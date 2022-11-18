ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Transfer Room

Report: Inter Milan Want To Sign N'Golo Kante In January

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38xqGC_0jFueNlQ00

Inter Milan are said to be making N'Golo Kante a priority in the January transfer window.

View the original article to see embedded media.

N'Golo Kante could leave Chelsea in January with the club ready to listen to offers for the French midfielder, and Inter Milan are reportedly set to make him their priority signing ahead of anyone else.

Due to his contract running out next June, Kante will be available for a very low price in January, and to sign a midfielder of his choice is definitely something a lot of clubs are interested in.

Inter Milan are expected to target the Chelsea man in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eXET2_0jFueNlQ00
Inter Milan are interested in siging N'Golo Kante.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to TodoFichajes , Inter Milan are expected to target French midfielder N'Golo Kante in January, as he expected to leave Chelsea. A new contract is an option, but as of right now it is considered unlikely.

Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for Kante and there is no shortage of interested clubs at the moment, with PSG, Tottenham and Juventus all interested in his signature.

Kante is not expected to sign a new contract, although Chelsea would ideally prefer if he did stay at the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=274XFe_0jFueNlQ00
Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for N'Golo Kante.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

The midfielder himself would prefer to stay in London, but Chelsea are unlikely to sanction a move to Tottenham.

Inter Milan are set to purse Kante in January, and have the player marked down as a priority in the market, Even with his age and injury record, Kante is still a player that can greatly improve any team.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Kellyn Acosta’s clutch foul on Gareth Bale saved USMNT in World Cup

The US Men’s national soccer team played their first World Cup game since 2014, a 1-1 draw with Wales. After going up 1-0 in the first half on the foot of Tim Weah, the US was back on their heels following a late Gareth Bale goal on a penalty.
NBC Sports

England hammers Iran thanks to scintillating attacking display

England got off to an incredible start at the World Cup as they hammered Iran 6-2 in their Group B opener and sent out a message to the rest of the tournament. Gareth Southgate’s new-look side aren’t messing around. Bukayo Saka scored twice, while teenager Jude Bellingham scored...
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Dortmund Don’t Want to Sell Bellingham to Man City

For a while now, there’s been nothing really new in the Jude Bellingham transfer saga. We know Liverpool want him, but that other clubs may be interested as well—including clubs like Manchester City. And we know Borussia Dortmund don’t want to sell but are likely to do so for the right price in 2023.
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Man Utd line up bumper contract for Garnacho

Manchester United are close to handing Alejandro Garnacho, 18, a new £50,00-a-week contract. (Daily Star, external) Meanwhile, Austria forward Marko Arnautovic is content to have rejected repeated approaches from the Red Devils in the summer - although his family wanted him to move from Bologna. (Laola1 - in Austrian, external)
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy