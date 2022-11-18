Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
Related
1450wlaf.com
Michael Wayne Lewis, age 67 of Sevierville
Michael Wayne Lewis, age 67 of Sevierville, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Tennova North Medical Center. He was born on October 19, 1955 to the late Howard Lewis Sr. and Betty (Phillips) Kash. He enjoyed deep sea fishing, fishing, football, his dogs, and was a very good billiards player.
1450wlaf.com
CCHS hosts community Friendsgiving meal Wednesday, 11-1
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell County High School Student Council welcomes you to its annual Friendsgiving event tomorrow. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 11/22/2022-6AM)
1450wlaf.com
Norma Jean Webb, age 87, of Lake City
Norma Jean Webb, age 87, of Lake City passed away on November 19, 2022 at her residence. She was born on September 24, 1935 to the late George Washington Disney and Alice Richardson Disney. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of LongField Baptist Church. Jean loved gardening, cross word puzzles, hidden object books, spending time with grandkids and great grandkids, and she LOVED read her Bible. Jean is preceded in death by her Parents, Husband James A. Webb, brothers Clyde W Disney, James E. Disney, Arnold R. Disney, sisters Edna Mae Hatmaker and Vanda Lee Disney. She is survived by:
1450wlaf.com
Sexton Brothers, Jack and Sam, claim TBF fishing tourney on Norris Lake
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – It was a cold weekend but very big weekend for the Campbell County Middle School Fishing Team. Team Jack and Sam Sexton (brothers) won the The Bass Federation (TBF) Juniors Fishing Tournament on Norris Lake over the weekend. “It was a great day for these...
1450wlaf.com
Matthew has Moore about what’s happening around town
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN (WLAF) – There are several events that happen around town each week, and I’m keeping you in the loop about what’s going on in our neck of the woods. Each week, I will share local happenings, and you’ll be up-to-speed. If you have an event that you’d like to share with the rest of Campbell County, give us a call at 423.562.1450 or send us an email to wlaf@1450wlaf.com.
1450wlaf.com
Alan Eddie Nash, age 74 of Harrogate
Alan Eddie Nash, age 74 of Harrogate, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Tennova Medical Center. He was born on April 11, 1948 to the late Charles Esco Nash and Marion (Pearman) Rzyski. He is survived by his son Marcus Alan Nash of LaFollette; daughters Tammy Lynn Nash...
1450wlaf.com
CCHS teaching assistants recognized
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – It takes a village as the saying goes, to keep Campbell County’s more than 5,000 students on the right education track. Teaching assistants play a vital role in the education of students and for that reason, WLAF is continuing its salute to educators by recognizing teaching assistants throughout the county school district. This week kicks off with a shout out to the teaching assistants at Campbell County High School.
1450wlaf.com
The Town of Caryville to host Christmas light contest
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Every year the town of Caryville hosts the annual Caryville Christmas Light Contest. The winner with the yard full of the most Christmas spirit can enjoy a first-place prize consisting of $300. There is also a $200 prize for second place and $100 for third place. To participate, call the Town of Caryville at 423.562.9478. The deadline to enter is Dec. 19 by noon.
1450wlaf.com
Commission demotes director as part of sanitation overhaul
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell County Commission, after months of trying to solve continuing problems with the Environmental Services Department, moved Monday night to take offer solutions, including the demotion of Sanitation Director Bill Rutherford and nomination of Commissioner David Adkins as interim director. Watch the meeting HERE on demand from WLAF.
1450wlaf.com
November 22, 2022
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Every year the town of Caryville hosts the annual Caryville Christmas Light Contest. The winner with the yard full of the most Christmas spirit can enjoy…
1450wlaf.com
Cougar Football’s 2023 and 2024 region schedules released
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The TSSAA released Campbell County’s regional portion of its football schedule for the 2023 and 2024 seasons today. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 11/21/2022-2PM)
1450wlaf.com
WLAF recognizes CCHS Cafeteria staff
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Keepingthe 5,165 students in the county fed is no easy task. Just ask any of the cafeteria staff at Campbell County Schools. That’s why WLAF is recognizing cafeteria staff throughout the county’s school district. There are about 75 cafeteria staff members for the 12 schools in the district.
1450wlaf.com
Camelot offering free foster parenting classes
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The need for foster parents is at an all-time high. People who want to become Camelot foster parents can now take the required classes soon. New sessions are beginning and registration is easy. Anyone who wants information on these classes will be sent an invitation...
1450wlaf.com
Watch the Cougars-n-Lady Cougars live telecast tonight on WLAF
SUNBRIGHT, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell Cougars and Lady Cougars play the Sunbright Tigers and Lady Tigers tonight on the Tigers newly refurbished hardwood. There’s not JV game, and the girls varsity game tips off at 6:30pm. Watch the telecast live over the WLAF – Lindsay’s Carpet & Paint Center video player.
1450wlaf.com
Grand jury indicts several for DUI
JACKSBORO, TN. (WLAF)- Last week, the Campbell County Grand Jury handed down the following indictments:. Gregory Phillips (1/29/82)- felony evading arrest, evading arrest, false imprisonment, reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia. Gladys Brock (3/17/40)- DUI. Jackie Douglas (12/21/82)- simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance (Methamphetamine), possession of drug...
Comments / 0