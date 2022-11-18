Read full article on original website
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
"Dancing With The Stars" Crowned Their New Champion Last Night, And Twitter Is Totally Divided About It
It looks like the heat went from the dance floor to the keyboard.
Jerry Seinfeld Gives Positive Update On Jay Leno After Freak Car Explosion Severely Burned His Face
Jerry Seinfeld has confirmed that his friend and fellow comedian Jay Leno is "fine" after he suffered serious injuries from an explosion in his garage earlier this month.“They gotta fix it up, but luckily he’s not far from Beverly Hills. I imagine there are people there that can help him with whatever he needs,” the 68-year-old noted about the facial burns the talk show host recently put on display after he was released from the hospital.“He wasn’t that much to look at before,” Seinfeld joked of his close pal's appearance in an interview with a news publication. JAY LENO SHOWS...
Andy Cohen Says He Doesn’t Think Jen Shah Will Be Back For RHOSLC’s 4th Season
It may be time to say goodbye to Jen Shah — the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s most controversial character yet. The Bravo fandom was shocked to learn of Jen’s arrest while filming season 2 on charges related to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. The outspoken Housewife showcased most of her […] The post Andy Cohen Says He Doesn’t Think Jen Shah Will Be Back For RHOSLC’s 4th Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
People Are Sharing Their "They're A 10, But..." Guidelines When It Comes To Dating And I'm Cackling At Some Of These
"He tacked a 'hehe' onto the end of his message and I unmatched him. 'Haha' is fine, but 'hehe'...I don't know, I just can't do it."
