impose a fine of more than $1 billion on the billionaire's fintech company. China's central bank – which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Xi Jinping-led administration scuttled the company's $37 billion IPO at the last minute in 2020 – is the regulator readying the fine.
Indiva Announces Proposed Amendments To Certain Outstanding Unsecured Convertible Debentures
Indiva Limited NDVAF NDVA intends to seek approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and each of the outstanding holders of the aggregate amount of $2.99 million 10% interest bearing unsecured convertible debentures, convertible into common shares in the capital of the company, which were issued on December 23, 2019, January 20, 2020 and February 4, 2020 by way of private placements, to amend the terms of the debentures.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Willis Towers Watson
Within the last quarter, Willis Towers Watson WTW has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Willis Towers Watson has an average price target of $249.0 with a high of $288.00 and a low of $218.00.
FTX lawyer: 'Substantial amount' of assets has been stolen
The lawyers for FTX disclosed Tuesday that a "substantial amount" of assets has been stolen from the accounts of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, diminishing the odds that its millions of investors will get their money back.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Within the last quarter, Fennec Pharmaceuticals FENC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has an average price target of $15.0 with a high of $19.00 and a low of $11.00.
