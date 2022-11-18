ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

100fmrockford.com

Lino’s expands into Loves Park with unique curbside restaurant

LOVES PARK — The look of Lino’s second location is a departure from the grand decor of its original Rockford restaurant, which famously features a replica of the Leaning Tower of Pisa inside. But inside the 53-foot-long red shipping container on Riverside Boulevard is the same “secret sauce”—...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Winnebago County Courthouse still closed after fire

The Winnebago County Courthouse remains closed more than two weeks after a fire at the building. Winnebago County Courthouse still closed after fire. The Winnebago County Courthouse remains closed more than two weeks after a fire at the building. Car crashes, rolls over into into parking lot of …. Rockford...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford store doings its part to eliminate waste

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline store is doing its part to reduce and eliminate single use plastic. “Earth,” a zero-waste store located of Rockford’s Jefferson Street, had its grand opening on Saturday. Everything they sell is natural, eco-friendly, compostable or biodegradable. The owner said that it is part of a movement. “The more I […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Candy Cloud launches franchise program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local business that started as a cotton candy stand just three years ago is now looking for franchisees.  Alex Edwards, co-owner of Candy Cloud, which opened its first brick-and-mortar location on Rockford’s east side in March, said his goal is to have 10 franchises up and running in 2023.  “When we […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Nicholas Conservatory is set to glow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Nicholas Conservatory will be glowing before residents know it. “All Aglow” was named by an online blog as one of the 16 best places to view Christmas lights around Chicago. It includes 300,000 lights and 50 handmade candy canes throughout the gardens. The event, which starts Saturday, is free to […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

23 Winnebago County children get their adoptions finalized

November is "Adoption Awareness Month," and Saturday marked the 18th Annual "National Adoption Day Celebration." 23 Winnebago County children get their adoptions …. November is "Adoption Awareness Month," and Saturday marked the 18th Annual "National Adoption Day Celebration." Illinois lawmakers working on gun control. A mass shooting in Colorado Springs...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Couple Of Power Outages in Winnebago County

Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Sources are reporting a couple of. Lines down/power outages in Winnebago County.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Q985

Mrs. Fisher’s Potato Chips’ Hot Bag Sale Is This Week In Illinois

"Shopping local" is a frequent phrase you'll hear throughout your city but there may be occasions when you're not sure what your looking for is considered "local." When it comes to food there are usually plenty of options, but what if you're looking for chips? This is a no-brainer if you're in or near northern Illinois. Mrs. Fisher's should be top of mind.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

City of Beloit to host Grand Lighted Holiday Parade

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit will bring in the holiday cheer with their 30th annual Grand Lighted Holiday Parade in downtown Beloit!. On Friday, Nov. 25, the event will start with Santa arriving at 6 p.m. for the tree lighting. The parade will follow the tree lighting around 6:15 p.m.
BELOIT, WI
100fmrockford.com

Schnucks recalls ground beef at Loves Park store

LOVES PARK — Schnucks has recalled ground beef sold Sunday at its store on Harlem Road. The affected product was sold between 1:47 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. Sunday at the store at 1810 Harlem Road. The store said it may contain plastic. The company said there have not been...
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com

Cold case: Who killed Rockford resident Lauretta Lyons in 1966?

When a 43-year-old man was arrested for kidnapping a woman from Colonial Village Mall in 1966, police believed they had the man who also killed a downtown business owner a few weeks earlier. Cold case: Who killed Rockford resident Lauretta …. When a 43-year-old man was arrested for kidnapping a...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Tax debt scam circulating in Winnebago Co.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A non-payment of taxes scam is circulating in Winnebago County, officials warn. The fraudulent “Distraint Warrant” letter is an attempt to scare residents into paying a tax debt—along with a “toll-free number” listed to solicit the funds. Winnebago County tax...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL

