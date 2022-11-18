Read full article on original website
Year-End DWI Crackdown on Minnesota Roads Starts Wednesday
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Minnesota’s annual year-end DWI crackdown starts Wednesday. A news release from the state Office of Traffic Safety says state troopers, sheriff’s deputies and police officers are partaking in a statewide DWI enforcement campaign that runs from November 23 through December 31. Law enforcement agencies across the state will be looking for drivers impaired by alcohol and other substances throughout the holiday season.
Twin Cities realtor dies week after being hit by driver
A Twin Cities realtor struck by a driver while crossing an Apple Valley intersection last month has died. The crash happened Oct. 30 at Galaxy Avenue and County Road 42. Derek K. Ronning died of his injures nine days later, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. Ronning, 43,...
‘Best Places to Live in Minnesota’ Includes a SE MN City
As Minnesotans, we all love our state so much! We take so much pride and love in where we live, but have you ever wondered what the best cities to live in, are in Minnesota are?. I was wondering that this afternoon, and in Googling this article came up and...
Wild Chase and Shooting Lead to Federal Charge Against MN Man
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man is facing a federal charge connected to a wild chase in a stolen car back in August. The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Carson McCoy of Blaine is facing a charge of possession of a firearm as a felon. He is currently being held without bail.
redlakenationnews.com
Legally bought guns turning up at crime scenes faster than ever in Minnesota, nationally
A South St. Paul teen shot dead outside his home in a botched drug deal. Bullets peppered throughout a crowded St. Paul bar. A gun stolen from a Ham Lake home fired at motorcyclists less than a half hour later. Legally bought firearms are showing up at crime scenes in...
Tiny Kitten Makes Harrowing Ride Under City Bus In Minnesota
A kitten riding ON a bus in Minnesota would be an interesting story, but this kitten recently took a harrowing ride UNDER a bus!. If you're looking for a feel-good story, here's one that might be the best you'll read today, and maybe this week. A tiny kitten took a harrowing ride in the undercarriage of a municipal bus, lived to tell about it-- or have US tell the story about it-- and is now settling into his new home.
Minnesota Man Sentenced For Fatal Hit & Run in Stolen Car
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A prolific car thief has been ordered to serve consecutive prison sentences totaling just over 11 years for causing a fatal crash while fleeing from police in a stolen car last year. 33-year-old Xia Her-Xiong earlier entered a guilty plea to criminal vehicular homicide...
‘This problem is real’: Youth opioid addiction puts Minnesota’s Karen community on high alert
This story is Part 1 of a two-part series on opioid addiction in Minnesota’s Karen community. Part 2, about Karen-developed programs working to address addiction from a culturally aware perspective, will be published on Monday, Dec. 5. Pie Pie was worried. She hadn’t seen her 15-year-old daughter for more...
True or False, In MN It’s Illegal to Flash Your Lights at Another Car
In Minnesota, we know there are all kinds of things we're not supposed to do when we're driving -- but do anyway (sometimes). From driving with snow on our car to checking our phones when we're stopped at a light -- to speeding and not turning on our lights when it's raining.
School resource officers: How George Floyd's murder led to drastic changes in Minnesota
COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Safety and security of our children at school: It's part of a broader CBS News investigation on police officers in our schools.WCCO's Jonah Kaplan digs into the data for Minnesota, and how our own recent history has led to some drastic changes.The bowtie is a nice touch, even if it doesn't totally distract from his badge and gun. Detective Geoff Neumann is the student resource officer at Coon Rapids High School. "I don't try to take attention away from the badge. The badge is who we are at school," he said.Neumann is one of 12 SROs working...
boreal.org
Minnesota has avoided a fall COVID surge, but the flu and RSV remain
People wear masks as they walk through the Mall of America on June 10 in Bloomington, Minn. With COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths largely flat again in this week’s data — and with the weather clearly telling us that we have now entered winter — we can safely say that Minnesota has avoided the fall surge that the state experienced in the two previous years.
Check Out The Most Googled Thanksgiving Recipes in Minnesota
Check Out The Most Googled Thanksgiving Recipes in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. The Thanksgiving countdown is on and right now, a lot of us are realizing we have no idea how to cook the favorite family dishes that everyone expects to enjoy on the big turkey day. My mom is coming up from Iowa to join us this year in Minnesota and I actually just texted her this message:
Watch Out: Busiest Travel Days Of Holiday Season Are Here In Minnesota
The 2022 holiday season is shaping up to be much more active than last year, and the busiest travel days of the entire season are already bearing down on us here in Minnesota. After two pandemic years where we likely either hunkered down at home or had much smaller holiday celebrations, it appears that many Minnesotans are going to get back to heading out to be with friends and relatives this holiday season.
See Inside a Cave in Illinois that Was Closed Because of Bats
It's the only cave in Illinois that's open to the public, but it wasn't open for a long time. That's because of a danger that involved bats. Now, it's available to explore again, but there's a catch. Kudos to Only In Your State for bringing Illinois Caverns up in a...
redlakenationnews.com
Clogged hospitals prompt warnings from Minnesota doctors
Leading Minnesota pediatricians on Monday urged parents to consider alternatives to emergency room visits for mildly ill children during an early and busy flu season that is clogging hospital beds. While severely ill children need immediate care - particularly those who are dehydrated or struggling to breathe - doctors said...
kelo.com
Minnesota’s bragging rights
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is celebrating Minnesota’s new numbers. The October job report marks 13 straight months of job growth for the state. Minnesota was also recognized as the top state to raise a family, in August. WalletHub ranked Minnesota 4th best to have a baby and for health care. Additionally, Minnesota received AAA bond ratings from Fitch and Moody’s, reflecting the state’s strong economy, record-low unemployment, and highly educated workforce.
fox9.com
Man wounded in apparent 'road rage' shooting on Hwy. 61 in St. Paul Saturday night
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are investigating an apparent road rage shooting on Highway 61 in St. Paul that left a man wounded Saturday night. St. Paul Police say that their preliminary investigation indicates a 23-year-old man was driving south on Highway 61 just after 9 p.m. when he got in a road rage-type altercation with the driver of a silver SUV.
MnDOT Marks End of 2022 Construction Season
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- MnDOT is marking the end of the 2022 construction season just in time for what’s expected to be a busy Thanksgiving weekend for travelers. A MnDOT news release says crews either completed or made progress on 258 road and bridge projects across the state this year. Some of projects that either wrapped up or took steps forward in southeast Minnesota include:
Iowa Man Awarded Millions for Debilitating Medical Misdiagnosis
He was initially diagnosed with the common flu. Now an Iowa man is being paid $27 million after a misdiagnosis led to permanently brain-damaging meningitis. According to the Des Moines Register, 53-year-old Joseph Dudley's saga began in 2017. He went to his local Urgent Care facility in February of that year with symptoms quickly diagnosed as the flu. He was fatigued and feeling dizzy, developing a fever that continued to worsen. His temperature was 103 degrees when he and his wife arrived that evening after 7 p.m.
Man shot twice in suspected road-rage incident on Highway 61
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say a suspected road-rage incident resulted in a man getting shot Saturday night on Highway 61 in St. Paul.The St. Paul Police Department says a 23-year-old man was driving south on Highway 61 just after 9 p.m. when shots were fired into his vehicle, striking him twice.The victim abandoned his vehicle and was picked up by a relative and brought to Regions Hospital and is expected to be okay.No arrests have been made.SPPD asks anyone with information regarding the incident to call 651-291-1111.
