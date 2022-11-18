Read full article on original website
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
100fmrockford.com
Lino’s expands into Loves Park with unique curbside restaurant
LOVES PARK — The look of Lino’s second location is a departure from the grand decor of its original Rockford restaurant, which famously features a replica of the Leaning Tower of Pisa inside. But inside the 53-foot-long red shipping container on Riverside Boulevard is the same “secret sauce”—...
LOVE PARK, ILLINOIS - It was an eventful tree lighting for the Cities of Loves Park and Machesney Park, Illinois who were hosting their 25th annual Christmas Tree Lighting, Fireworks, and Light Up the Parks Holiday Parade on Sunday, November 20th.
MyStateline.com
Winnebago County Courthouse still closed after fire
The Winnebago County Courthouse remains closed more than two weeks after a fire at the building. Winnebago County Courthouse still closed after fire. The Winnebago County Courthouse remains closed more than two weeks after a fire at the building. Car crashes, rolls over into into parking lot of …. Rockford...
Rockford’s ‘Festival of Lights’ returns for 33rd year
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The “Forest City” will light up for the holidays after everyone’s Thanksgiving leftovers are put away Friday. “Festival of Lights” in Sinnissippi Park is back for its 33rd year. The festival had only 11 light displays in its first year, but it is boasting over 100 this year, including 15 brand […]
Retired Rockford men hold annual Christmas tree sale
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents looking for a Christmas tree can pick one up while giving back. The YMCA Retired Men’s Club is holding their annual Christmas tree sale. The tree lot in the Highcrest Shopping Centre, 1672 N Alpine Rd., opened on Saturday and will be open seven days a week. It is their […]
Rockford store doings its part to eliminate waste
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline store is doing its part to reduce and eliminate single use plastic. “Earth,” a zero-waste store located of Rockford’s Jefferson Street, had its grand opening on Saturday. Everything they sell is natural, eco-friendly, compostable or biodegradable. The owner said that it is part of a movement. “The more I […]
Rockford’s Candy Cloud launches franchise program
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local business that started as a cotton candy stand just three years ago is now looking for franchisees. Alex Edwards, co-owner of Candy Cloud, which opened its first brick-and-mortar location on Rockford’s east side in March, said his goal is to have 10 franchises up and running in 2023. “When we […]
Rockford’s Nicholas Conservatory is set to glow
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Nicholas Conservatory will be glowing before residents know it. “All Aglow” was named by an online blog as one of the 16 best places to view Christmas lights around Chicago. It includes 300,000 lights and 50 handmade candy canes throughout the gardens. The event, which starts Saturday, is free to […]
MyStateline.com
23 Winnebago County children get their adoptions finalized
November is "Adoption Awareness Month," and Saturday marked the 18th Annual "National Adoption Day Celebration." 23 Winnebago County children get their adoptions …. November is "Adoption Awareness Month," and Saturday marked the 18th Annual "National Adoption Day Celebration." Illinois lawmakers working on gun control. A mass shooting in Colorado Springs...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Couple Of Power Outages in Winnebago County
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Sources are reporting a couple of. Lines down/power outages in Winnebago County.
Mrs. Fisher’s Potato Chips’ Hot Bag Sale Is This Week In Illinois
"Shopping local" is a frequent phrase you'll hear throughout your city but there may be occasions when you're not sure what your looking for is considered "local." When it comes to food there are usually plenty of options, but what if you're looking for chips? This is a no-brainer if you're in or near northern Illinois. Mrs. Fisher's should be top of mind.
Car crashes, rolls over into into parking lot of First Free Church
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police are on scene at a car crash near the intersection of N. Mulford Road and Churchview Drive. Traffic was closed on Spring Creek and Mulford, but has since been re-opened in all directions. One car rolled, overturning and eventually landing in the First Free Rockford Church’s parking lot. The […]
nbc15.com
City of Beloit to host Grand Lighted Holiday Parade
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit will bring in the holiday cheer with their 30th annual Grand Lighted Holiday Parade in downtown Beloit!. On Friday, Nov. 25, the event will start with Santa arriving at 6 p.m. for the tree lighting. The parade will follow the tree lighting around 6:15 p.m.
100fmrockford.com
Schnucks recalls ground beef at Loves Park store
LOVES PARK — Schnucks has recalled ground beef sold Sunday at its store on Harlem Road. The affected product was sold between 1:47 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. Sunday at the store at 1810 Harlem Road. The store said it may contain plastic. The company said there have not been...
No new property taxes as Rockford passes $193.1M budget
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford homeowners will not see a rate increase on their property taxes in the new year. Rockford City Council passed a flat tax levy and balanced a $193.1 million budget for 2023, which also includes $1.5 million for Rockford Promise. That money is coming from the Hard Rock Casino revenue. There […]
Machesney Park school board member recognized by the state
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A local woman has been recognized for her work in education. The Illinois State Board of Education presented Evelyn Meeks with the “Thomas Lay Burroughs Award” for her work as an outstanding school board member. She has been on the Harlem District 122 School Board for more than a decade. […]
MyStateline.com
Cold case: Who killed Rockford resident Lauretta Lyons in 1966?
When a 43-year-old man was arrested for kidnapping a woman from Colonial Village Mall in 1966, police believed they had the man who also killed a downtown business owner a few weeks earlier. Cold case: Who killed Rockford resident Lauretta …. When a 43-year-old man was arrested for kidnapping a...
Rockford’s 2023 budget to add $150K to fight blighted properties
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — City of Rockford leaders will be voting to approve the city’s 2023 budget on Monday. Mayor Tom McNamara said Friday the proposed budget includes more than $3 million for the City’s pension fund, bringing the total to just shy of $30 million. The City’s legal department would also benefit from additional […]
WIFR
Harlem-Roscoe firefighters urge safety this Thanksgiving with William Shatner PSA
(WIFR) - It’s a fire-safety tale as old as time, with a new twist―William Shatner. Harlem-Roscoe first responders share a unique take with its Facebook followers on how to safely fry a turkey titled “Eat, Fry, Love.”. “Let’s not meet by accident this holiday!” the caption in...
WIFR
Tax debt scam circulating in Winnebago Co.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A non-payment of taxes scam is circulating in Winnebago County, officials warn. The fraudulent “Distraint Warrant” letter is an attempt to scare residents into paying a tax debt—along with a “toll-free number” listed to solicit the funds. Winnebago County tax...
