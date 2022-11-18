ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1450wlaf.com

Michael Wayne Lewis, age 67 of Sevierville

Michael Wayne Lewis, age 67 of Sevierville, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Tennova North Medical Center. He was born on October 19, 1955 to the late Howard Lewis Sr. and Betty (Phillips) Kash. He enjoyed deep sea fishing, fishing, football, his dogs, and was a very good billiards player.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Norma Jean Webb, age 87, of Lake City

Norma Jean Webb, age 87, of Lake City passed away on November 19, 2022 at her residence. She was born on September 24, 1935 to the late George Washington Disney and Alice Richardson Disney. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of LongField Baptist Church. Jean loved gardening, cross word puzzles, hidden object books, spending time with grandkids and great grandkids, and she LOVED read her Bible. Jean is preceded in death by her Parents, Husband James A. Webb, brothers Clyde W Disney, James E. Disney, Arnold R. Disney, sisters Edna Mae Hatmaker and Vanda Lee Disney. She is survived by:
ROCKY TOP, TN
1450wlaf.com

Matthew has Moore about what’s happening around town

CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN (WLAF) – There are several events that happen around town each week, and I’m keeping you in the loop about what’s going on in our neck of the woods. Each week, I will share local happenings, and you’ll be up-to-speed. If you have an event that you’d like to share with the rest of Campbell County, give us a call at 423.562.1450 or send us an email to wlaf@1450wlaf.com.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Alan Eddie Nash, age 74 of Harrogate

Alan Eddie Nash, age 74 of Harrogate, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Tennova Medical Center. He was born on April 11, 1948 to the late Charles Esco Nash and Marion (Pearman) Rzyski. He is survived by his son Marcus Alan Nash of LaFollette; daughters Tammy Lynn Nash...
HARROGATE, TN
1450wlaf.com

CCHS teaching assistants recognized

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – It takes a village as the saying goes, to keep Campbell County’s more than 5,000 students on the right education track. Teaching assistants play a vital role in the education of students and for that reason, WLAF is continuing its salute to educators by recognizing teaching assistants throughout the county school district. This week kicks off with a shout out to the teaching assistants at Campbell County High School.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

The Town of Caryville to host Christmas light contest

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Every year the town of Caryville hosts the annual Caryville Christmas Light Contest. The winner with the yard full of the most Christmas spirit can enjoy a first-place prize consisting of $300. There is also a $200 prize for second place and $100 for third place. To participate, call the Town of Caryville at 423.562.9478. The deadline to enter is Dec. 19 by noon.
CARYVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Commission demotes director as part of sanitation overhaul

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell County Commission, after months of trying to solve continuing problems with the Environmental Services Department, moved Monday night to take offer solutions, including the demotion of Sanitation Director Bill Rutherford and nomination of Commissioner David Adkins as interim director. Watch the meeting HERE on demand from WLAF.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

November 22, 2022

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Every year the town of Caryville hosts the annual Caryville Christmas Light Contest. The winner with the yard full of the most Christmas spirit can enjoy…
CARYVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

WLAF recognizes CCHS Cafeteria staff

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Keepingthe 5,165 students in the county fed is no easy task. Just ask any of the cafeteria staff at Campbell County Schools. That’s why WLAF is recognizing cafeteria staff throughout the county’s school district. There are about 75 cafeteria staff members for the 12 schools in the district.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Camelot offering free foster parenting classes

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The need for foster parents is at an all-time high. People who want to become Camelot foster parents can now take the required classes soon. New sessions are beginning and registration is easy. Anyone who wants information on these classes will be sent an invitation...
JACKSBORO, TN
1450wlaf.com

Watch the Cougars-n-Lady Cougars live telecast tonight on WLAF

SUNBRIGHT, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell Cougars and Lady Cougars play the Sunbright Tigers and Lady Tigers tonight on the Tigers newly refurbished hardwood. There’s not JV game, and the girls varsity game tips off at 6:30pm. Watch the telecast live over the WLAF – Lindsay’s Carpet & Paint Center video player.
SUNBRIGHT, TN
1450wlaf.com

Grand jury indicts several for DUI

JACKSBORO, TN. (WLAF)- Last week, the Campbell County Grand Jury handed down the following indictments:. Gregory Phillips (1/29/82)- felony evading arrest, evading arrest, false imprisonment, reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia. Gladys Brock (3/17/40)- DUI. Jackie Douglas (12/21/82)- simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance (Methamphetamine), possession of drug...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy