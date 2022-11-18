Report: Inter Milan Want To Sign N'Golo Kante In January

Inter Milan are said to be making N'Golo Kante a priority in the January transfer window.

N'Golo Kante could leave Chelsea in January with the club ready to listen to offers for the French midfielder, and Inter Milan are reportedly set to make him their priority signing ahead of anyone else.

Due to his contract running out next June, Kante will be available for a very low price in January, and to sign a midfielder of his choice is definitely something a lot of clubs are interested in.

Inter Milan are expected to target the Chelsea man in January.

Inter Milan are interested in siging N'Golo Kante. IMAGO / PA Images

According to TodoFichajes , Inter Milan are expected to target French midfielder N'Golo Kante in January, as he expected to leave Chelsea. A new contract is an option, but as of right now it is considered unlikely.

Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for Kante and there is no shortage of interested clubs at the moment, with PSG, Tottenham and Juventus all interested in his signature.

Kante is not expected to sign a new contract, although Chelsea would ideally prefer if he did stay at the club.

Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for N'Golo Kante. IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

The midfielder himself would prefer to stay in London, but Chelsea are unlikely to sanction a move to Tottenham.

Inter Milan are set to purse Kante in January, and have the player marked down as a priority in the market, Even with his age and injury record, Kante is still a player that can greatly improve any team.

