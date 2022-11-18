ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 5

Related
1520 The Ticket

Year-End DWI Crackdown on Minnesota Roads Starts Wednesday

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Minnesota’s annual year-end DWI crackdown starts Wednesday. A news release from the state Office of Traffic Safety says state troopers, sheriff’s deputies and police officers are partaking in a statewide DWI enforcement campaign that runs from November 23 through December 31. Law enforcement agencies across the state will be looking for drivers impaired by alcohol and other substances throughout the holiday season.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Tiny Kitten Makes Harrowing Ride Under City Bus In Minnesota

A kitten riding ON a bus in Minnesota would be an interesting story, but this kitten recently took a harrowing ride UNDER a bus!. If you're looking for a feel-good story, here's one that might be the best you'll read today, and maybe this week. A tiny kitten took a harrowing ride in the undercarriage of a municipal bus, lived to tell about it-- or have US tell the story about it-- and is now settling into his new home.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

School resource officers: How George Floyd's murder led to drastic changes in Minnesota

COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Safety and security of our children at school: It's part of a broader CBS News investigation on police officers in our schools.WCCO's Jonah Kaplan digs into the data for Minnesota, and how our own recent history has led to some drastic changes.The bowtie is a nice touch, even if it doesn't totally distract from his badge and gun. Detective Geoff Neumann is the student resource officer at Coon Rapids High School. "I don't try to take attention away from the badge. The badge is who we are at school," he said.Neumann is one of 12 SROs working...
COON RAPIDS, MN
boreal.org

Minnesota has avoided a fall COVID surge, but the flu and RSV remain

People wear masks as they walk through the Mall of America on June 10 in Bloomington, Minn. With COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths largely flat again in this week’s data — and with the weather clearly telling us that we have now entered winter — we can safely say that Minnesota has avoided the fall surge that the state experienced in the two previous years.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Check Out The Most Googled Thanksgiving Recipes in Minnesota

Check Out The Most Googled Thanksgiving Recipes in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. The Thanksgiving countdown is on and right now, a lot of us are realizing we have no idea how to cook the favorite family dishes that everyone expects to enjoy on the big turkey day. My mom is coming up from Iowa to join us this year in Minnesota and I actually just texted her this message:
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Watch Out: Busiest Travel Days Of Holiday Season Are Here In Minnesota

The 2022 holiday season is shaping up to be much more active than last year, and the busiest travel days of the entire season are already bearing down on us here in Minnesota. After two pandemic years where we likely either hunkered down at home or had much smaller holiday celebrations, it appears that many Minnesotans are going to get back to heading out to be with friends and relatives this holiday season.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Clogged hospitals prompt warnings from Minnesota doctors

Leading Minnesota pediatricians on Monday urged parents to consider alternatives to emergency room visits for mildly ill children during an early and busy flu season that is clogging hospital beds. While severely ill children need immediate care - particularly those who are dehydrated or struggling to breathe - doctors said...
MINNESOTA STATE
kelo.com

Minnesota’s bragging rights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is celebrating Minnesota’s new numbers. The October job report marks 13 straight months of job growth for the state. Minnesota was also recognized as the top state to raise a family, in August. WalletHub ranked Minnesota 4th best to have a baby and for health care. Additionally, Minnesota received AAA bond ratings from Fitch and Moody’s, reflecting the state’s strong economy, record-low unemployment, and highly educated workforce.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Man wounded in apparent 'road rage' shooting on Hwy. 61 in St. Paul Saturday night

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are investigating an apparent road rage shooting on Highway 61 in St. Paul that left a man wounded Saturday night. St. Paul Police say that their preliminary investigation indicates a 23-year-old man was driving south on Highway 61 just after 9 p.m. when he got in a road rage-type altercation with the driver of a silver SUV.
SAINT PAUL, MN
1520 The Ticket

MnDOT Marks End of 2022 Construction Season

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- MnDOT is marking the end of the 2022 construction season just in time for what’s expected to be a busy Thanksgiving weekend for travelers. A MnDOT news release says crews either completed or made progress on 258 road and bridge projects across the state this year. Some of projects that either wrapped up or took steps forward in southeast Minnesota include:
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Iowa Man Awarded Millions for Debilitating Medical Misdiagnosis

He was initially diagnosed with the common flu. Now an Iowa man is being paid $27 million after a misdiagnosis led to permanently brain-damaging meningitis. According to the Des Moines Register, 53-year-old Joseph Dudley's saga began in 2017. He went to his local Urgent Care facility in February of that year with symptoms quickly diagnosed as the flu. He was fatigued and feeling dizzy, developing a fever that continued to worsen. His temperature was 103 degrees when he and his wife arrived that evening after 7 p.m.
IOWA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Man shot twice in suspected road-rage incident on Highway 61

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say a suspected road-rage incident resulted in a man getting shot Saturday night on Highway 61 in St. Paul.The St. Paul Police Department says a 23-year-old man was driving south on Highway 61 just after 9 p.m. when shots were fired into his vehicle, striking him twice.The victim abandoned his vehicle and was picked up by a relative and brought to Regions Hospital and is expected to be okay.No arrests have been made.SPPD asks anyone with information regarding the incident to call 651-291-1111.
SAINT PAUL, MN
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy