Keith Sherman
Keith Edward Sherman, 78, died at 12:40 a.m. Friday, November 18, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Born January 13, 1943 in Jerseyville, he was the son of David F. and Helen L. (Cunningham) Sherman. Mr. Sherman retired as a computer programmer for GKN. He was an avid train lover and was very involved in Godfrey politics. On August 28, 1970 he married the former Sharon S. Zullig in St. Louis. She survives. Also surviving is a daughter, Angela Stahlschmindt of Alton, a son, David Sherman (Stacy) of Ft. Campbell, KY, seven grandchildren, Courtney, Dakota, Arianna, Makayla, Alyssa, Jacob, and Krista, and four great grandchildren, Noah, Roselyn, Loretta and Emma. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Joseph. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Jim Johnston will officiate. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Betty Edwards
Betty Lou Edwards, 64, of Shipman, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in St. Louis. She was born on July 21, 1958, in Carlinville, the daughter of the late John Calvin and Sue Elizabeth (Stanton) Edwards. Betty is survived by her brother Dale...
Joseph Dickie
Joseph William Dickie, 57 of Granite City, IL died on Friday, November 18, 2022 in Washville, IL. He was born on March 8, 1965 in Granite City, IL to Joe Dickie and Sandra (Cowan) Goodman. Joseph was a self- employed auto/motorcycle mechanic and painter. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and hunting....
Harry Harvey, Sr.
Harry L. Harvey, Sr., 67, passed away 9:11 am, Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at his residence. Born November 2, 1955 in Pinckneyvile, IL, he was the son of Charles G., Sr. and Ruthie L. (Walker) Harvey. A U.S. Army veteran, Harry had been a truck driver for YRC Trucking of...
Stella Miller
Stella V. Miller, 86, passed away 12:50 pm, Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born March 5, 1936 in Waynesburg, PA, she was the daughter of Charles, Sr and Florence Roberts. Surviving also are five sons, Terry (Jean) Miller of Godfrey, Bobby Miller and Billy Miller both of...
Robert Galbraith III
Robert Lee “Bob” Galbraith III, 43, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:05 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. He was born October 27, 1979, in St. Louis, Missouri, a son of Robert Lee Galbraith Jr. of Granite City and Carol (Sillman) Galbraith of Madison. Bob enjoyed watching football and cherished his cat, BamBam. He loved his daughter and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Isabelle Lantrip of Overland, Missouri; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Roger and Michelle Galbraith of Edwardsville and Richard Galbraith of Granite City; four nephews, Brayden, Bryce, Brock and Richard Galbraith; several aunts; uncles; cousins; other extended family and friends. In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, December 2, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until time of a memorial service at 6:00 p.m. with Reverend Trev Mahoney officiating. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
Rona Krueger
Rona Jean Krueger, 62, died at 3:00 p.m., Friday, November 18, 2022 at Robings Manor in Brighton. She was born in Jerseyville on June 25, 1960, one of five children born to Harold and Shirley (Gross) Bowman. She graduated in 1978 from Southwestern High School in Piasa, and for the...
Francis McBride Jr.
Francis E. “Rocky” McBride Jr., 75, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 9:43 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was born January 23, 1947, in Chester, Pennsylvania, a son of Francis E. and Vera (Headley) McBride Sr. Francis retired from the State of Illinois Unemployment office after many years of dedicated service as a benefits officer. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country during the Vietnam War and enjoyed his days of painting and traveling. He is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Michelle McGrath of Granite City; a sister-in-law, Pat McBride of Edwardsville; five nieces; eleven great nieces and great nephews; one great-great niece; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Charlotte (Hommert) McBride and a brother, Ronald McBride.
Merlin Klaas
Merlin Klaas, 93, of Batchtown left this earthly world Friday, November 18, 2022, to help farm in the Heavenly Kingdom of God. He was born on December 16, 1929, to the late Alvie and Sabina (McGee) Klass on the family farm in Batchtown. Throughout his life he played sports, hunted on his beautiful land, played guitar in a band, and proudly served in the U.S. Army while fighting in the Korean War. After the war he came home and continued to farm throughout his life. He loved the Cardinals and Mt. Dew and watching his many nieces and nephews play sports and help on the farm. He is survived by sister, Ellen Klocke; brothers, Virgil (Angeline) Klaas, Aloys (Marie) Klaas, and Dan (Vivian) Klaas; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Oma Lee Longnecker and Erma Dale Kiel; and two brothers, James and Charlie Klaas. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 10 a.m. at St. Barbara’s Church in Batchtown. Burial will follow at St. Barbara’s Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Richwood Fire Department or Calhoun Ambulance.
Lewis and Clark to debut light display in December
Lewis and Clark Community College is inviting you to go “Hiking Through the Holidays” at its Godfrey campus. There is a new self-guided walking tour getting ready to debut in December, and it’s been an effort of many of the school’s departments to bring it all together.
David Meyer
David W. Meyer, 56, of Brussels, IL, passed away on November 17, 2022. He was born on January 19, 1966, in Jerseyville, IL, to Joyce (Barnes) Meyer and the late Edwin Meyer. He worked at Sharecropper Farms then became a laborer for Local 660 for over 25 years. David was an avid hunter and fisherman. David is survived by his mother, Joyce Meyer; siblings, Rose (John) Wreath of Brussels, Doug Meyer of Jerseyville, Donna Steppan of Brussels, Charles Meyer of Meppen, and Mary (Henry) Titus of Rosewood Heights; also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends. In addition to his father, David was preceded in death by his sisters-in-law, Ellen Meyer and Kim Meyer. A visitation will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf funeral home in Brussels. Burial will follow at Cresswell Cemetery in Golden Eagle. Memorials may be made to Cresswell Cemetery or family’s choice.
Illini men battle for Las Vegas Championship; women off to 4-0 start
On the heels of Friday’s upset win over No. 8 UCLA, No. 19 Illinois will take on No. 16 Virginia on Sunday in the Championship of the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas at 2 p.m. today. You can hear the game on the Big Z 107.1 FM with pregame starting at 1 p.m.
Freeburg couple killed in plane crash
A metro east couple perished in a plane crash in North Carolina on Saturday morning. The man and woman from Freeburg were reportedly flying from the St. Louis area to Winston-Salem to visit their son and his family for Thanksgiving. The couple has been identified by local police as Patty and Joe Kreher.
Illinois Native Americans hold a summit in Springfield
Members of the Chicago American Indian Community Collaborative hosted a summit at the state's capital Wednesday looking to further their agenda. Members of the CAICC and state lawmakers discussed legislation during a joint media availability in Springfield for the inaugural Native American Summit. The group is looking to introduce legislation to address issues within the Native American Community.
Alton school employees give back for Christmas
Employees of the Alton School District are once again giving back to the community through the Christmas for our Kids program. The program began in 2014 with the Alton Administrators Association but now includes donations and assistance from many district employees and the community. Sonja Collins is a social worker...
Several holiday light displays planned for region
There are holiday light displays in cities across the Riverbend and entire Metro-East this year. Some have been around for years, while others are relatively new displays. Either way, there is no shortage of places to take in the sights. Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau President and CEO Cory...
Holiday schedule announced for MCT buses
As Thanksgiving nears, Madison County Transit wants people to get prepared for a few “holiday season” bus service changes. Managing director S.J. Morrison says first-off, there will be no bus service this Thursday. With Christmas and New Year’s both falling on Sundays this year, there will be no buses running those days – and there will be a scaled-back service the Monday after.
City renews mutual aid agreement
The holidays can be a slow time for municipal governments, and that was the case Monday night in Alton. The City Council Committee of the Whole had the audit of accounts and three resolutions before it, which were all disposed of rather quickly. The first resolution authorized an intergovernmental agreement...
Proposed legislation would close loopholes for predatory lenders in Illinois
Legislation is being considered in Springfield to address triple-digit interest rates on consumer loans. Last year, the Predatory Loan Prevention Act established a 36% interest rate cap on consumer loans in Illinois, but critics say some lenders are getting around the cap. The Woodstock Institute is urging lawmakers to pass House Bill 5840 that would close a loophole.
New fire truck purchase and workers’ comp approved for on-call firefighters
The Wood River City Council approved an ordinance Monday to amend its personnel code and provide worker’s compensation coverage to on-call firefighters. Full-time employees receive two-thirds of their salary tax free when off due to a work-related injury. Fire Chief Wade Stahlhut said the proposal would provide the same...
