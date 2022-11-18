Merlin Klaas, 93, of Batchtown left this earthly world Friday, November 18, 2022, to help farm in the Heavenly Kingdom of God. He was born on December 16, 1929, to the late Alvie and Sabina (McGee) Klass on the family farm in Batchtown. Throughout his life he played sports, hunted on his beautiful land, played guitar in a band, and proudly served in the U.S. Army while fighting in the Korean War. After the war he came home and continued to farm throughout his life. He loved the Cardinals and Mt. Dew and watching his many nieces and nephews play sports and help on the farm. He is survived by sister, Ellen Klocke; brothers, Virgil (Angeline) Klaas, Aloys (Marie) Klaas, and Dan (Vivian) Klaas; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Oma Lee Longnecker and Erma Dale Kiel; and two brothers, James and Charlie Klaas. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 10 a.m. at St. Barbara’s Church in Batchtown. Burial will follow at St. Barbara’s Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Richwood Fire Department or Calhoun Ambulance.

BATCHTOWN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO