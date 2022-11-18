(The Center Square) – Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson fired back at plaintiffs’ motion objecting to his office’s request to allow collection of a new capital gains income tax that has been ruled unconstitutional. The question of the tax’s constitutionality is likely to be decided by the state Supreme Court next year. Ferguson’s response to the Nov. 16 brief against his office’s stay motion is the latest filing in a back-and-forth between the two sides in the case. The attorney general filed a motion...

