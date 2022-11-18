ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BuzzFeed

14 Celebrities With Absolutely Wild Backstories

Jackie Chan was abandoned by his birth parents as a child, but through his research for a 2003 documentary, he found out that his mother was a legendary Shanghai gambler and his dad was a gang boss and spy.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top 10 for your holiday TV watching: from warm and retro to ‘Baking It’

Holiday television was once relegated to tinsel-themed episodes on the broadcast networks and the occasional TV movie thrown in, with the Hallmark Channel doing the heavy lifting. Now? It’s an embarrassment of … something: Cheapo movies, reality shows, old classics you can dig up on streaming and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy