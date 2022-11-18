Penguins Fourth Line Rejuvenated by Teddy Blueger's Return

In just his second game this season, the Pittsburgh Penguins are already seeing the benefits of Teddy Blueger in the lineup.

It looks like the Pittsburgh Penguins are beginning to build their way out of a lousy stretch of games and the production is starting to sprout in new places.

One of the biggest issues that plagued the Penguins through the early part of the season was the lack of production from the third and fourth forward lines.

To have a successful hockey team in the year 2022, it is mightily important to have a bottom six that can not only shut down opposing offenses, but create their own scoring chances.

The Penguins haven’t had that sort of help from their bottom six in recent matches and it was detrimental to the teams’ success.

It showed in the seven-game losing streak as the top six forwards accounted for a majority of the scoring.

The fourth line seemed to be taking steps in the right direction with the return of Teddy Blueger and were rewarded for their efforts in Minnesota.

In Blueger’s two games played this season, the analytics skyrocketed for the Penguins’ fourth line.

With an expected goals share of 94.7% in the first game and 92.3% in the second, there has been a clear improvement.

Blueger and his linemates Josh Archibald and Ryan Poehling were rewarded with an early connection for a goal against the Wild.

Minnesota native Poehling scored with a feed from Blueger and Archibald with the entire play starting at the opposite end of the ice.

The Penguins fourth line were able to quickly get a loose puck out of their zone and turned it into a scoring chance with a couple of perfect passes on the rush.

Head coach Mike Sullivan said after the game that he was impressed with the fourth line as a whole.

“I thought they were really good,” Sullivan said. “They did everything, and then some, as far as helping us win.”

Sullivan noted that the return of Blueger has been a huge help for the Penguins as a whole.

“You take guys like that for granted,” Sullivan said. “You realize how good they are when you don’t have them in the lineup. He’s hard to play against. He’s a real important player for us.”

Sullivan showed his confidence in that line as well; with the clock dying down in the game and the Wild still within a goal, it was the fourth line on the ice sucking up time.

The fourth line has been solid and can lead a charge of rebounding the entire bottom six.

Brock McGinn has been good as of late on the third line, but the others need to wake up.

